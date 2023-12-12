14 festive and timeless red Christmas nail designs to recreate this season

When it comes to selecting your December manicure, red Christmas nails can always be relied upon to bring that festive cheer, whilst remaining chic and timeless.

Whether you're a BIAB nail lover, want sleek Christmas gel nails or tend to stick to straight polish, red - from shades of vibrant scarlet to rich "Mulled Wine" nails - is always a classic and foolproof pick. And while we do love Christmas French tip designs, it's red that is the most iconic shade to wear for the holidays.

So, if you require some red nail inspiration, we've rounded up a collection of the most elegant looks to suit every aesthetic - from minimalist block shades to shimmering velvet finishes - that are guaranteed to impress.

Why wear red nails for Christmas?

If you want expensive-looking nails for Christmas, this vibrant hue is perfect for making an impression this party season.

Not only is red synonymous with Christmas - obviously as the colour of holly berries, tinsel and wine - but dark red nails alone are already one of 2023's biggest nail trends, so, it's a win-win situation. And then of course there's the classic chic quality that the shade has to it, as of course, there's a reason why this colour never goes out of style...

Our red nail polish quick picks

Shade "153 Pompier" Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour View at Chanel RRP: £29 You can't get more luxe than a Chanel polish when recreating these red Christmas looks. This particular shade offers the perfect cranberry hue that looks glossy and elegant on the nails. Shade "Forever Yummy" Essie Original High Shine Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This colour is the perfect signature red for incorporating into any of the following designs for a chic and Christmas-ready mani. Shade "Poppy Red" Manucurist Green Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 This vegan nail polish boasts a vibrant orange-red hue that is again, perfect for party season. We'd recommend this shade for a French tip or block shade.

Our 14 picks of the chicest red Christmas nails to recreate

From subtle micro French tips to all-out glitters, here are 14 classic red nail looks to recreate for Christmas and beyond...

1. Classic red squoval nails

Squoval nails are one of the most popular nail shapes right now and when you pair that with a signature, cherry red you've got yourself a very clean and classic manicure. If you plan to recreate this flawless look, we'd suggest starting with one of the best nail strengtheners and making sure to ward of dry and chapped skin with the best hand creams, to ensure your mani remains fresh.

Recreate the look OPI Nail Polish in shade "Big Apple Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

2. Red French tips

You can never go wrong with a classic French tip and this style is especially perfect for Christmas time. If you're not keen on the idea of wearing a full-on, bright red nail look, a more subtle red French tip is a good in-between and never fails to add a touch of elegance to your appearance.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in shade "Queen of Tarts" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

3. Red velvet nails

If you're looking for a manicure that evokes thoughts of shimmery tinsel and festive lights, these red velvet nails are a must. To recreate this look at home, you can either shop for a normal glittery nail polish or, if you prefer gels, use a specifically designed polish that, when paired with a magnetic tool (like this one from Mylee, available at Amazon) creates that almost holographic shimmer. Alternatively, you can of course leave this more complicated mani for the professional and book in with your go-to nail artist.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Kiss My Aries" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90

4. Dark red nails

As mentioned, dark red nails are one of this year's most popular trends, so this merlot hue will be right at home at your fingertips this festive season. Whether you prefer shorter squoval nails or longer more almond shapes, this nail shade is subtler than a primary red but oozes luxury.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

5. Micro French tips

If you're a lover of minimalistic nail looks, a micro French tip is the perfect way to incorporate a pop of red without being overwhelming. Unlike the classic French tips - which are often painting on almond or oval nails in a crescent moon shape - a micro tip sees just the very tips of your nails painted. To recreate this, simply use a thin nail art brush or nail stamper (both of which are available for quick delivery at Amazon).

6. Red glitter nails

Nothing says party season like a pop of shimmer and these red glitter nails certainly accomplish that. To recreate this effect, you can either opt for a sparkly red polish, or use a top coat over your selected red shade.

Recreate the look Rimmel London Super Gel Nail Polish in shade "Rock N Sparkle" View at Amazon RRP: £6.99

7. Red heart nails

For another minimalist option, we're obsessed with these teeny tiny red heart accents. Again, this manicure is the perfect way to incorporate a touch of festive red into your look, without your nails stealing focus. To recreate, apply a milky nude or white, before adding a red heart to the centre of your nail, with the help of a thin nail brush - then seal in with a glossy top coat. Keep in mind this look will take a little bit of practice if you're new to nail art, so we'd suggest not leaving it until the day of the big office party if you plan to recreate it...

Recreate the look Nails.INC Ho Ho Cocoa Nail Polish Set View at Sephora RRP: £22

8. Red chrome nails

Adding a wash of chrome is always an easy way to take a nail look from basic to festive and this is especially true when it comes to red. This reflective look reminds us of tinsel and wrapping paper and we can't think of a more perfect manicure to wear this Christmas. To recreate, all you need is a chrome powder and a glossy top coat.

Bluesky Chrome Nail Powder Kit View at Amazon RRP: £5.99

9. Red almond nails

If you're looking to ooze elegance, you can't go wrong with a wash of bright, crimson red on some almond-shaped talons. This look is ideal for those with longer nails and is hassle-free and easy to recreate. If you're doing your nails at home, we'd suggest two to three coats of traditional polish, for a really seamless, streak-free effect.

Recreate the look Essie Original High Shine Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

10. Gold & red French tips

Red and gold are a classic festive combination and we're especially fond of this glitter French tip look. To recreate, you can either opt for chunky glitter or treat yourself to a gold glitter polish and a thin nail art brush to apply the shimmer with.

Recreate the look Rimmel Glitter Bomb Top Coats, Bling Thing View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

11. Candy cane half moons

If you're feeling particularly festive but you still have a minimalistic aesthetic, these dainty candy cane half-moons are soo cute. To achieve a similar look, simply paint your nails with a nude base coat and then follow the natural half-moon shape at the base with your white and red polish to create your candy cane pattern.

Recreate the look Essie Nail Polish in shade "Fishnet Stockings" View at Boots RRP: £8.99

12. Red abstract nails

Incorporating red into an abstract look is also a great option, especially if you want your manicure to last through until New Year's and beyond - so, something on-theme but not overtly Christmassy. Again, your nail art brushes will come in handy here, or you can leave it to the professionals and book in with your go-to nail artist.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in shade "153 Pompier" View at John Lewis RRP: £29

13. Red negative half moons

This negative half moon nail look is a slightly elevated alternative to wearing just one block shade of red. Unlike with the candy cane nails, the idea is to leave your natural half moons to peak through, framed by your chosen red shade.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Rebel With A Clause" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

14. High gloss

Now, one of the easiest ways to elevate a red nail polish for Christmas is to go for a high-shine finish. It's clean, sophisticated and nothing short of glamorous - and will again, tide you right on through to New Years and the return to work too.