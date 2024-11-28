We'd never think of adding this surprising item to festive tablescapes, but Trinny Woodall has helped us see the light

The festive season has arrived and who better to look to for stylish dinner party inspiration than style icon Trinny Woodall?

When it comes to essential hosting tips, everyone knows a well-executed tablescape is one of the easiest ways to impress your guests. And while using your finest plates, napkins and candles is a given, Trinny's lighting choice is what immediately caught our attention on her dinner table.

Aside from the elegant use of flowers and china, it was the table lamps that took us by surprise as part of Trinny Woodall's illuminated festive tablescape. And yet, what better season than this one to incorporate this latest lighting trend into your festive decor?

Trinny Woodall's illuminated festive tablescape

Upon seeing the reel shared on her @trinnywoodall Instagram account, we were immediately mesmerised by her regal green and white tablescape. From the use of textured glassware to the intricate design on her china plates and bowls. This is a truly perfect layout.

Trinny says, "At this time of year we might start thinking, what makes a dinner table feel inviting to you? Do you have special pieces you use to elevate your table when hosting at home? It’s always a joy to create a table that feels as welcoming as the company around it."

She certainly achieves that and in our opinion the most effective decor for creating that welcoming ambience is the lighting. Specifically the two wireless table lamps on the table as part of the illuminated Christmas centrepiece idea.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

A smart solution to adding fuss-free soft lighting to your dinner table, we think wireless table lamps should be a part of every tablescape. Especially for the autumn and winter seasons.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They're a great way of making your kitchen cosy, but they also remove any potential danger of having a plugged light on the table. Plus they look great paired with traditional tapered dinner candles – layered lighting is truly the way to go when creating ambience.

For the same reason, we quickly became fans of the best flameless candles. These safe lighting choices create warm cosy lighting without looking tacky or overly contemporary. They'll also save energy around the home.

Shop chic wireless table lamps

Exact match Lyla Rechargeable Table Lamp with Yellow Patola Lampshade View at Voi Collective RRP: £120 H32cm | If you want to recreate Trinny's dinner party set-up then these are the exact lamps adorning her table. They are available in two different designs but we must admit this sunshine yellow shade is too cheery to pass by. Sleek and chic Scoon rechargeable table lamp in gloss brass View at Pooky RRP: £87 H32cm | Pooky wireless lighting is some of the absolute best rechargeable on the market. They allow you to light up any hard-to-reach space in your home and look undeniably luxe without annoying bulky wires. This lamp is incredibly sleek and will immediately elevate your tablescape. Bold yet Budget Keko Rechargeable Touch Dimmable Table Lamp View at Dunelm RRP: £20 H24cm | This dimmable lamp is a perfect way of making a more contemporary statement with your lighting but still keeping it low effort. It comes in three neutral colours and is a brilliant price for the convenience it brings.

Our Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly adds: "I love this on-trend lighting application to brighten the dining table. It allows you to cast more light without having the big lights on or filling the length of the table with hazardous flames."

"Just be mindful about the height of your choice of lamps and where you position them on the table because the last thing you want to do is obstruct the flow and make conversations feel more challenging."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nearly the entirety of Trinny's set-up is from tableware brand Voi Collective, including the showstopping lamps which are the Lyla rechargeable lamp with the yellow patola lampshade.

They have a lavish brass finish and the yellow shade is adorned with a dark green velvet trim which elevates the look of them even more. The perfect addition to your home if you're a fan of the quiet luxury trend.

Rechargeable wireless lighting is undeniably growing in popularity and is certainly an investment, however, there is no end to how you can use them in the home.

We'll definitely be taking a page out of Trinny's book with this one and illuminating our dinner parties one lamp at a time.

Aside from lighting up your dinner table, Trinny's layout made a great argument for keeping to a strong colour scheme. With the glassware, flowers and napkins, the easily achievable white and green colour palette made it look seamlessly cohesive.