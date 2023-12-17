16 chic festive nail designs that are guaranteed to bring the Christmas cheer

The festive season calls for some equally festive nails and we've rounded up 16 seriously stylish designs to suit every aesthetic - from minimal French tips to glittering designs...

After all, one could argue that your nails are a key cornerstone to your Christmastime look, so naturally said manicure needs to embody the holiday spirit. Regardless of whether you get BIAB nails, or prefer to create your gel looks at home, there's a plethora of styles and designs out there to suit every mood and aesthetic.

So, to that end, we've rounded up the best Christmas French nail designs and expensive-looking shades to adorn your fingertips with, this December season...

16 festive nails to suit every mood and style

When it comes to selecting the perfect Christmas-themed manicure, there are several avenues you can go down. You could keep things traditional, with designs featuring red, green and gold or take inspiration from the festive gatherings ahead and go all-out with the glitter. And then, of course, there's also the opportunity to show everyone around that this is your favourite time of the year - with snowflakes and candy canes galore.

Whatever your preference, this collection of minimalist and statement festive nail designs really takes the cake (or should we say pudding?).

Our quick festive nail polish picks

1. Green & gold double French tips

Green and gold are a classic festive combination and this subtle but shimmery manicure is all we want for Christmas. It's chic and ideal for minimalistic nail lovers, who are still looking to elevate their look to match the season. It's also a very easy manicure to replicate, with the help of a thin nail art brush.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Feelin’ Caprincorn-y" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

2. Sheer glitter nails

Another one for a minimalism enthusiasts, these barely-three glitter nails look so clean and expensive but are easy to recreate with a clear, shimmery top coat. It's also the perfect option if you want a slightly festive manicure, without the risk of it stealing focus from your partywear.

Recreate the look Nails.Inc HD Glitter Nail Polish in shade "Always Electric" View at Amazon RRP: £9

3. Signature red

You can't go wrong with a timeless bright red manicure no matter the occasion, but especially when the holidays roll around. Whether you've got squoval nails or longer, almond-shaped talons, a pop of signature crimson is the perfect way to add a touch of glam to your look.

For a flawless finish, we'd recommend using a high-glow top coat and cuticle oil, like this OPI oil (available at John Lewis).

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade "Poppy Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14



4.Metallic Champagne nails

If you're looking for a last-minute nail look you can replicate at home, a simple metallic manicure like this one is a great option. Select either a champagne or silver hue and you've got a party-ready look in minutes.

We'd suggest applying two to three coats of your chosen molten hue and topping it off with a glossy top coat.

Recreate the look Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Shade "Dandelion" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

5. Shimmery French tips

For an understated but party-ready design, we adore these shimmering French tip nails. They're elegant but fun and will carry you straight through to New Year's Eve. To recreate, all you'll need is a milky white nail polish for the base coat, a thin nail brush and shimmery silver - for the tips. If you're feeling extra, you can also add a touch of glitter or chrome powder.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in shade "Extra" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

6. Holly sprig tips

For the artists among us, nothing says December quite like a holly-themed manicure and this one in particular is so cute. It might take a bit of practice to get those sprigs so precise but overall, it's a straightforward look to try and tackle at home. Or, of course, you can leave it to the professionals.

Recreate the look OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in Shade "Leaf By Example" View at Amazon RRP: £17.50

For a modern and high-fashion feel, these black and milky white snowflake nails offer a twist on a classic festive design and are perfect for a party or dinner date. They're effortlessly chic, whilst still adding a hint of Christmas to your everyday look.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Lady In Black" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

8. Icy white nails

If you're looking for a simple, monochromatic look, an icy white is the perfect winter nail colour. It's elegant, hassle-free and not overtly Christmassy - meaning you it will last well into the New Year. In fact, it could even become your next signature nail shade.

We'd recommend using a soft milky shade, like OPI's Funny Bunny...

Recreate the look OPI Nail Polish in shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

9. Touch of glitter

These subtle but shimmery nails make us think of tinsel and sparking prosecco - what more could you want from your festive manicure? Again, it's fairly easy to recreate with either a gold glitter polish or some gold leaf-style foil.

Recreate the look OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Shade "Pop the Baubles" View at Amazon RRP: £16.90



10. Under the mistletoe nails

These mistletoe nails are so dainty and are the perfect way to spice up a plain nail look. All you need to do is select a green and gold nail polish (as well as a nude or white base coat) before then positioning your mistletoe branches in slightly different angles on each fingernail. A thin nail art brush will be a lifesaver here, as will a glossy top coat - to protect your mistletoe masterpiece.

Recreate the look Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in shade "Wipe The Slate Green" View at Amazon RRP: £9

11. Red chrome nails

From baubles to tinsel, chrome red is everywhere at Christmas, so opting for the iconic shade at your fingertips also, is a very good choice. Plus, red Christmas nails in general are already proving to be very popular, so you'll be right on trend with this reflective mani. To recreate, all you'll need is a burgundy or red nail polish and a ruby-red chrome powder.

Recreate the look Bluesky Chrome Nail Powder Kit View at Amazon RRP: £5.99

12. Santa's hat nails

For those looking to make a festive statement, these Santa hat French tips are so cute and will no doubt spark a few conversations. All you'll need for this look is your go-to nude base, a red and white polish and a detailing brush.

Recreate the look Nails.INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss in sahde "Find Me In Fulham" View at Amazon RRP: £8

13. Starry night nails

Stars are perfect for party season and this delicate manicure is a must try. It's playful and glamourous without being over the top and we just love the idea of pairing this look with a little black dress.

Recreate the look OPI Nature Strong Nail Polish in shade "Glowing Places" View at Amazon RRP: £17.50

14. Red half moon nails

For a twist on a classic red mani, these negative half moon nails are so elevated and perfect for Christmas and beyond. We can picture this look adding a pop of colour to an all-black party outfit, or a cosy cream jumper.

To recreate, you can create a stencil or use a sticker to block off your half-moon, before filling in the rest of your nail with your red polish of choice.

Recreate the look essie Original High Shine Nail Polish in shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

15. Evergreen wonderland nails

If you're not a lover of statement red, a forest green is similarly festive and can create a really sophisticated manicure (case and point). You can either opt for a simple, all-green nail look or incorporate in a few feature nails.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Rated Pea-g" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

16. Mulled wine nails

"Mulled wine" nails are having a moment right now, so adoring your fingertips in this rich and spicy shade is a must. The merlot-like colour looks so luxe and is perfect for those who prefer a more minimal look, but still want to opt for something festive.