Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 14th - 20th April 2025

Read your weekly horoscope for 14th - 20th April 2025 , from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

Astrology is no doubt a fascinating subject - in fact, it's one of the most interesting hobbies for women. If you're keen to look into the topic more - woman&home has a handy Moon calendar, our monthly tarotscope, and lots of astrology content to pique your interest.

While your horoscope provides a look at this year's events, you can also look into your work and money horoscope and your love horoscope which examines matters of the heart.

However, if you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 14th - 20th April 2025

Aries Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

"With Mercury moving directly in your sign at the moment, you have the courage you need to address a difficult conversation with someone close to you. Be bold and brave." Sally Trotman

"Trying to find a reason why someone has made such a move is pointless. What is happening may seem to go against what you wanted and needed, but it hasn’t." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"The Sun moves into your sign on 20 April, giving you the energy and enthusiasm to start something new. Perhaps begin a hobby or develop one of your creative talents." Sally Trotman

"Little by little, information is leaking out. However, please wait until all of the facts have come out before making a move and changing your plans. It’s still early days." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"With Jupiter still moving through your sign, you may well feel more expansive and ready to start developing new friends and romance may be on the cards for single Geminis." Sally Trotman

"Never forget your magic power, which is common sense. It’s going to come in handy over the next 10 days. The headless chickens need rounding up, and you’re in charge." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"If you find yourself getting frustrated with a certain person or situation, then spend some time in quiet meditation. This will help you to find the solution to this challenge." Sally Trotman

"Do your best to lower the temperature. There is an aura of contention surrounding life and love at the moment, which is best dispelled by kindness, tolerance, compassion and forgiveness." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

"Mars moves back into Leo this week, helping you to feel more energised and confident about an important goal. You can achieve more than you know with focus and patience." Sally Trotman

"Mars heads into your sign, releasing your fighting spirit and inspiring passionate exchanges. All’s fair in love and war, so they say, but, remember, that doesn’t mean destroying the opposition." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"Honour and trust your feelings because you know in your heart what is right and wrong. Stand firm in your beliefs and know that you are worthy of the best." Sally Trotman

"You can’t control what other people do, but you can always choose how you act. So, set an example by demanding solid evidence before joining in the chorus of outrage." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"Transform worry into faith by focusing on what you are grateful for in your life right now. Before you know it there will be a better flow and more synchronicities." Sally Trotman

"Sometimes a small white lie preserves the peace, and sometimes the truth has to be told. Use your judgement wisely. Being proved right isn’t all it’s cracked up to be." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"Concentrate on what’s most important now, as the Sun in your opposite sign can confuse things a little. Know that you are on track with your ideas, so act accordingly." Sally Trotman

"Matters are coming to a head, but until you know exactly what’s what, don't even bother trying to pre-empt the outcome. Other people’s versions of events may well be wrong." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"You have an adventurous spirit, and this is the perfect moment to plan your next break. Decide where you want to go, even if this is just a day trip." Sally Trotman

"It’s not much fun being manipulated, especially when you have no idea that is what’s going on. Ask yourself: what is the real motive behind a sudden change of heart." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"The Moon in your sign on 18 April helps you make a practical plan for the month ahead. Decide on your direction and take inspired action to make this happen." Sally Trotman

"It can be difficult to spot a conspiracy theory, but if something strikes you as being rather too convenient or straight out of a Hollywood film, then hold the phone." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"On 21 April the Moon makes its monthly return to Aquarius. This helps you set clear boundaries in your personal life, giving you more time and energy for your priorities." Sally Trotman

"Provided what you are doing is based on truth and full of positive emotions, all will be well. It’s when the doubts set in and you falter it goes wrong." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

(Image credit: Future)

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"With Venus moving direct in your sign again, you will feel more momentum and flow this week. So, make the most of this positive energy by starting a creative project." Sally Trotman