Gardening expert reveals his ingenious trick for checking whether a dead-looking plant is alive and healthy

Once the worst of the winter weather passes, your garden might resemble a plant graveyard, but that doesn't technically mean your beloved plants are actually dead.

When you're sorting your garden out during the winter months, it can look like a rather dire affair, with leafless twigs and barren pots. However, don't fall for another winter gardening myth; just because a plant isn't actively growing doesn't mean it's dead. In fact, even the most hopeless-looking plants can actually be the healthiest.

The question is then, how do you know if a plant is actually dead or just in a state of winter dormancy? Luckily, garden design expert and influencer Ish on Instagram @Gardening.with.ishhas shared his nifty trick for finding out.

Garden experts genius trick for checking if a plant is alive

Even when you've done all you can to protect plants from frost and wet weather, most perennials will look a little sad when spring starts to roll around. Especially if you deadheaded your plants properly in early autumn, they might look like empty branches.

"Now, if you're worried your plants haven't made it throughout the winter, there's a really easy trick to be able to find out," starts Ish.

A post shared by Gardening with Ish (@gardening.with.ish) A photo posted by on

Before you throw your plants on your homemade compost pile or banish them to the garden waste bin, you need to complete this quick, simple, but effective test.

"So, for example, like this hydrangea I've got here, I rescued this from the garden centre, and it looks completely long gone," says Ish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"But you do something known as the scratch test, where you just scratch at the base of the stem and take some of that bark off, and if it's green underneath, then this is perfectly fine," he explains.

"In fact, it's just dormant, and it should be happy and healthy throughout the course of summer. But unfortunately, if it is brown underneath, that means it's too far gone, and it's dead," he continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if you're not checking your own plants while crossing off your February gardening jobs, you can use this trick when picking up new additions.

"But the cool thing is when you go to your local garden centres, and you're down the sale rail, you can do this little test to see whether it's worth buying or not and bag yourself what should have been a ten-pound hydrangea for 50p," finishes Ish.

As with most of Ish's gardening wisdom, I was massively impressed with the trick and had to try it on my own hydrangeas to see if it really worked.

I immediately put Ish's tip to the test on a hydrangea in my garden (Image credit: Emily Smith)

After scratching one of the external branches and not finding green, I was not only dubious but also beginning to mourn my hydrangea plant. However, going further into the plant for one of the larger, more central stems showed that it is actually alive and well.

I can't wait to use this trick at my local garden centre when I'm working on transforming my garden on a budget this year. That sale rail better be prepared for me!

Shop gardening essentials

Protective Gloves Westwood Fox Gloves £9.95 at Amazon These gardening gloves have been awarded ‘Amazon’s Choice’, and it’s easy to see why – they’re breathable, comfortable, and stylish. Essential tool Gonicc Bypass Secateurs £9.95 at Amazon These popular secateurs have over 8,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. They feature a carbon steel blade and lightweight, non-slip handles, making pruning and deadheading easy. Hand trowel Greenman Multipurpose Hand trowel £16.91 at Amazon This hand trowel does it all, from cutting through root balls to up-lifting your root-bound plant. There's even a twine-cutting notch that doubles up as a bottle opener, perfect for a mid-gardening beer.

To ensure your plants survive the winter, we'd recommend learning about overwintering and how it can protect your plants from the weather ahead.