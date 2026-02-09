Ecology experts warn against homeowners using flat-top bird tables this winter

Caring for wildlife during winter is important for aiding their survival through the harsh weather. Birds especially appreciate an extra helping hand with food and shelter, but there are some things to keep in mind while doing so.

Whether you're looking for more ways to attract birds to your garden or are participating in the rewilding trend to help out your local ecosystem, putting out bird food is a big help to the feathered creatures. There are, however, some rules to feeding, such as what food you can and cannot leave out for the wildlife and where you leave it.

Ecology experts have recently revealed that flat-top bird tables are actually more of a hindrance than a help when it comes to feeding both birds and other curious wildlife.

Warning against using flat-top bird tables in winter

There are so many ways to keep your local wildlife happy in your garden, even simply keeping the weeds they eat can make a huge difference. If you have a bird feeder, then you're certainly on the right track, but depending on its design, you may need to rethink using it during the winter months.

“We really want to urge all homeowners to think about the nation’s birds at this time of year," comments Jonathan Stuttard, Technical Manager of the Ecology team at Arbtech.co.uk. "During winter, even small changes in how we feed and support wildlife can have a huge impact on local species."

“Traditional bird tables can unintentionally increase the spread of disease among birds when food becomes damp or contaminated," explains Jonathan. “Instead, switching to hanging feeders, keeping them clean and offering shelter for birds in your garden are great ways to offer support," he adds.

Shop alternative bird feeders

Shelter & food St Helens Home & Garden Freestanding Sheltered Bird Feeder Table With Roof £21.99 at Amazon This roofed bird table provide shelter from the rain, for not only your feathered friends but also for the food that lays beneath it – to prevent it from becoming wet and contaminated. Divchi Bird Feeders Hanging Station £11.60 at Amazon This bird feeder will not only keep foxes from stealing bird feed, but the slippery, thin pole will also deter pesky squirrels. It comes with three hooks and two water baths for local birds to enjoy. (only Station, Feeder Not Included.) Simple feeder Oakdale Flip Top Premium Filled Seed Wild Bird £6.99 at Amazon These bird feeders are as simple as they get, but they're pre-filled and only need hanging up in your garden. You can easily refill them once they're emptied, and they can be squirrel-proofed if hung in the right spot to help keep squirrels out of your garden.

If you're sorting your garden out this winter, it could be a good time to finally replace your flat-top feeder with a hanging one. There are several benefits to having one.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are many benefits to using hanging feeders over traditional flat bird feeders, including the decreased risk of disease, as they are more hygienic. Hanging feeders also helps to reduce waste, as birds have less chance of dropping food onto the floor," points out Jonathan.

"They are also more versatile and can be hung around different areas of your garden, making them a better choice," he continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning your feeders should also be added to your essential February gardening jobs; in fact, it would be best to do it at least every other month.

"Keeping feeders clean is essential to stop the spread of disease. You can easily clean them with a detergent like washing up liquid and only need to do so about once a week," he says.

"This could make a big difference in your local bird species and help keep them healthy throughout the frosty months," adds Jonathan.

Looking after wildlife isn't just fantastic for the wider environment, but it will also improve your own garden's ecosystem by introducing more seeds, pollinators and help with unwanted insect pests.

Want to boost your garden's wildlife population even more? We recommend adding plants for pollinators to your plot this year to help flowers bloom and more.