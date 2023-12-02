I've been a stylist for over 15 years and these are the Quiet Luxury winter pieces to shop now
As a stylist with over 15 years experience, this is what I recommend for a Quiet Luxury winter shopping list
Each new season offers in the opportunity for a wardrobe refresh, but as a stylist with over 15 years of experience, I've learnt it's all about creating a solid grounding in your core basics for the months ahead, peppering in new trends as and when needed.
The foundations of a winter capsule wardrobe are all about the building blocks of your wardrobe. Items that go from year to year, they're the supporting cast members to the shiny new leads you might add in during the season to give everything a little refresh. The current favouring of a Quiet Luxury winter wardrobe focuses on an even more scaled-back elegance, where pieces aren't only timeless, but look and feel expensive.
While the easiest way to create a Quiet Luxury winter wardrobe is to shop from big-name brands, you can create an affordable Quiet Luxury aesthetic with some clever high-street shopping. This trending look might be of the moment, but thanks to its neutrality, it won't date next year either. Focus on the most luxe look and feel items, and streamline your choices to a neutral colour palette that is interchangeable for maximum wear.
12 Quiet Luxury winter pieces selected by a fashion editor
RRP: £149 | The best cashmere jumpers and their dress counterparts scream Quiet Luxury. A body temperature-regulating fabric, this minky hue feels instantly expensive. Dress this up with a blazer and belt, or down with trainers and a jacket.
RRP: £179 | The best wool coats make any outfit look instantly more polished - yes even sweatpants. This beautiful utilitarian-inspired design is crafted in a trench coat silhouette for added style points. Make this look more expensive by swapping the fabric belt for a leather design.
RRP: £171 | I'm not trivialising the best black boots in any way - they're still super important to a Quiet Luxury winter wardrobe, but don't miss out on those brown boot outfit ideas. These have a delightfully worn-in look, without compromising on their elegance.
"Leather knee-high boots - In black or tan and will make a life-long investment," explains deputy fashion editor for woman&home, Charlie Bell. "They forgo the need for tights, especially if you opt for a midi or maxi dress so will give off that 'I just stepped out of a taxi vibe".
As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
RRP: £19.50 | When it comes to what to wear in the snow, make sure you have a pair of gloves to hand. Leather gloves - particularly lined designs offer both warmth and great style. This sleek black pair will go with everything and are a great price.
RRP: £170 | It's the finishing touches that can make or break a look and as the Quiet Luxury trend is all about how to dress simple but stylish, nothing feels more poignant than an elegant, pared-back cashmere scarf in a lovely mottled-grey. It will work with most neutrals.
RRP: £34.90 | One of the best winter hats, a cashmere beanie doesn't have to cost the earth. The style of the hat ensures you will trap heat in, helping to keep you nice and cosy as temperatures plummet. This design is available in a host of colours.
RRP: £130 | There is no denying that this time of year requires a healthy dose of sequins and this paillette sequin skirt will certainly bring the sparkle. Thanks to the muted cream sequins, this luxe piece is a statement look that can be dressed down or up.
RRP: £35 | Go full neutral and team your sequins with knits for a great texture combination. This cable knit jumper has a touch of sparkle of its own that will reflect the skirt, but can also be used as one of the more subtle Christmas jumpers to wear with jeans.
RRP: £325 | Camel coats never go out of fashion and this slightly lighter iteration is a classic shape you can love for years. The waist-cinching belt can easily be swapped for a leather design for added luxe factor. Perfect for style and warmth.
"There's nothing more luxurious than a head to toe outfit in the palest shades of off-white and cream," says woman&home fashion director, Paula Moore. "Chunky knits add warmth, while an added touch of sparkle is perfect for the party season".
Currently Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.
RRP: £375 | The best puffer jackets are always a winner and this sleek Quiet Luxury winter design is understated, but expensive looking, thanks to the waist highlighting panels. Built to keep you warm and show off your shape, the fleecy lining is a big bonus.
RRP: £199 | Stick with me here. Leather only gets better with age and a pair of luxe leather trousers are a smart alternative to wool and deliver a little more fashion. Stick to a silhouette that you're most comfortable in, such as a straight leg cut.
What is the Quiet Luxury trend
Quiet Luxury is all about looking subtly expensive. It's about forgoing big obvious branding and monograms for items that just ooze old money. While traditionally the easiest way to inject the Quiet Luxury winter trend into your wardrobe, is via expensive pieces that have not been heavily branded. As the logo detail is not important here, if you shop wisely you can definitely get this look on more of a budget. Most importantly you're looking for pieces that look expensive. This means you can still shop high street cashmere - getting a little bit of luxe for less. Quiet Luxury is understated so opt for more classic silhouettes, such as timeless trench coats, crew neck lines and simple, knee high riding boots, to nail the look.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
