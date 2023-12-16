These 18 simple Christmas nail designs will add a touch of subtle glam this season

December is a hectic time for us all but there's one area of your festive prep that can remain straightforward - and dare we say stress-free - and that's your party-season manicure, especially if you opt for any of these simple Christmas nail designs...

From subtle Christmas French nail designs to luxe-looking dark red nails, there's a plethora of uncomplicated manicure looks to choose from that still promise to capture the magic of the season.

So, if you're planning a new set of BIAB nails to reign in the New Year, or perhaps you just want to elevate your everyday look and partywear with a pop of shimmer, we've rounded up 18 simple and faff-free nails to ask for at the salon or recreate at home.

18 simple Christmas nail designs 2023 to recreate this season

When it comes to selecting a simple Christmas nail look, you might immediately think that you're limited to a block shade or plain French tip. And while those are always chic choices, there's still a host of creative options to help you capture the festivities and we've selected 18 such looks to inspire...

To create the perfect Christmas nail look at home, we'd recommend investing in a nourishing cuticle oil (like this one from OPI, available at Amazon) and one of the best nail strengtheners. Adding these simple steps, to your pre and post-manicure care, can help boost the longevity of your nail look and ward off unnecessary damage.

Now, onto the fun part - here are our picks of the best simple Christmas nail designs, 2023 has to offer...

1. Gold chrome nails

@gel.bymegan

Starting off really nice and simple, a gold chrome nail look oozes opulence and is the epitome of party-ready. You can also adapt this chrome finish to any of your other favourite festive hues - like red or green - but this gold is the winner in our eyes.

This manicure will add a subtle hint of glamour to your look and is easy to recreate with either a straightforward gold nail polish or with a chrome powder. We'd suggest applying two coats of your chosen gold shade, before apply a wash of chrome powder and sealing it in with a high-shine top coat.

Recreate the look Barry M Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint in Shade "Dandelion" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

2. Subtle Starry night nails

@gelsbyfliss

Even if you're a nail art novice, this starry look is the perfect design to recreate if you're wanting a manicure that is both Christmassy and minimalistic. All you need is your favourite nude base coat, a silver shimmer polish and a thin nail art brush (like this set from Amazon) to achieve a similar celestial effect.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Glitter Nail Polish in shade "Extra" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

3. Signature red

@raelondonnails

You can't go wrong with a classic red Christmas nail design especially when it features almond-shaped nails and this particular, signature hue. Fashion-wise, pops of red are very on-trend right now, so a statement red manicure is the perfect way to debut your style prowess, whilst also capturing the festive theme.

For a clean red nail look, be sure to use a high-quality nail file - like this crystal nail file from Margaret Dabbs (at John Lewis) - to achieve your desired shape and finish with a glossy top coat, to ward off chipping.

Recreate the look essie Original High Shine Nail Polish in shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

4. Gold leaf nails

@gel.bymegan

We're obsessed with these shimmery gold leaf-style nails for Christmas! Upon first glance, this mani might look complicated but they can be easily recreated with the help of a creamy base coat, some gold nail art foil and a fluffy brush.

Recreate the look Heatigo Silver Copper Nail Foil set (12 pack) View at Amazon RRP: £3.79

5. Vanilla Chai nails

@rosiehw

Rosie-Huntington Whiteley has provided some much need 'Quiet Luxury' nail inspiration over on Instagram in the form of this sophisticated "Vanilla Chai" French mani. It's simple and understated but will still help to elevate your festive look thanks to its Irish-cream-like tip and high shine. This look is also ideal for those with longer nails and acrylic nail lovers.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Coconuts Over OPI" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

6. Teeny Tiny bauble nails

@gel.bymegan

If you are on the hunt for a festive pattern, these red, green and gold dots evoke thoughts of baubles on the Christmas tree and can be easily replicated with the help of a dotting nail tool (available at Amazon).

Recreate the look Nails.INC Ho Ho Cocoa Nail Polish Set View at Amazon RRP: £22

7. Glitter French tip

@raelondonnails

To add a hint of shimmer, these gold French tips are perfectly on theme and look so expensive. This style of micro tip is ideal for those with short or squoval nails and again, your trusty thin nail brushes will come in handy here.

Recreate the look Nails HD Glitter in shade "Always Electric" View at Amazon RRP: £9

8. White nails

@matejanova

If you're looking for a winter nail colour that isn't overtly Christmassy but still feels on-theme and will also work for your return to the office in January, consider a simple white nail look. It's subtle but can look so elevated if you opt for more of a milky shade. This manicure is also easily dressed up with a sparkly top coat or glitter French tip.

Recreate the look OPI Nail Polish in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

9. Spring of Mistletoe nails

@gel.bymegan

If you're on the hunt for a simple but clearly Christmassy look, we're in love with these mistletoe nails. The green, white and gold colourway is so festive and the overall design, delicate. It might take a few practice tries to achieve uniform-looking leaves but a nail art brush will help to replicate the intricate strokes.

Recreate the look Nails.INC 73% Plant Power Nail Polish in shade "Wipe The Slate Green" View at Amazon RRP: £9

10. Gold heart nails

@alyxlippiatt

Make your love for the Christmas season clear for all to see with these dainty and adorable gold hearts. To achieve this look, you can either your a brush or a heart-shaped stencil.

Recreate the look Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade "Golden Hour" View at Amazon RRP: £16

11. A sparkle feature nail

@paintedby_didi

If you have more of a minimalistic aesthetic but still want a festive nail look, we'd recommend opting for a trendy shade - like "Black Cherry" nails - and adding in a sparkly feature nail. You can go as loud or a subtle as you like but leaving the rest of your fingertips with one block shade will help to create a clean and understated look.

Recreate the look Essie Nail Polish in shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

12. Snowflake nails

@thehotblend

These snowflake nails offer a more detailed option for those who are well-versed in doing their own nails. They feature a wash of milky, almost sheer nail polish, with French tips and a snowflake illustration painted on each nail. We also love how they're positioned differently on each nail, so they look as though they're falling through the air.

Recreate the look Nails.INC 45 Second Speedy Gloss in sahde "Find Me In Fulham" View at Amazon RRP: £8

13. Green marbled tips

@heygreatnails

Green is the perfect Christmassy shade and these marbled French tips are the perfect way to incorporate the festive hue. All you need to recreate this look is your three chosen shades (here, gold, green and white have been used) and a French tip nail stamper. Apply a dot of each colour to your stamper, gently mix to create a marbled look and then press the tip of your nails into it.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Rated Pea-g" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

14. Gradient glitter nails

@raelondonnails

For a more subtle touch of sparkle, just adding a dusting of glitter to the top half of your nail is the perfect way to achieve a simple, festive manicure. Simple apply your go-to nude or cream base coat and dot on a few large glitter chunks, or opt for a sprinkle of finer glitter - before sealing it in with a clear top coat.

Recreate the look OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Shade "Pop the Baubles" View at Amazon RRP: £16.90



15. Frosted nails

@paintedbyjools

Adding a pearly finish to your nails is the perfect way to elevate your ordinary nail look and can be achieved with a simple opalescent polish or a chrome powder - for a more reflective shine. This frosted look suits all nail shapes and is just great for wintertime in general.

16. Green & gold star nails

@nail_gal__

Green and gold are a magical combination for Christmas and these French tip and star detail nails offer the perfect, subtle look. It's festive but not in your face and can once again be creating use a nail brush set and just three polish shades. Alternatively, you can leave design in the hands of your nail artist.

Recreate the look Essie Nail Varnish in Shade "Off Tropic" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

17. Wine-red nails

@saskiafenwick

For a no-fuss option, a "Mulled Wine" nail look oozes luxury and evokes thoughts of spiced wine (hence the name) and cozy nights in - what more could you want from a simple Christmassy mani look?

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade "Dark Pansy" View at Amazon RRP: £14

18. Snowy micro French tips

@gel.bymegan

Putting a wintery twist on a classic French tip, we adore these slightly wavy lines because they reminds up of snow on windowsills and tree branches. They're cute, subtle and are slightly more forgiving than the traditional, perfected line.