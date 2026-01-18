Jump to category:
The one thing you should never do when your pond freezes, warns a garden expert

Worried about your fish in freezing temperatures, here are the dos and don'ts when it comes to frozen ponds

picture of a plastic frozen pond in garden
It can be quite a worrying sight seeing a thick layer of ice covering your beloved pond, but it's not as damaging to your fish as you may think. But it's important to know what to do to help your pond life.

Whether you've tried out a small pond idea or are a proud owner of an impressively large pool, seeing them freeze over when winter arrives can be pretty frightening. It's all too tempting to act quickly and break through the ice, but that would be a major winter gardening mistake.

What to do with a frozen pond this season

While ticking off your essential January gardening jobs, you may have noticed that your pond has fallen victim to the freezing temperatures. It might fill you with panic, but it's important you don't start hacking through the ice just yet.

"When you’re in the garden, and you see frozen water like this, it’s always tempting to really break through it, but don’t do it with your pond. Let me explain why," says garden design expert and influencer Ish on Instagram @Gardening.with.ish.

He explains that while you might think a frozen pond is a death sentence, it's actually not all that bad.

"If you’ve got a pond that’s frozen solid and you’ve got fish inside, you may think that they’re going to struggle or it’s going to restrict them, but actually the thermal layer of the ice is actually helping them more than you realise," adds Ish.

According to Ish, the fish will sit down at the bottom of the pond, and thanks to the layer of ice, they'll stay a little bit warmer. It's the same way our insulation keeps our homes warm for less.

"If you smack it with a hammer and try break a hole in it, you create this kind of pulse in the water which can stress them and sometimes hurt them, so try to avoid that," explains Ish.

If you want to help garden wildlife through autumn and winter, there is something you can do to ensure enough oxygen is getting into the pond for the fish and other critters.

"If you are worried that your fish aren’t getting enough oxygen cos it’s been frozen for too long, instead of getting a massive spade or a hammer or scraping in just ever so slightly, scrape the top of the ice and you’ll break a small hole there," says Ish.

"That small hole will let enough oxygen to keep them happy but also keep that thermal property, meaning they’ll stay nice and happy," he adds.

picture of someone making a hole in a frozen pond with iron poker

Now, the next time you're sorting out your garden during winter, you'll know that not only are your fish capable of surviving a frozen pond, but you also don't need to remove the whole layer to help them.

Although winter is not the best time to do it, it's essential to know how to clean your pond correctly throughout the year. This will not only keep them happy and healthy, but it will attract even more wildlife to your garden.

