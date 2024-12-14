Even if you're a 'sprout sceptic' you have to admit Trinny Woodall's creative trees are fabulous

If you haven't already seen Trinny Woodall's spectacular sprout trees you're in for a treat, her tablescaping creation is an inspirational way to serve up sprouts on Christmas day.

Setting the table over the holidays is a chance to go all out with Christmas decorating ideas, with Christmas centrepiece ideas being the most important. Trinny's latest table-dressing idea is So simple yet so brilliantly seasonal, quirky, easy-to-do and highly affordable.

It's safe to say the beauty entrepreneur, businesswoman and former fashion stylist is always inspiring us with her tutorials – we had never thought of adding table lamps to our festive tablescapes before seeing Trinny's illuminated tablescape with wireless lamps and now we're buying more sprouts to make showstopping trees.

Trinny Woodall's creative sprout trees

"Let's talk tablescaping," Trinny writes on her @trinnywoodall Instagram account. "When it comes to the festive season, there are few things more creatively satisfying than a glorious tablescape."

"I recently had the joy of helping Alexia bring this one to life for a Christmassy dinner with Lyra's friends (Trinny's daughter)." She rightfully then says: "Even the sprout sceptics among us have to admit the end result is fabulous." We couldn't agree more.

The foundation Creativ Polystyrene Cone View at Amazon RRP: £7.95 | As explained in the video the trees are made using cones such as this one sourced from Amazon. This single styrofoam polystyrene cone shape is exactly what you need to copy Trinny's creative trees. The craft cone measures 25cm in height to ensure it makes a statement table centrepiece. To secure in place Round Cocktail Sticks View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | All you need to secure your sprouts to the structure are wooden cocktail sticks. With 500 in this box, you have more than enough to make multiple trees – you'll even have enough to pop on the table for post-dinner toothpicks. Mini tree topper Anniversary House Gold Glitter Star View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 | This paper and bamboo star is a cake decoration traditionally used to top cupcakes but when added to a sprout tree it suddenly becomes the perfect finishing touch. Pack of 12.

Although I haven't personally made a sprout tree (yet!) I fashioned a rather impressive charcuterie tree last weekend (see below) as the showstopper for my festive party. It uses the same principles of Trinny Woodall's sprout trees with a central cone that you pierce with many cocktail sticks containing items of food used for display.

It's easier (and safer for your hands) to skewer the food onto the wooden cocktail sticks first and then push them gently into the cone. I covered mine with wrapping paper because areas of the cone would be visible but luckily with how tightly you can pack a sprout tree this step shouldn't be necessary.

I am rather proud of my charcuterie tree on my Christmas tablescape (Image credit: Tamara Kelly)

Get the look: Trinny's table decor

Exact match Red Stripe Tablecloth View at Voi Collective RRP: £70 | Thanks to Trinny's helpful captions we know that this is an exact match for her candy cane striped tablecloth. The cotton/linen mix tablecloth, measuring 150 by 300cm, is not just for Christmas – it's ideal for welcoming a touch of fun and a pop of colour to any occasion throughout the year. Safe LED candles 4 Truglow® Red Remote Control Led Taper Candles View at Lights4Fun RRP: £29.99 | What could be better than safe LED tapered candles for your dinner table centrepiece? Remote-controlled safe LED tapered candles that's what. The best flameless candles are the ideal way to create ambience without creating a hazardous environment. Decorative plates Morris & Co. Spode Cake Plates, Set of 4 Visit Site RRP: £49.50 | Set the scene in style with these Morris & Co. Spode cake plates. The designs hit the sweet spot of feeling festive thanks to the folk-style patterns and colours but they are not limited only to serving at Christmas. They measure 21.5cm in size.

Just to be clear, the sprouts are still edible after they have been used as a tree so they can still be cooked and served later to avoid any waste.

You can buy the craft cones in sets of multiples to open up the possibility of making different varieties of alternative trees for your Christmas decor. What about a tasty 'Lindt Chocolate ball tree' or a fancy 'Ferrero Rocher tree' to really spoil your guests?