Ecology experts warn against homeowners using flat-top bird tables this winter

Keep your friendly feathered visitors happy this season with this expert advice for feeding

white dove perched on a bird table
(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd | Brent Darby Photography)
Caring for wildlife during winter is important for aiding their survival through the harsh weather. Birds especially appreciate an extra helping hand with food and shelter, but there are some things to keep in mind while doing so.

Whether you're looking for more ways to attract birds to your garden or are participating in the rewilding trend to help out your local ecosystem, putting out bird food is a big help to the feathered creatures. There are, however, some rules to feeding, such as what food you can and cannot leave out for the wildlife and where you leave it.

Warning against using flat-top bird tables in winter

There are so many ways to keep your local wildlife happy in your garden, even simply keeping the weeds they eat can make a huge difference. If you have a bird feeder, then you're certainly on the right track, but depending on its design, you may need to rethink using it during the winter months.

“We really want to urge all homeowners to think about the nation’s birds at this time of year," comments Jonathan Stuttard, Technical Manager of the Ecology team at Arbtech.co.uk. "During winter, even small changes in how we feed and support wildlife can have a huge impact on local species."

“Traditional bird tables can unintentionally increase the spread of disease among birds when food becomes damp or contaminated," explains Jonathan. “Instead, switching to hanging feeders, keeping them clean and offering shelter for birds in your garden are great ways to offer support," he adds.

If you're sorting your garden out this winter, it could be a good time to finally replace your flat-top feeder with a hanging one. There are several benefits to having one.

"There are many benefits to using hanging feeders over traditional flat bird feeders, including the decreased risk of disease, as they are more hygienic. Hanging feeders also helps to reduce waste, as birds have less chance of dropping food onto the floor," points out Jonathan.

"They are also more versatile and can be hung around different areas of your garden, making them a better choice," he continues.

picture of bird eating out of hanging bird feeder

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning your feeders should also be added to your essential February gardening jobs; in fact, it would be best to do it at least every other month.

"Keeping feeders clean is essential to stop the spread of disease. You can easily clean them with a detergent like washing up liquid and only need to do so about once a week," he says.

"This could make a big difference in your local bird species and help keep them healthy throughout the frosty months," adds Jonathan.

Looking after wildlife isn't just fantastic for the wider environment, but it will also improve your own garden's ecosystem by introducing more seeds, pollinators and help with unwanted insect pests.

Want to boost your garden's wildlife population even more? We recommend adding plants for pollinators to your plot this year to help flowers bloom and more.

