Excited for the Amandlaland Christmas special? Lucy Punch breaks down Amanda's top Christmas trends in hilarious must-see video

If you can't wait for the Amandaland Christmas special, here's something that will build your excitement to fever pitch: Lucy Punch in character as Amanda, revealing the character's top Christmas trends.

In a hilarious, must-see video, watching the infamous Amanda unveil what Christmas should look like, is everything you'd expect and more.

Greeting the camera, Amanda announces, "Hi, this is Amanda from Senuous, and I'm super excited to be talking about my favourite time of year: Christmas!"

Breaking down her top festive trends into "bite-sized chunks," Amanda begins by sharing that the first Christmas must-have is velvet bows.

Why? Because "it's like stroking a little mouse" and will "make your tree look like Kate Middleton's Sandringham ponytail," of course!

Next up on Amanda's list, is "tacky crimbo," which is apparently, "all over TikTok." If you're asking, "how much is too much?" when it comes to Christmas tackiness, Amanda has the answer: "I feel sick, and add some more."

Next in line is "a massive one" for Amanda: Thank you letters. And Amanda doesn't hold back in letting you know just what should be involved.

"Please, no more texts," Amanda implores (and may actually have a point here.) "I want fountain pens and leaky cartridges," she tells her audience.

As pointed out by Amanda, it wouldn't be Christmas without Pavlova. "My absolute Christmas favourite," she shares, hilariously placing the biggest possible spoonful into her mouth.

Another "huge trend" to look out for is "fresh from the forest." And by this, Amanda means woodland animals, asking ChatGPT, "where can I hire hedgehogs?" in one of the video's funniest moments.

Before departing, Amanda has one last nugget of wisdom for those tuning in - Christmas is to be "all about Easter Eggs."

She explains, "I know, plot twist, but that's Christmas for you!" She concludes by saying, "that's it from me, and all my hot tips and tricks."

Most of all, she wants to impart this year's top trend: Love. "Peace out, and Feliz Navidad to you and yours," she concludes.

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Amanda is certainly the character audiences love to hate, but actress Lucy Punch has nailed the character's ability to be dreadful while still being watchable and funny.

She also brings through Amanda's subtly vulnerable side, which is another great feat for the star.

In conversation with Radio Times, Lucy explained more about Amanda's motivations, and what stops her being irredeemably awful.

"One of her good qualities, maybe she has two or three, is she's very determined for her kids. She wants to give her kids a great life and for them to go to a great school," she explains.

She adds, "I think she's a devoted mother, which is important, otherwise I think she'd just be utterly despicable. It gives her some heart and some sort of relatability."

The Amandaland Christmas special airs on Christmas day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.