Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 21st - 27th April 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 21st - 27th April 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 21st - 27th April 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"This week, focus your needs on planning to fulfil any ideas that have come to you over the last month. It’s time to take inspired action. Move forward with courage." Sally Trotman

"It may feel like déjà vu all over again. Something you believed was done and dusted resurfaces. View what happens as an opportunity, not as a stone in your shoe." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"With the Sun in Taurus you find a sense of ease and flow. Make the most of this energy by saying yes to everything that is in alignment with you." Sally Trotman

"The earth may not be actually moving, but what happens, especially over the weekend, has the potential to move mountains. Be ready for the unexpected, but not necessarily the unwelcome." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With the Sun currently in an Earth sign, optimise this influence by spending time resting and recharging. As you become more present it is easier to find solutions to challenges." Sally Trotman

"Just when you thought something was in the bag, turns out there’s a missing piece. It’s not the end of the world, simply a blip that can be ironed out." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"You’re all about helping others, which is admirable. However, remember to balance others’ needs with your own requirements. Take some time out for yourself and make this your priority now." Sally Trotman

"There’s lots of history behind what happens this week. Secrets may emerge and it could turn out someone hasn’t been as honest with you as they might. Forgive and forget." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"You shine in the company of those who you know well. However, it’s high time to step out of your comfort zone and show who you really are. Be bold!" Sally Trotman

"You may have to go back to November or New Year for what’s behind recent developments. For some, a victory is overdue; for others, it’s back to the drawing board." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Dedicated and hardworking, people can rely on you. As a sign that loves being of service you’ll be glad when you’re able to help someone close to you this week." Sally Trotman

"You may prefer a behind-the-scenes role, but sometimes you have to stand up and be counted. This is that time. Say what you mean and do what feels right." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"You’re deeply creative, and it’s time to use this talent. Pick up the paints or a new cookery book and enjoy the act of being truly present in your creations." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes you have to call it what it is and deal with it. People-pleasing isn’t an option. This is about you, who you are, and what truly matters to you." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"With Sun in your opposite sign, you may feel some conflict between your own needs and the demands of those close to you. Balance giving with receiving where you can." Sally Trotman

"A new chapter’s opening, and through unexpected circumstances. Avoid the temptation to act in the heat of the moment. You don’t need to throw the baby out with the bathwater." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Your fiery nature and direct approach can cause a stir at times. However, this is your superpower and others admire your confidence. Step into your power and express your truth." Sally Trotman

"It’s all happening! Hopefully, you’ll love all the thrills and spills, but if you have a safety net in place, you’ll have a better chance of enjoying the rollercoaster ride." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"As an Earth sign, you can get stuck in a rut. If this is you now, try doing something different this week. Perhaps you’ll find a new chapter beginning for you." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes the best-laid plans don’t turn out the way you expect. They can turn out even better! Something to bear in mind, should the cosmic joker join the party." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You’re full of ideas and optimism, and others benefit from this. Spend time sharing your hopes and dreams with a friend this week to help you take your next step." Sally Trotman

"You’ve either got a battle on your hands or a situation that’s been resistant to your efforts will suddenly start to move. Now is not the time to question why." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"In the lead up to the New Moon later this week, rest and relax as you prepare for a fresh start, perhaps in your career. Do what you love, don’t compromise." Sally Trotman