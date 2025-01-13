7 winter gardening myths you need to avoid for a healthier plot, warns a garden expert

You may have mastered the art of summer gardening when crops are to be harvested and colours to be enjoyed, but do you know the common winter pitfalls that could be sabotaging your garden?

When it comes to essential January gardening jobs, you may think you've got things sorted, but there are many misconceptions about caring for your plants during the cold seasons. From protecting your garden against heavy rain to knowing the only plants to prune in January, there's much to stay on top of.

However, our trusted gardening expert Chris Bonnett has revealed seven common winter gardening myths that may ruin all your hard work.

Winter gardening myths to avoid: expert advice

In the same way, there are several houseplant mistakes that are all too easy to make, tending to your garden in winter is a lot more complex than it may seem.

Whether you've seen misinformation online or have always assumed something to be true, Chris is here to bust these gardening myths to help you keep your space happy and healthy this season.

Chris Bonnett Social Links Navigation Gardening expert and Founder Chris is the founder of the online garden centre GardeningExpress and has been in the horticulture industry for over 20 years. Whilst he was young he combined his passion for the outdoors with the internet to deliver quality plants across the UK and Europe.

1. Your plants don't need watering

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing how to water your garden plants properly is one of the first things any gardener should master. And whilst you may know how much to water your plants through the drier summer months, you might be shocked by how often you should be doing it in the winter too.

Chris explains, "Plant growth slows down during the winter and a lot of plants become dormant but this doesn’t mean they no longer need water. Their roots will still need moisture, especially during dry winters."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He adds that watering will vary depending on the plant but he recommends watering when the soil feels dry to touch as a general rule of thumb.

Highly-rated Multi-Jet Spray Gun View at Amazon RRP: £13.48 | This hose attachment from Hozelock features a flow adjuster and five spray patterns, including a fine rose suitable for watering seedlings. Water saving Drip Irrigation Set View at Amazon RRP: £66.65 | This irrigation kit from Gardena is perfect for watering flower and vegetable beds of up to 60 m² and is easy to install. Easy method 10 Litre Watering Can View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 | This weather-resistant plastic watering can from Accurate has a large capacity and includes a detachable sprinkler rose.

2. You don't need to use fertiliser

Using fertiliser to help your plants grow to their full potential is one of the best gardening tips for beginners, it's also helpful when you're planting edible crops. So thinking that your plants don't need this extra nutritional help through the winter can be a big mistake for some species.

"Plants that go dormant over winter will not need fertiliser, but those that are still growing may benefit from a slow-releasing fertiliser which can gradually provide them with essential nutrients," says Chris.

3. You should not be pruning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are most certainly plants you shouldn't prune in January and the rest of the winter months, but other species will benefit greatly from a healthy chop.

Whilst some believe that pruning during winter can be harmful to trees and shrubs, Chris says that this season can be a great time to do this. He goes on to point out that, "If plants are dormant when pruning, it lowers the risk of causing them stress or disease."

4. Snow is bad for plants

You may spent most of your autumn learning how to protect your plants from frost but it turns out that snow isn't entirely the plant enemy we may have thought it was.

"A lot of people think that a layer of snow is bad for plants when it can act as a blanket, providing them with a layer of warmth and insulation," says Chris.

However, he does advise you to remove the snow when it gets to the stage where it's been sitting on the snow for too long and has begun freezing over as this will damage the plants.

5. You can't plant anything in winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winter weather may have you believing that it's time to take a few months off from garden duties however there are many seeds to sow in January and things to plant in February that will help create a spectacular display come spring.

Chris says, "People often dismiss the idea of planting anything in winter but this is a mistake. Now is a great time to plant hardy vegetables such as onions, broad beans and lettuce, for plants opt for sweet peas, hardy cyclamens and snapdragons."

6. Nothing can happen when plants are dormant

It's no secret that plants become a little less lively during winter but the claim that nothing grows couldn't be further from the truth. Take the best winter bedding plants, they'll happily grow despite the more challenging conditions.

"Plenty of gardeners make the mistake of thinking that because plants are dormant and no longer growing they’re immune to damage. Dormant plants can still be damaged by frost, root damage, and structural damage caused by strong winds," explains Chris.

7. There isn't anything to do in the garden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier there are a surprising amount of jobs to get done during the winter to get your garden sorted and your plants will be happier for you doing them sooner rather than later.

Chris points out that most people will probably think that there aren't many jobs to do when it's cold outside and the plants are most dormant. However he says, "This time of year is perfect for planning, pruning, caring for wildlife and harvesting winter vegetables."

Whether you want to start vegetable gardening for beginners or want to try some sustainable garden ideas, knowing what mistakes to avoid will put you in good stead for a successful plot.