The Nero Book Awards 2024 fiction winner is a 'hypnotic and eerie' take on folklore horror that surprised our Books Editor
Our Books Editor was taken on a 'wild, dream-like adventure' by the thrilling winning novel
The winners of the Nero Book Awards 2024 have been announced - and the Fiction novel crowned the favourite is a thrilling take on 'modern folklore horror' that our Books Editor was left hypnotised by.
With the winners of the Nero Book Awards having been chosen, four books have been crowned as the Best Fiction, Best Non-Fiction, Best Debut Fiction and Best Children’s Fiction books of the year from the UK and Ireland.
The awards exclusively honour authors based in the UK and Ireland, celebrating outstanding writing and high quality literature, with a range of exceptional books offering something for readers of all tastes making the shortlist.
Out of hundreds of books reviewed and read by a panel of expert judges and authors, the Best Fiction title is one that woman&home Books Editor, Zoe West, was surprised by - and she thinks it's well worth a read whether you're a Kindle reader or a classic paperback fan.
Lost In The Garden by Adam S. Leslie is a folk horror novel that's been applauded for its 'disturbing, dreamlike and unsettling' plot, revolving around Heather, Antonia and Rachel on their journey to Almanby - a place of old wives tales that was famously avoided and for good reason.
Best Fiction Winner
An eerie, gripping and unsettling novel that's an epic take on modern folklore is horror writing at its finest.
Best Debut Fiction Winner
Wild Houses is renowned short story writer Colin Barrett's debut novel that has been described as ‘thrillingly moreish’ by The Sunday Times.
Best Non-Fiction Winner
A remarkable true story of a marriage tested by a couple's decision to leave suburban living for a new existence at sea.
Best Children's Fiction Winner
A captivating and hauntingly magical story of a young girl who vanishes into thin air.
Zoe, who was on the judging panel for the awards, alongside the likes of award-winning author Bill Bryson, admitted that while Lost In The Garden wouldn't be her usual book shop pick - she was sucked in by the thrilling tale.
"From coming-of age books set in the 70s to rural Ireland in the 90s and a multigenerational novel set in Italy and London, the shortlisted books were all so distinct and wonderful in their own way, but Lost In The Garden, our overall winner, really surprised me," Zoe said.
"Hailed as a modern folklore horror, it's not a go-to genre for me, but that's what I loved about it. The hypnotic writing drew me in and took me on a wild, dream-like adventure with these three friends that I couldn't get enough of. Unsettling and humorous, it was a real find."
"It was a great privilege to be asked to judge the Cafe Nero Fiction Award. I read a lot for my job anyway, but it was great to look at such a variety of books from hidden gems to bestsellers. I am thrilled with the winning novel and wish its author every success," Zoe continued.
The Best Non-Fiction award was given to Maurice and Maralyn: An Extraordinary True Story of Shipwreck, Survival and Love by Sophie Elmhirst, the true story of a couple in the 1970s who uprooted their suburban life to build a boat and set sail for New Zealand.
Wild Houses by Colin Barrett, a standout hilarious tale set in Ireland's County Mayo, was crowned Best Debut Fiction - while magical novel The Twelve by Liz Hyder was hailed the Best Children's Fiction winner.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
