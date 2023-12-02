I've been a stylist for over 15 years and these are the Quiet Luxury winter pieces to shop now

Each new season offers in the opportunity for a wardrobe refresh, but as a stylist with over 15 years of experience, I've learnt it's all about creating a solid grounding in your core basics for the months ahead, peppering in new trends as and when needed.

The foundations of a winter capsule wardrobe are all about the building blocks of your wardrobe. Items that go from year to year, they're the supporting cast members to the shiny new leads you might add in during the season to give everything a little refresh. The current favouring of a Quiet Luxury winter wardrobe focuses on an even more scaled-back elegance, where pieces aren't only timeless, but look and feel expensive.

While the easiest way to create a Quiet Luxury winter wardrobe is to shop from big-name brands, you can create an affordable Quiet Luxury aesthetic with some clever high-street shopping. This trending look might be of the moment, but thanks to its neutrality, it won't date next year either. Focus on the most luxe look and feel items, and streamline your choices to a neutral colour palette that is interchangeable for maximum wear.

12 Quiet Luxury winter pieces selected by a fashion editor

"Leather knee-high boots - In black or tan and will make a life-long investment," explains deputy fashion editor for woman&home, Charlie Bell. "They forgo the need for tights, especially if you opt for a midi or maxi dress so will give off that 'I just stepped out of a taxi vibe".

"There's nothing more luxurious than a head to toe outfit in the palest shades of off-white and cream," says woman&home fashion director, Paula Moore. "Chunky knits add warmth, while an added touch of sparkle is perfect for the party season".

Jigsaw Eco Down Padded Coat View at Jigsaw RRP: £375 | The best puffer jackets are always a winner and this sleek Quiet Luxury winter design is understated, but expensive looking, thanks to the waist highlighting panels. Built to keep you warm and show off your shape, the fleecy lining is a big bonus. Karen Millen Leather Trousers View at Karen Millen RRP: £199 | Stick with me here. Leather only gets better with age and a pair of luxe leather trousers are a smart alternative to wool and deliver a little more fashion. Stick to a silhouette that you're most comfortable in, such as a straight leg cut. Dune London Burnished Chelsea Boots View at Dune London RRP: £140 | When it comes to compiling the shoes you need for winter, the ankle boot is just as important as a pair of knee highs. Ideal for wearing with jeans or trousers. You can also wear a solid pair of flat ankle boots with dresses for a more casual spin.

What is the Quiet Luxury trend

Quiet Luxury is all about looking subtly expensive. It's about forgoing big obvious branding and monograms for items that just ooze old money. While traditionally the easiest way to inject the Quiet Luxury winter trend into your wardrobe, is via expensive pieces that have not been heavily branded. As the logo detail is not important here, if you shop wisely you can definitely get this look on more of a budget. Most importantly you're looking for pieces that look expensive. This means you can still shop high street cashmere - getting a little bit of luxe for less. Quiet Luxury is understated so opt for more classic silhouettes, such as timeless trench coats, crew neck lines and simple, knee high riding boots, to nail the look.