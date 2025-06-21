Brooke Shields relies on this iconic nail polish to keep her talons looking chic after back-to-back gel manicures

Boasting pared-back elegance, sophistication and the ability to complement any outfit, there's a reason Brooke Shields' nail polish of choice has earned cult status.

Offering over 1,000 shades and boasting affordable price tags, it's no wonder that essie nail polishes can be found in many nail care arsenals around the globe. No matter what 2025 nail trends you're trying your hand at, the brand will most likely have you covered. So, it should come as no surprise that a plethora of celebrities have also revealed themselves to be fans of essie - namely Brooke Shields.

In fact, the actress shared her love for one nail polish in particular, essie's 'Ballet Slippers'. Plus, with the recent 'princess nails' trend floating around social media, which pairs short, preened nail shapes with a soft neutral pink polish, this timeless hue seems like a more fitting option than ever before.

The iconic essie nail polish you'll find in Brooke Shields' nail arsenal

Name a more popular Essie nail polish shade than 'Ballet Slippers', we'll wait. This delicate hue has amassed thousands of stellar reviews thanks to its versatile nature that suits a variety of skin tones, nail shapes and lengths - not to mention, it's timeless enough to complement any outfit.

Brooke's go-to nail polish Essie Nail Polish in 'Ballet Slippers' View at Look Fantastic $9.49 at Amazon $10 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £8.99 Marking one of the brand's best-selling shades, Essie's Ballet Slippers boasts a soft, pale pink hue with a subtle and sheer finish. Its formula mixes a clear solvent base with finely-milled pigments that encourage a long-lasting, chip-resistant manicure each and every time. Its sheer enough to allow the natural nails peek through, yet buildable so you can achieve your desired opacity.

Speaking in an interview with Allure, Brooke expressed her love for gel manicures, whilst discussing the negatives of back-to-back appointments: "I have to [get a manicure] every two weeks. I was doing hard gel, but I took the hard gel off and the nightmare began with paper-thin nails."

"I'm trying to let them grow out. Every time I think I'm going to be able to do it, I fail miserably," Shields continues. So, to keep her talons in tip-top condition, while prioritising her natural nail health journey, Shields hails essie's iconic neutral hue as her favourite manicure shade: "I like Essie Ballet Slippers."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Cindy Ord/GA / Contributor)

While Shields makes a case for pairing the timeless shade with longer, almond nails, Ballet Slippers is also a top option for those who prefer short square nails - showcasing just how versatile the hue is.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also seems Brooke Shields isn't the only A-lister whose nail care collection makes home to this iconic nail polish. In fact, the Ballet Slippers formula is behind Helen Mirren's pink nails, plus it's also rumoured to be Kate Middleton's nail polish of choice too.