How to clean a pond with ease, according to a horticulture expert

Is your pond looking a little greener than usual? Whilst it's not exactly going to be your favourite garden task it's important to keep up with your pond's maintenance and know how to give it a proper clean.

Whether you're one for trying out different garden trends or prefer to try out your own garden theme ideas, ponds can be designed to suit any aesthetic. And whilst they bring several benefits to your outdoor space they can seem rather daunting to maintain.

So we asked a horticulture expert what the most efficient and simplest method is for keeping your pond clean and functioning at its best – apparently, it's pretty simple.

What is the best way to clean a garden pond?

When it comes to sorting your garden out you might be all too tempted to ignore your greening pond. And whilst pond filters should do most of the work for you, your plant life and fish will certainly appreciate a regular clean. But where do you start?

"You do not need to completely drain a garden pond to clean it, and this can actually be detrimental to the ecosystem in the pond. You should aim to check the filters, remove any debris floating in the water and thin out any pond plants if needed," says Graham Smith MCIHort, a garden expert from LBS Horticulture.

It's best to keep on top of fallen leaves or other dead plant matter with a pond net before it can sink and decay in the water. Graham says, "Use a pond vacuum to thoroughly clean the bottom and sides of your pond and inspect the filter to check if this needs rinsing.

Aim to remove as much sludge from the bottom of your pond as possible, as this will help to keep nitrate levels down and prevent algae from smothering the pond."

Once the sludge has been removed, he says to wait a few weeks before maintaining the pond filters as this will allow beneficial bacteria to build up when it was lost during vacuuming.

Pond cleaning essentials

FAQs

Do filters clean your pond?

Unfortunately, you can't rely fully on a pond filter to keep the water and the lining completely clean. But luckily you won't need to use any expert cleaning hacks every day to keep the pond functioning.

Graham says, "Although filters will not clean a pond entirely, they will help to remove waste products produced by any fish that are living in the pond and also remove plant debris to help keep the water clear. If your pond does not have fish, you do not need to use a filter."

How often should you clean your garden pond?

The good news is that you can leave your pond clean on your spring clean checklist, unlike cleaning your chiminea, your pond can be left to its own devices for over six months.

"You should aim to clean your garden pond at least twice a year, once at the start of spring and once during autumn. When cleaning in spring, aim to carry out a quick filter check, remove debris, thin out plants and add a pond supplement to give the pond a boost before the temperature starts to increase," explains Graham.

During the autumn time, he recommends cleaning your pond more intensively as any wildlife that was using your pond for breeding will have finished and their young will be old enough to move to other ponds. Just be sure to be careful if any animals are hanging around, ponds are one of the best ways to use the rewilding trend to welcome a variety of wildlife to your garden.

Once you've cleaned your pond why not try out other sustainable garden ideas? Making your own compost and using eggshells in your garden is also a great way to nurture your space's ecosystem.