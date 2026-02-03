Ben Shephard shares ‘the most important factor’ in his strong marriage, amid the ‘challenge’ of an empty nest

ITV's This Morning presenter Ben Sheppard has offered candid insights into his marriage, and the secrets to its longevity.

Ben, 51, has been married to interior designer Annie, for 21 years. The couple share two sons, Sam, 20, and Jack, 19.

In the celebrity world where news of marriages breaking down is often more common than those going the distance, it's interesting to hear Ben's thoughts on why he and Annie remain happy after more than two decades together.

For Ben, the two key secrets to his lengthy union are: Being great friends before he tied the know with Annie, and having space from each other.

"What I really think is that we were great mates when we got together," he explains to the Daily Mail, continuing to add that knowing his wife inside out has given him a greater understanding of her need for solitude, and a respect for letting her have it.

"Annie is much more solitary than me," Ben continues, adding, "She’s much happier in her own company. Half the time she’s like, 'I need a bit of space. Can you leave me alone for five seconds, please?'"

Clearly putting in the work to make sure both of their needs are accommodated within the marriage, Ben doesn't begrudge his wife the space she needs. Instead, he's actively "excited" to keep finding ways to make their time together work.

While he'd prefer to spend his spare time working out or watching sport, Annie would prefer to go to an art gallery or a garden.

"We do live quite separate lives," he shares, continuing, "I’m off working, she has her job, which is garden and interior design. It’s about finding things that work for both of us – but that feels really exciting."

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/WireImage/Getty Images)

With an earnest appreciation for his wife, Ben says of Annie, "She’s been the most important factor in our lives as a family; this amazing influence who created the home for our boys to become who they are and certainly made me better at being a dad."

It's therefore a good thing that their union is so strong, as they head into the next challenge as a family: The altered dynamics brought about by an empty nest.

Jack is currently working as a teaching assistant before taking time out to go travelling, and Sam is already at university studying maths.

Although Ben is "super excited" for his boys, he shares, "but God, I miss them." The presenter says "It’s imminent," when talking about both children leaving the family home.

"Having been surrounded by boys, their mates and girls for a very long time, it’s going to be quieter. It is already," he says.

However, having remained close to his own family - he still lives near his own parents, - Ben is determined to keep his own family unit very tight.

Speaking tenderly of his children, he recalls taking part in the World’s Toughest Mudder with Sam.

While they were running together, Ben was hit with a realisation that made him laugh. "Why are you laughing?" his son asked.

Ben replied, "Because no one ever wanted to do this stupid stuff with me. I had to have my own boys to make them do it." He explains, "He thought that was hilarious, but I was in tears."

The presenter concludes, "I want to play golf with my boys and still beat them when I’m old."

"The Christmas before last we all played golf and Dad won the family tournament aged 80. That’s inspiring. What I’m doing is about emulating that."