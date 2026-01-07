Why is my dehumidifier blowing out cold air? Is it still working? Appliance experts provide answers

You may have noticed your dehumidifier has started blowing out cold air into your home, which during winter is hardly welcomed. But worry not, the reason can be completely normal.

While you might have owned one of the best dehumidifiers for quite a while, it can be rather confusing when you realise it's blowing out cold air. This discovery can feel frustrating when you are trying to heat your home for less throughout the winter months.

Whether or not you're aware of your appliance emitting cold air, there are a few reasons it does this, and while some are normal, others are signs of a malfunction. To make sense of both, we have spoken to the experts.

Why is my dehumidifier blowing cold air?

Even when you've mastered how to use your dehumidifier during winter , you can be surprised by issues that spring up.

"It’s only compressor dehumidifiers (as opposed to desiccant) that emit ‘cold’ air," explains indoor air quality expert and co-founder of EcoAir, Noel Fok. "The air expelled, however, is usually a few degrees warmer than the room temperature, and is only perceived as cooler due to the movement of the fan."

“Compressor dehumidifiers use a fan to draw in air and run it over a cold coil (much like a refrigerator) so that the water cools, condenses and is then collected in the water tank. These dehumidifiers tend to work best in warmer spaces, between 18-35 degrees Celsius, so aren’t ideal for unheated rooms, especially in winter," he adds.

Noel goes on to say that if the air being emitted feels particularly cold, there may be an issue with the appliance. He says, "The evaporator coils could be freezing over, triggering a defrost mode to melt ice build-up on the coils, especially if the machine is trying to operate below its optimal room temperature range of 18-35 °C.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a proud owner of one of the best electric heaters or like to keep your home toasty, there are other reasons your dehumidifier may be emitting cold air.

“Whilst low operating temperatures are likely to be the main cause of excessive cold air coming from your compressor dehumidifier, refrigerant leaks, a faulty compressor, or blocked airflow could also be causing the problem, so it’s worth getting the appliance checked out,” explains Noel.

If you've noticed your desiccant dehumidifier is expelling cold air, it could have just entered the temporary fan mode, or Noel says if it’s expelling cool air consistently, the heating element could be faulty or damaged.

“A desiccant dehumidifier is recommended for spaces where the ambient room temperature is likely to fall below 18 degrees Celsius, as its performance will remain consistent at temperatures as low as 1°C. The warm air expelled from desiccant models is generally a welcome byproduct in colder spaces or during winter, with the dehumidifier doubling up as a heater,” continues Noel.

Noel Fok Social Links Navigation Mechanical Engineer and CEO of EcoAir Noel is the designer behind several of the brand’s top-selling products and has been instrumental in the development of EcoAir’s desiccant technology. At the forefront of the air purification industry, EcoAir manufactures and supplies a range of innovative and environmentally friendly air treatment products.

How do you stop a dehumidifier from blowing cold air?

When you're trying to make your home cosy in winter , the last thing you need is your dehumidifier blowing out cold air. Here's how you can stop it.

“Regular maintenance, ensuring the filter and coils are clean, should stop your dehumidifier from blowing cold air. Keeping it away from walls also lets air circulate more freely; I would recommend keeping it at least 30cm from the wall," says Ian Palmer-Smith, appliance repair expert at Domestic & General.

He also points out that it’s important to check that the machine's compressor is running properly, to avoid the coil freezing and maintain airflow, as this is responsible for air circulation and condensation

“If frozen coils are responsible for the cold air, you should let the dehumidifier thaw in a warm room until it defrosts. If this continues to happen, consider getting a dehumidifier designed to work in colder rooms,” Ian continues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Palmer-Smith Social Links Navigation Supplier and Heating Service Director Ian is a Supplier and Heating Service Director at Domestic & General and a domestic appliance service and repair expert with over 35 years of professional experience.

Why does my dehumidifier make my room cold?

Is your best electric blanket not cutting it this season? Your dehumidifier might be sabotaging your attempts to warm your room, even when it's not blowing out cold air anymore.

“ Reducing the humidity of a room can make it feel cooler as dry air feels fresh and crisp. Dehumidifiers also help your body’s natural cooling system by allowing sweat to evaporate more effectively, cooling the skin. They don’t work by cooling air as conditioners do, but they often change how the temperature feels by removing moisture,” states Ian.

