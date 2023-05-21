The 30 best gifts for book lovers (that aren't books)

The best gifts for book lovers don't just have to be a shiny new paperback or a gift voucher to fuel their literary obsession. We've chosen a range of gifts that will delight your bibliophile friend, from accessories to quirky presents they won't have thought of.

If your loved one is obsessed with reading, look no further than our list of the best bookworm gifts; whether they're a fan of thought-provoking book club books or the best feminist books. The gifts below span various budgets, but the majority are inexpensive, thoughtful presents that they'll be excited to open, and that won't add to their ever-expanding TBR (to-be-read) pile.

Where to buy the best gifts for book lovers in the UK

Our pick of the best gifts for book lovers in the UK

1. Sunshine Town Book Nook Truly a gift that keeps on giving, the experience of building this cute 'book nook' is part of the gift, but once it's made, the recipient can enjoy the accessory on their book shelf for years to come. They'll receive everything they need to make their own decorative bookend, including hundreds of parts, glue, paint, and more. A great gift for couples who are particularly fond of crafts.

2. Personalized Metal Photo Bookmark A personalized gift for book-loving friends, this metal bookmark is unlikely to get lost among your loved one's many books, and will prevent them from dog-earing their pages. Send in your chosen photos to the seller and choose a special message for your recipient. Note that delivery is free, but the bookmarks can take a few weeks to ship.

3. World of the Brontës 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Whether it's Wuthering Heights or Jane Eyre, the Brontë sisters are best known for their incendiary novels that revolutionized literature in the 1800s. For a friend that loves puzzles and the collected works of the sisters, this 1000 piece jigsaw features impressive detail and depicts several scenes from their famous novels.

4. Pride and Prejudice Novel Gift Set If they're more of a Jane Austen fan, this unique gift comprises a beautiful copy of the much-loved 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice, along with 19 handwritten letters, replicating the words exchanged between the book's main characters. Tucked into envelopes throughout the book to be read when they pop up in the narrative, the letters will transport your loved one back to the Georgian era of the novel.

5. Tea Set Gift for Book Lovers Does your loved one's preferred method of down-time include a cup of tea and a good book? This thoughtful gift set includes four different teas that will be chosen at random, with names that play on literary icons and themes. There's also the option to add a mug that depicts items like tea bags, coffee beans, biscuits and, of course, a book.

6. Puffin in Bloom Collection This set of four classic children's books is an ideal gift for a bibliophile parent who's keen to encourage a love of reading for their little ones. But with Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, one of the books included in this set, remaining popular amongst readers of all ages, these books aren't just for younger readers. The cover of these beautifully presented books are illustrated by Anna Bond, creative director of stationery and gift company Rifle Paper Co.

7. LED Book Light If your bookish friend is regularly up late with their nose in a book, this LED lamp means they can read to their heart's content without keeping anyone else up. There are three color modes, so they can choose the warmth of the light, and it'll last up to 60 hours without needing to be charged. The light can easily be clipped onto the pages or a hardback, paperback or even a Kindle.

8. Happily Ever After the Box of Books Subscription Box Your book-loving friend may already have all of their next reads lined up, but if they're experiencing a touch of decision fatigue, this subscription service will deliver three new 'mystery' books to their door each month. The team will choose from a selection of bestsellers once you select two or more of your loved ones' favorite genres, from historical fiction to the best romance books, for an exciting new read they may not have picked up otherwise.

9. Sculpd Bookend Vases Kit Sure, you can gift a beautiful set of bookends, but why not give your loved one the gift of creating a pair themselves? With a pottery starter kit, an in-depth guide to get them started and everything else they need, they'll soon be able to grace their shelves with these striking bookends. The bookends also double up as vases, perfect for presenting bouquets of dried flowers, if they're wondering how to organize bookshelves.

10. Soft Kindle Stand If they've got one of the best Kindles and they prefer to read in bed, they probably know the struggle of trying to hold the device for hours on end while in the throes of a good story. This adjustable, soft stand means they can read on their Kindle without any aching limbs, and there's also a pocket on the side for their phone.

11. 100 Books Scratch Off Poster This scratch-off poster allows your loved one to keep track of how many of the best books of all time they've read, and which ones they need to add to their list. From undisputed classics to children's novels and inspiring memoirs, these 100 books should be on everyone's bucket list.

12. Storyteller Pencils There are two types of readers in the world: the ones who cover each of their reads in hastily written notes and fervent underlining, and those who are utterly offended by the idea of vandalizing a book with annotations. If your friend is the former, gift them these pencils for their scribbling, with each one featuring an iconic literary opening line,

13. Bibliophile Erasers Arm them with some literary erasers to match the above pencils, with each one featuring a sleeve that depicts a classic book.

14. What Writers Read by Pandora Sykes Writer, journalist and broadcaster Pandora Sykes has curated this inspiring collection of essays, in which 35 beloved authors wax lyrical about their favorite books and the literary icons who shaped them. Writers include Jojo Moyes, Ann Patchett, Dolly Alderton, Sebastian Faulks and many more. We said we wouldn't include books in this guide but as this is a book about books, it made the cut.

15. Blind Date With a Book Box If your loved one is already signed up to a book subscription service or you'd just rather get them a one-off gift, this 'Blind Date with a Book' gift box is ideal. Input your friend's preferred genre and choose from tea, herbal tea, or coffee, and they'll be treated to a mystery box which will include a gift-wrapped bestselling book, a sweet bookmark, two tea or coffee bags and a bar of vegan chocolate.

16. Papier Reading Journal This journal allows your loved one to record each of their reads, as well as pages of recommendations from the Papier team, space for writing down their all-time favorites and an address book for noting their go-to places to escape into the pages of a book. With the option of personalization, too, this journal would make a lovely present if you're struggling for 21st birthday gift ideas.

Where to buy the best gifts for book lovers in the US

Our pick of the best gifts for book lovers in the US

1. Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Noise Canceling Headphones Whether your loved one prefers to be closed off from the outside world when they read, or they're constantly listening to the best audiobooks, these over-ear headphones are the perfect gift. The sound quality is unmatched if they're a self-confessed audiophile, and they'll be able to get immersed in their current read with these headphones, too; as someone who needs concentration to get fully lost in a book, I like to use these with just the noise cancelation on while commuting, to reduce outside noise.

2. The Marshmallow 2.0 Medium Faux Fur Blanket Few things beat the feeling of contentment that comes from cozying up on the sofa with a cup of tea, one of the best fiction books and a warm blanket on a Sunday afternoon. This soft throw has a heavy weight, making it one of the best sleep aids, and would be even more thoughtful as a gift for a bookworm in a particularly cold country.

3. Book Club Candle This natural soy wax candle will burn for 60-80 hours, and features notes of nutmeg, orange, cinnamon, amber, vanilla and more. The comforting fragrance is ideal for burning while curled up with your favorite read.

4. Natural Bamboo Bath Caddy Bridge If your friend is partial to enjoying their current read in a luxurious-feeling bubble bath, this bamboo bath caddy bridge features everything they need to ensure they don't experience the frustration of a wet book. There's a book stand that folds upwards to accommodate a paperback, hardback or e-reader, with space to keep a wine glass securely in place, a phone stand section and a slot for one of the best scented candles, or a mug of tea.

5. Ideal Bookshelf Custom Print Ideal Bookshelf offers several different prints for book lovers, featuring selections of literary classics of various genres; but if you choose this custom option, there's a more personal touch. Choose how you want the bookshelf in the print to look and the amount (up to 20) you want to be featured, and then start typing the titles of your loved one's favorite novels.

6. Gift Voucher Sometimes a simple gift is best - and who doesn't love a gift voucher? This is also a great addition to a more unique gift as you can gift them something personal but also give them the chance to pick something for themself. The gift card can be personalized with the recipient's name and a message, and it'll never expire (yes, really).

7. Classic Books Personalized Cover Mug Designed in the style of the classic Penguin book covers, these mugs can be personalized to match your loved one's favorite book of all time; just input the book and author name and it'll be printed on the handmade ceramic mug.

8. Audible Membership With an Audible gift subscription, your loved one will get one credit a month to spend on an audiobook of their choice, as well as getting access to the Plus catalogue, which includes popular podcasts. You can also choose a specific book, loved by you, to gift your friend on the Audible site.

9. Genius Writers Playing Cards These playing cards feature watercolor portaits of fifty-four classic literary figures. Divided into periods including modern, postmodern and contemporary, these cards are the perfect gift for lovers of literature and card games.

10. Lumio Book Lamp The Lumio book lamp is the perfect accessory for a bookworm's desk or reading nook. When not in use, it disguises itself as a hardback book, but when opened, it transforms into a soft LED light that can be displayed in a variety of ways.

11. Wise Owl Bookends These unique bookends will transform a bookshelf of any size into an elegant collection of titles. That they're bookends also isn't completely obvious at first, so if your loved one wanted to mix up their display and use them for purely decorative purposes, they'd look great anywhere.

12. Bookaroo Book & Stuff Pouch A step above most of the best Kindle covers, this leather-look pouch can be used to hold an e-reader, hardback or paperback in its main compartment, while stationery, glasses, bookmarks and more can be slotted into the outside pocket. There's even a dedicated pen loop, for the friend that's always in need of something to write with.

13. Literary Lovers Plant Pun Bookmarks Looking for one of the best gift for gardeners who are also obsessed with books? These sweet plant markers can be stuck into soil when your loved ones are planting seeds, with the set including four stakes to delineate between budding plants.

14. Yoobure Tree Bookshelf If your friend needs advice for how to declutter books, gift them this dynamic wooden bookshelf that will look great in any room. Each of the six storage areas can hold 5-10 books, depending on their size, and the shelf can stand alone in a living room or be pushed up against the wall for more security.

What are the best inexpensive gifts for book lovers?

The great thing about gifts for book lovers is that they really don't have to cost very much at all. A bespoke bookmark, bookish mug, reading journal or even just a gift voucher to buy a new book are all examples of extremely affordable gifts for bibliophiles. While you can splash out a little more if you'd like - for example, a custom print for your book-loving friend, or a first edition of their favorite classic - the majority of the best gifts for book lovers are at a very low price.

What are some unique gifts for book lovers?

It can be hard to think of a gift your book-obsessed loved one will appreciate that isn't a book; but you can easily find very personal and unique gifts that they won't be expecting. Why not opt for a 'mystery' book box, or a 'blind date with a book' box, which will allow your recipient to find their new favorite read?

As a bookworm myself, the best bookish gift I've received is the Sunshine Town Book Nook, which is a particularly special gift as it's a fun, creative activity that results in a truly unique bookend which you have the satisfaction of knowing you made yourself.