'Mulled Wine' is the rich and spicy nail colour that guarantees sophistication this party season

Warm spiced and citrusy wine is officially back on the menu and while it's already a festive favourite, the tipple also seems to be inspiring our style, with 'Mulled Wine' nails proving to be the latest rich burgundy hue to top the winter nail trends.

From BIAB nails to subtle Christmas French tip designs, the consensus this season is that dark red nails are very much in. And while the luxe 'Black Cherry' manicure is so far a winner, there's another even more merry hue set to take its place.

Combining both the dark red and brown nail trends into one chic and winter-ready shade, Mulled Wine nails are the warm and ever-so-spicy mani you need to try for party season - and we've sussed out the perfect shades to help you do just that...

How to recreate 'Mulled Wine' nails

While we know you're keen to deck your fingertips with this very expensive-looking nail shade, allow us first to share our picks of the best 'Mulled Wine' nail polishes - for an easy at-home manicure, with very chic results.

Our 'Mulled Wine' polish picks

In Shade "Malaga Wine" OPI Classic Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 With a gel-like shine, this OPI nail shade is the perfect mulled-wine shade and will never fail to deliver an expensive and classy look. in shade "Sheen Merlot" Max Factor Gel Shine Lacquer Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 This nail polish offers a gel-effect finish and can last up to 7 shades and offers the perfect glossy "Merlot" hue to your fingetips. In Shade "Bordeaux" Essie Original Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This Essie polish offers the perfect warm, dark red hue that looks so chic on your nails. We'd recommend two to three coats to get a perfect, seamless application. Writer's pick!

If you're looking to achieve the perfect Christmas gel nails or just a flawless finish with regular nail polishes, we'd recommend adding a cuticle oil - like OPI's cuticle oil (at John Lewis) - as well as a glossy topcoat, to ensure your nails last and look as shiny and party-ready as can be.

What are 'Mulled Wine' nails?

Like with Black Cherry nails, the Mulled Wine manicure refers to a specific shade of dark, brownish red, which - as the name suggests - is supposed to look reminiscent of a steaming cup of warm, cinnamon-y mulled wine.

Unlike the dark, purplish hue of the aforementioned cherry nails, Mulled Wine nails are a warmer, maroon shade that is just perfect for winter and especially Christmas. Now, onto the fun part...

4 luxe 'Mulled Wine' manicures to recreate

If Mulled Wine nails sounds like the perfect festive manicure to you, here's a selection of ways to wear the shade - whether you're recreating them at home, or want a few inspo pictures to show your nail artist.

1. Short & square Mulled Wine nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Short squared nails are so popular right now, especially when it comes to wearing one of these trendy dark red hues. This mulled wine colour in particular, looks so chic and is so easy to recreate at home, with the help of good-quality nail fail and glossy top coat.

2. Almond Mulled Wine nails

A post shared by GelsbyJacqueline (@gelsbyjacqueline) A photo posted by on

If you have longer nails, this rich mulled wine shade looks gorgeous on almond nails. It's flattering and perfect for both a festive party and just for a chic and wintery office manicure. If you get gel nails, this is also a great reference picture to show your nail artist!

3. Mulled Wine French tip nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton - BIAB GEL NAILS HERNE BAY & WHITSTABLE (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

For a timeless but subtle way to wear this festive colour, a micro or traditional French tip is perfect. It's minimalistic but so chic and easy to recreate at home with the help of some thin nail brushes or nail stamper (both available at Amazon).

4. Squoval Mulled Wine nails

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Squoval is another popular nail shape right now and as the name suggests, it combines both square and oval. This colour and style combination looks so clean and chic and is the perfect, subtle mani for the festive season and beyond.