Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 5th - 11th May 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 5th - 11th May 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 5th - 11th May 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Venus back in your sign, you feel more able to make changes around your finances, which will benefit you for the long term. Decide on a plan of action." Sally Trotman

"Living in a blurry world is fine as long as you don’t have anything to do requiring precision. Whether you’re in the driver’s seat literally or metaphorically, focus, focus, focus." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Sun is now at the midpoint of travelling through your sign, as it does, guiding you to reassess your goals and to find more fulfilment in your daily routine." Sally Trotman

"If you feel something isn’t quite right, obey your instincts and start asking questions. It’s not too late to pull out of a commitment or to ask for more time." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"If you’re feeling a bit lacklustre of late, try having a spring clean. Throw out the items you know you don’t need and see how this shifts your energy." Sally Trotman

"Don’t take yes for an answer. Someone may not want to offend you or has not yet reached a decision, so putting them under pressure is going to be counter-productive." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"A gentle Water sign, you can soothe others’ worries, but the Full Moon in your fellow Water sign, Scorpio, this week will help you to feel more at peace yourself." Sally Trotman

"There could be confusion over an offer or project. The devil is in the details, so don’t be too proud to ask for more information and some kind of guarantee." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"It’s high time for you to suit up and show up because there is a positive new opportunity on the horizon for you. So, don’t quit before the miracle occurs." Sally Trotman

"One step forward and two back isn’t a cha-cha-cha. It’s infuriating. Keep your cool because by the end of next week you’ll know a lot more than you do now." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Diligent and hardworking, you are always there to offer a helping hand to those who need it, but do consider what you need to receive and what help you require." Sally Trotman

"Hopefully, you’re in tune with the cosmos and heading off on a trip to distant parts. No? Wait and see because a journey of some description is in your stars." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Moon in your sign on 9 May helps you to communicate something that is very important to a close friend. This interaction will be enlightening for both of you." Sally Trotman

"A relationship could be at a critical point. It’s either getting stronger and the connection is deepening or what started as a hot romance is turning chilly. Que sera sera." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"On 12 May the Full Moon in Scorpio will give you the nudge you need to help you create more serenity within your relationships. Enjoy this much-deserved peaceful moment." Sally Trotman

"There’s a lot to be said for dealing with a delicate matter when there is time for those concerned to mull it over and decompress. Talk the talk before Sunday." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You can be direct in your communication, which others may not always take too favourably. However, make sure you stick to what you know is to be true and honest." Sally Trotman

"Do your best to clear up a misunderstanding before it can put a wedge between you and another person. Emotions are very likely getting in the way of common sense." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"Your Earthy sense of humour helps you to deal with life’s ups and downs. If you find yourself in a difficult spot, use your imagination to find a creative solution." Sally Trotman

"It may be tempting to kick the can further down the road, but the situation is just going to get worse. You can’t put cellotape on something that requires surgery." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"With Pluto in your sign, you may feel your strength is being tested. Fret not, stand firm on what you believe and know you have what it takes to succeed." Sally Trotman

"You may have to dig deep to get to the root of a matter. If you only scratch the surface, you’ll miss the hidden treasure that’s waiting to be uncovered." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"If you find yourself in an all or nothing mindset, try to find the grey area and choose the middle ground. Nothing is as black and white as it seems." Sally Trotman