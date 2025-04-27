Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 28th April - 4th May 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 28th April - 4th May 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 28th April - 4th May 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"You are always active in your social circle, organising and planning your next party or getaway. Find new ways of delegating, so you feel like you are sharing the responsibility." Sally Trotman

"Being in a bubble is delightful, unless you have to deal with facts and figures. Enjoy the magic on offer, but get a second opinion on anything requiring your signature." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"If you feel in need of some rest and relaxation, take a break. With the Sun in Taurus supporting your health and wellbeing, it’s the perfect moment to let go." Sally Trotman

"You could be in the process of regrouping or adjusting to a new status quo. Take your time, safe in the knowledge that what seems so difficult will become easier." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With the Moon in Gemini end of April, you’ll feel fired up for something new. Embrace this motivation and start a project or hobby that will engage you throughout spring." Sally Trotman

"Things may not be making a lot of sense right now, but they will soon enough. Consider yourself to be on a learning curve, which will have many positive consequences." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"With the Moon returning to Cancer on 1 May, you may find you feel more emotional than normal. Honour your inner voice and take time to go within and recharge." Sally Trotman

"Try not to read too much into someone’s behaviour. You may be right and a matter isn’t going to go your way. Then again you could be wrong. Remain upbeat." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Others view you as self-confident, but you often feel uninspired to venture into new areas. Now is the perfect moment to dive in and seek a different direction with courage." Sally Trotman

"It’s early days in a situation. There’s lots to discover, you need to get your bearings. What you don’t want is to make out you know more than you do." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"If you’re feeling a little sluggish, in terms of motivation, walk by water to increase your energy levels and to gain the clarity you are seeking. Trust your inner guidance." Sally Trotman

"Information is surfacing that could make a difference to the future of a relationship and/or a financial matter. This is just the beginning, don’t react until it’s all out." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"When you feel balanced and connected, the world is your oyster. Find ways to create more of this in your life by spending time in nature and visualising what you desire." Sally Trotman

"Romance is making a comeback. A broken heart can be mended and a rematch sparked. In general, you’re at the start of a period of being flavour of the month." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Do something fun this week. Whether this is a day with friends or spending time with someone special, you know who and what you need in your life right now." Sally Trotman

"You may not love having to go back over old ground, but it’ll get the desired result. Something went wrong a while ago and it needs to be put right." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Find a way to break up your routine a bit because, for you, doing the same thing every day becomes boring quickly. Know you will feel better for the change." Sally Trotman

"Spring has finally arrived. Weather aside, this is the beginning of a brand new season of pleasure and productivity. If you act from the heart you can’t possibly go wrong." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You are a grounded and practical person with a great determination to succeed. So, please don’t let any perceived critical feedback stop you from achieving what you really, truly desire." Sally Trotman

"Home, in the real sense of your four square walls and the inner you, is about to get a makeover. Forget black and white: this is about shades of pink." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"If you feel out of sorts and in need of a rebalance, use your imagination to find the answer. You’re deeply creative and hold all the answers. Trust your intuition." Sally Trotman

"It may be you've come too far too soon or along the way to achieving an ambition you missed an essential step. Be prepared to go back to the beginning." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"Would you like to express your creativity? Well, it’s the perfect moment to do so. Put pen to paper or try a new recipe to reignite your natural creative flair." Sally Trotman