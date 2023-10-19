5 budget home improvements that add the most value, according to property experts

With the cost of living continuing to increase finding the cheapest home improvement ideas is a good way of adding value to your property without breaking the bank.

It is amazing the way even the smallest of tweaks can make a big difference when it comes to the value of our homes. From inspirational lighting ideas to simply giving spaces a dedicated deep clean, no transformation is too small to make a difference.

Because there are costly home improvements that don't add value we have spoken to home improvement and DIY experts to discover the most inexpensive ways to better our homes for a fraction of the cost.

The 5 budget home improvements that can add value to your property

Whether you want to make your home look expensive from room to room or make your house look expensive from the outside, these are the most cost-effective improvements to inspire your home improvement project.

1. Tidy your garden

(Image credit: Future)

Your garden is one of the first things that will be judged when any potential buyers or surveyors visit your home. That’s why keeping on top of your lawn care, planting and driveways is a great way of increasing the value of your home.

According to data collected by experts at commercial estate agents, Savoy Stewart, tidying your garden is the most valuable home improvement. It can add a possible £57,922 to your home's value with a potential DIY cost of just £68.

“A well-designed and well-kept garden can add a significant amount to the value of your property,” explains Thomas Goodman, a construction expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk. “The space should seem open and inviting. Clear out any rubbish and make sure the space looks tidy.”

Tidiness is certainly the best budget garden idea to get your outdoor space looking its best, not to mention a great way to make your small garden look bigger. If you're looking for more ways to evolve your garden then Thomas recommends adding a few cheap plants as they add a splash of colour to your space.

He also suggests: “Ensure your lawn is mown often and all shrubs and trees are trimmed back. You could even add a few outdoor lights to make the space look more inviting at all times.”

Thomas Goodman Social Links Navigation Construction expert With over 20 years experience in the construction industry Thomas still works on projects whilst also providing industry professionals and DIY enthusiasts with expert advice on construction and property matters.

2. Clean your walls

(Image credit: Future)

Even when deep cleaning our houses, it’s not very often we think of cleaning walls but it can actually be a good first step to making your living room look more expensive on a budget. The experts at Savoy Stewart estimate a possible £26,100 increase in your property value with this budget £5 hack.

There’s no denying that thoroughly cleaning our homes often enough can immediately be more appealing and in turn more valuable.

Speaking to Lee Trethewey, a Home Improvement expert from Sustainable Furniture, he says, “Just like floors, walls should be cleaned every so often to remove the build-up of dust and dirt that clings to surfaces. Not only does this keep your home clean and dust mite free but it is an easy way to instantly freshen up your space.”

3. Add strip lighting to your Kitchen cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

Lighting can make all the difference when it comes to the appearance of a space, especially a communal one like the kitchen. The experts at Savoy Stewart say, “Clever hacks such as adding strip lighting are a quick way to give your home a professional finish without breaking the bank.” So much so, they say it can lead to a potential value increase of £10,000, to enhance any kitchen trend.

It may sound a lot more difficult than it is, however, most strip lighting is super easy to install with simple peel-and-stick functionality.

Thomas recommends buying light with colour-changing abilities, he says, “If you want to go the extra mile, consider adding strip lighting which can change colour. This will allow you to choose the right colour to set the mood, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve.”

We’ve found some highly recommended and well-reviewed multi-colour striplights for £14.99 on Amazon.

4. Paint your kitchen cabinets

(Image credit: Future)

We all know the power that a lick of paint can have on any room in our homes, it's even possible to make a room look bigger with paint. But it turns out that specifically refreshing our kitchen cabinet paint colours can lead to a £10,000 property value increase, according to Savoy Stewart’s collected data.

“If your kitchen is appearing slightly tired and worn then simply re-painting your kitchen cabinets is an easy and affordable method to bring a new lease of life to your home,” explains Lee.

He says that if you want to achieve the best results then make sure to sand your cabinets beforehand and use a professional primer as this will ensure the paint both adheres well and lasts longer.

If you are looking to spruce up other rooms we’ve put together the best living room paints to transform your space or maybe it's time to try out one of these 2024 interior paint colour trends that will put you ahead of the game for next year.

(Image credit: Future)

Another kitchen value-increasing kitchen upgrade is a hardware update. Changing out your old handles and drawer pulls can immediately transform your space and be a good way of making your kitchen look expensive on a budget.

There are a few avenues to go down when swapping out your kitchen’s hardware, Thomas recommends going for hardware that suits the style and design of your kitchen in order to give it a polished look.

Thomas says: “You may be surprised at just how much of a difference these small changes can make. Updating the kitchen hardware can completely transform the look of your kitchen, even if you don’t do anything else in the room.”

No matter whether you're changing the shape, style or finish of your hardware there is a potential £10,000 increase to be had just from this simple upgrade. In fact, the property experts at Stewart Savoy have predicted the task could cost as little as £34.