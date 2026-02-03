Ben Shephard shares ‘the most important factor’ in his strong marriage, amid the ‘challenge’ of an empty nest

As his sons are leaving home, the presenter reflects on the key factors that have helped his marriage go the distance

ITV's This Morning presenter Ben Sheppard has offered candid insights into his marriage, and the secrets to its longevity.

Ben, 51, has been married to interior designer Annie, for 21 years. The couple share two sons, Sam, 20, and Jack, 19.

"Annie is much more solitary than me," Ben continues, adding, "She’s much happier in her own company. Half the time she’s like, 'I need a bit of space. Can you leave me alone for five seconds, please?'"

"We do live quite separate lives," he shares, continuing, "I’m off working, she has her job, which is garden and interior design. It’s about finding things that work for both of us – but that feels really exciting."

Annie Shephard and Ben Shephard attend the &quot;David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived&quot; UK Premiere at 8 Northumberland Avenue

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/WireImage/Getty Images)

With an earnest appreciation for his wife, Ben says of Annie, "She’s been the most important factor in our lives as a family; this amazing influence who created the home for our boys to become who they are and certainly made me better at being a dad."

It's therefore a good thing that their union is so strong, as they head into the next challenge as a family: The altered dynamics brought about by an empty nest.

Jack is currently working as a teaching assistant before taking time out to go travelling, and Sam is already at university studying maths.

Although Ben is "super excited" for his boys, he shares, "but God, I miss them." The presenter says "It’s imminent," when talking about both children leaving the family home.

"Having been surrounded by boys, their mates and girls for a very long time, it’s going to be quieter. It is already," he says.

However, having remained close to his own family - he still lives near his own parents, - Ben is determined to keep his own family unit very tight.

Speaking tenderly of his children, he recalls taking part in the World’s Toughest Mudder with Sam.

While they were running together, Ben was hit with a realisation that made him laugh. "Why are you laughing?" his son asked.

Ben replied, "Because no one ever wanted to do this stupid stuff with me. I had to have my own boys to make them do it." He explains, "He thought that was hilarious, but I was in tears."

The presenter concludes, "I want to play golf with my boys and still beat them when I’m old."

"The Christmas before last we all played golf and Dad won the family tournament aged 80. That’s inspiring. What I’m doing is about emulating that."

