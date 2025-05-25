Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 26th May - 1st June 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 26th May - 1st June 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 26th May - 1st June 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Venus and Saturn in Aries, you’re a force to be reckoned with. Speak up and commit to what you want in your love life and career for the future." Sally Trotman

"Thinking of foreign climes or at least getting away from home turf? Turn those thoughts into actions. Now is perfect for getting out of your comfort zone, any which way." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Whilst you are hardworking and ambitious, even you need a break sometimes. Make it your priority to take some time out to relax and reflect on the year so far." Sally Trotman

"A New Moon in the zone of self-worth points to a fresh source of income or some other development that will add to your bank of happiness and your security." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With the Sun and Mercury both in your sign, it enables you to look at a situation objectively. This will be helpful for yourself and also those close to you." Sally Trotman

"It’s not too late to request a second chance. People are ready to look at situations with a view to improving the status quo. Mid-week is best to open discussions." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If you feel like you’re running out of steam, don’t give up now. Keep charging ahead and keep your vision focused on what you really want the outcome to be." Sally Trotman

"You can be cautiously optimistic about the signals you’re receiving. A new season of growth is beginning, and you need to be ready to say: I do and I will!" Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"The Moon in Leo on 1st June helps you step into the spotlight and let others see what you can do. It’s a favourable time for artistic pursuits in particular." Sally Trotman

"You may be the zodiac’s star act, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of a team. You’re starting a period where a few heads are better than one." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Whilst you might feel the timing isn’t quite right to make a big change, knowing every small move takes you towards a bigger shift in direction will spur you on." Sally Trotman

"Jupiter has been urging you onward for the past year, so if you haven’t made progress, it’s time to pull out all the stops. Start tooting that horn of yours." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Whilst you don’t necessarily seek out the limelight, you are extremely skilled at showing others how to work something out. Focus on this strength now and really build on it." Sally Trotman

"Travel and going places don’t necessarily mean the same thing, but you can do both with great success now. Don’t put off making a move that could change your horizons." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"What’s currently most important to you? Zone in on this area of your life and visualise how you would like it to look in six months. See and believe it." Sally Trotman

"People aren’t telepathic. They need to know what you need from them and why you feel that they could do better. Head to the negotiating table and make your pitch." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Having faith can be one of the most difficult things when life isn’t unfolding in the way you anticipated. Trust that something positive is about to manifest and be patient." Sally Trotman

"Commitment can be a challenge for the celestial Archer, but alliances made now promise to prove lasting and fulfilling. Be open to any offers and ready to commit your heart." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign, you can steadily work towards your goals. Use this approach to get to where you want to be and keep the faith that all is well." Sally Trotman

"It may not always seem as if your efforts are rewarded, but rest assured, what you do now could produce great results. Don’t be afraid to try something completely different." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you feel you need to act on inspiration, do. As the Sun moves into fellow Air sign, Gemini, you find yourself in the right place at the right time." Sally Trotman

"2025 has been hard work, but finally, you get some time off for good behaviour! Time to enjoy life and give that inner child of yours the attention it deserves." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Whilst at times it can be difficult to believe things are changing for the better when very little seems to be shifting, just know that positive expectations can create miracles." Sally Trotman

"The home could be the focus for a new look, whether we’re talking décor and furnishing or a new member of the family. The roots of life are being replenished." Penny Thornton