12 classy Christmas nail designs the trendsetters will be requesting this party season

While the holiday season does often call for bright greens, reds and golds with a heavy helping of glitter, these classy Christmas nails prove that you can balance festive with elegance...

When it comes to festive nail designs, it's easy to get caught up in the merriment of it all and feel as though you need to ditch your favoured neutral nails for a more 'Christmassy' look. And while we are partial to a glittery French tip and pop of pine tree-esque green, there are also plenty of simple Christmas nail options out there - the likes of which are chic and versatile for both pre and post-December 25th. In fact, we can think of 12 very classy manicures (we can neither confirm nor deny that the number was intentional), that offer a nod to the season, whilst remaining versatile and expensive-looking.

So, whether you're looking for French tip inspiration or a way to dress up your BIAB nails, these are the shades and designs to consider this Christmas...

12 classy Christmas nails for those who want elegance not tackiness

When it comes to selecting a quote-on-quote 'classy' manicure, we would recommend airing on the side of minimalism. A simple, festive-themed French tip for instance, or a very sheer glitter or teeny-tiny design - like a star on one nail.

Opting for one block shade is also an easy way to achieve an elevated look, especially where the dark and wine-like hues, which have been topping the short winter nail trends, are concerned. So with all of that in mind, here's our classy nail roundup...

Our classy Christmas nail essentials

Before we dive into the looks, we've selected three classy nail staples, including our go-to OPI and essie nail polishes and a hand cream that just oozes elegance...

OPI Nail Lacquer in shade Funny Bunny View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 When it comes to achieving a sleek and classy manicure, you can never go wrong with a sheer nail polish and for winter, a soft, white sheer lacquer - like OPI's Funny Bunny - is the perfect pick. essie Nail Polish in Shade 50 Bordeaux View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 This dark, wine hue is the perfect pick for a classy Christmas manicure. It offers a nod to the season but also works as just an elevated winter nail look - right on through to January. CHANEL LA CRÈME MAIN View at Sephora RRP: £52 To us, there's nothing classier than a luxe hand cream and this pebble-shape Chanel formula proves it. Just imagine drawing this hand cream out of your handbag and applying it to your freshly Christmas-manicured fingers.

1. Burgundy French tips

Burgundy French tips are the perfect classy choice for Christmas, in fact, they've been one of our beauty team's winter nails of choice. The beauty of this classic design is that it's understated but still allows you to sport a little nod to the festive season by way of that wine-like tip. Plus, they can be adapted to suit all nail lengths, from almond to short square nails.

2. Signature red squoval nails

When in doubt, go for a classic holly-berry red. It's timeless, sleek and suits all nail lengths and shapes effortlessly - plus, pops of red have been very popular fashion-wise this season too.

3. A pearlescent chrome

For an elegant and glamorous party look or elevated everyday manicure, a reflective, pearlescent chrome is always a foolproof pick. Simply request that it be applied over a nude, pink or white base colour - for a classic and expensive-looking manicure.

4. Icy-white nails

For our minimalist nail lovers, a soft and sheer white is the epitome of a classy mani colour. It's clean and mirrors the shade of snow and frost - making it perfectly on-theme for the festive season but also wearable for January and onwards. It's a timeless hue that complements all lengths but especially longer almond nails. Plus, if you ever want to elevate it even further, you can simply add a wash of pearly chrome overtop.

5. Gold French tips

A gold or silver metallic French tip is another chic and festive twist on the classic design. It adds a shiny, tinsel-like pop to the tips of your talons but doesn't look over the top or tacky.

6. Sheer shimmer nails

Glitter polishes are often a go-to for Christmas but sometimes they can look a bit juvenile. This sheer pink shimmer, on the other hand, is clean and subtle but still offers a festive hint to your fingertips.

7. warm cream nails

Like a sheer white, a warm cream suits every season and occasion because it's clean and elegant, thus making it a great choice for the festive period also - especially if your not a fan of bold colours.

8. Burgundy nails

You simply can't go wrong with a rich burgundy nail look. It's luxe-looking and evokes thoughts of mulled-wine and similarly-coloured knitwear.

9. Simple dot nails

If you're looking to elevate your natural nails or your go-to nude shade, try a teeny nail art design like a white dot at the base of each nail (as seen above). You could easily sell this as a tiny snowflake or even swap the white polish for a gem accent.

10. Dark red almond nails

Almond nails are often a one-stop for an elegant look and as is a dark red polish, so combining the two is a guaranteed classy manicure.

11. Classic French tips

A classic French tip is always a chic choice, even without the addition of glitter or chrome.

12. Cherry chrome nails

If you've already been sporting a dark red or burgundy, simply add a metallic sheen over the top and transform your manicure into a 'cherry chrome' look. It reminds us of a Christmas tree bauble but at your fingertips.