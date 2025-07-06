Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 7th - 13th July 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 7th - 13th July 2025, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 7th - 13th July 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"On 16 July the Moon makes its monthly return. This is a good moment to start a new project, venture or relationship. Focus on what is most important to you." Sally Trotman

"Patience isn’t an Aries thing, but throwing your toys out of the pram because something hasn’t gone your way is pointless. A situation simply needs more time and some tweaks." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"Ruled by Venus, planet of creativity and beauty, spend time listening to music this week or begin a new creative venture. This will bring you an increased sense of fulfilment." Sally Trotman

"Journeys may take a little longer this week, as will reaching an agreement and putting signatures on paper. However, a last-minute discovery could inspire you to rethink a commitment." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Venus currently in your sign, this brings a playful energy. It is the perfect moment to make new connections with people who will give you an exciting, fresh perspective." Sally Trotman

"Uranus, the planet of change and diversity enters your sign with a mission to open up new personal and professional horizons. It’s also prime time to update your digital devices." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"The Sun in Cancer makes you feel more sentimental. Plan a family get-together or meet up with an old friend. Find new ways to approach an old emotional challenge." Sally Trotman

"Thursday’s Full Moon brings a matter to a head. Should you continue with things the way they are or make a stand? Don’t compromise your heart or your principles." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"With Mercury moving retrograde in your sign later this month, you might feel you can’t get your point across as easily as usual. Pause before proceeding and believe in yourself." Sally Trotman

"It’s not comfortable being left out of the loop or having your hands tied, but consider it a temporary state of affairs. You’ll learn a lot from a backseat view." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Mars in Virgo gives you the courage and motivation to tackle tasks that you have been avoiding. Face your fears and enjoy a sense of achievement as you reach completion. Sally Trotman

"Welcome any changes in your career. They offer liberty and more creative input. And if a job goes, see it as an opportunity, not as the end of the road." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"It’s vital for you to feel peaceful and harmonious in your relationships. When there’s conflict, you struggle to assert your point of view. However, you may surprise yourself this week." Sally Trotman

"A change of space can do wonderful things. It can refresh your mindset, increase positivity and even enable you to look at situations from a different perspective. Get out there." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"You are highly intuitive, and your inner voice is whispering an important message to you. So, take heed, because this is the guidance you really need regarding an important decision." Sally Trotman

"Travel may have its little problems, so don’t leave a journey until the last minute or rely on the digital world for all your information. Be smarter than your smartphone." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"Now is the moment to stand your ground with peace. If you are concerned about how others will interpret your ideas, then keep focused on what you need to communicate." Sally Trotman

"A fresh pair of eyes will help, and this especially applies to finances. While you may be able to close a deal, a contract could also be at an end." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"It can be hard for you to trust new people, and yet you feel more comfortable than usual with someone you have only properly met recently. Enjoy this fresh connection." Sally Trotman

"The Full Moon on Thursday is the only one in Capricorn this year, so make the most of your power to manifest. The way forward lies in new territory." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"You’ve been dwelling on something that you need to forgive yourself for. You did your best at the time, so be kind to yourself and try to be more present." Sally Trotman

"You may be right, but proving it could cost you a friendship or job. Think carefully before revealing what you know or how you feel. There is strength in silence." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The Moon in your sign, on 14 July, really boosts your intuition and invites you to act on a hunch. Remember your worth and act accordingly to create positive change." Sally Trotman

"Whether or not you love what happens this week, it’s the sign of a growing trend, and the sooner you adapt, the sooner you’ll be able to benefit from it." Penny Thornton