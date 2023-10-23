These are the best knitwear brands to invest in this autumn/winter according to experts

The best knitwear brands offer unparalleled style, comfort and warmth, ideal for the season ahead. From colourful designs, to quiet luxury, muted iterations in a host of neutral hues, filling your winter wardrobe with cosy knits will help you put together plenty of chic looks for cooler months.

If you're looking to invest in the best jumpers this season, looking at the best knitwear brands will give you a head start. From high street heroes that won't break the bank to luxurious, higher quality designs, the best knitwear brands offer versatile designs that will keep you cosy and stylish throughout the season.

The perfect addition to a winter capsule wardrobe, the best cashmere jumpers are crafted from natural fibres and are particularly good for regulating body temperature. Often a highly sought after - and often pricey fabric, some of the best knitwear brands also offer cashmere-blends to help bring down the cost without compromising on quality.

Best knitwear brands

Covering a hosts of shapes and available in a wide range of sizes, the best knitwear brands will have something for every taste and style. When it comes to winter outfit ideas, a sleek of selection of knitwear is invaluable, from roll necks, to over sized cuts and chunky cable knits, a variety of styles will team with everything in your wardrobe.

1. Marks & Spencer Specifications Prices from: £17.50 Sizes: X-2XL / 6-28 Reasons to buy + High quality merino and cashmere and more affordable price points + Good size range + Wide variety of styles and colours, from classic to more directional looks Reasons to avoid - none

British clothing brand Marks & Spencer is one of the best knitwear brands thanks to its eclectic offering. With a solid range of basics - including classic cashmere crew necks in a rainbow array of colours, the brand also makes some of the best Christmas jumpers for the festive season, as well as patterned designs that will take your best jeans ensemble to the next level.

M&S Collection Pink Collared Jumper View at M&S RRP: £27.50 | Collared jumpers remain a big knitwear look for the autumn/winter fashion trends 2023 and we love this perfectly pink design. Still giving a nod to the Barbiecore look, this bubblegum hue is sure to brighten up any new season ensemble. M&S Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper View at M&S RRP: £85 | A wardrobe essential, this basic crew neck cut is a fantastic building block for your wardrobe. From neutral styles, to bold colour blocks, available in 13 hues there is something for everyone. Wear for the weekend or slip under a tailored blazer for work. Autograph Pure Cashmere Star Jumper View at M&S RRP: £99 | M&S do a patterned knit so well and this star design is one that you can pull out year on year. Easily wearable throughout autumn and winter, the star design will also play easily into a more festive feel in the run up to Christmas.

2. Cos Specifications Prices from: from £35 Sizes: XS-L Reasons to buy + Strong selection of cashmere + Lots of neutral styles + High street price points Reasons to avoid - Small size range

Scandinavian clothing brand Cos delivers a more sophisticated and mature feel to the smart separates market. Ideal for a work capsule wardrobe, as well as elevated basics, the Cos knitwear selection carries a upper high street price tag with a designer feel. Masters at the oversized and Quiet Luxury trend, these sumptuous knits have a heavy leaning towards cashmere, although there are lush wool and wool-blends available too. Opt for neutral hues for maximum longevity.

Cos Cable Knit Wool Zip Up Jacket View at Cos RRP: £135 | The best cable knit sweaters are a sure signifier that winter is here and this chunky, cream zip up will add a snuggly and festive feel to any ensemble. A bright addition to a winter wardrobe, this will work instead of a coat in late autumn too. Cos Pure Cashmere Turtleneck Jumper View at Cos RRP: £180 | While we rely on Cos for neutrals, the brand is also great at injecting a pop of colour too. This bold blue turtleneck is crafted from super soft cashmere and the longer line makes it ideal for slipping on over leggings or your best skinny jeans. Cos Chunky Pure Cashmere V-Neck Sweater View at Cos RRP: £200 | A classic V-neck cashmere sweater will never go out of style and will work well over a white shirt, or the best shirt dresses, allowing you to show off the collar detail too. The ribbed detailing will help to keep out the chill, adding a more fitted element.

3. The White Company Specifications Prices from: from £49 Sizes: 4-18 Reasons to buy + Recycled materials, cashmere and other premium fabrications + Prices from £49 + Classic designs Reasons to avoid - No plus sizes

Probably best known for its bedding and towels, The White Company is also one of the best knitwear brands to invest in. Keeping things classic, the brand tends to stick to neutral colourways as these are the easiest to add into your wardrobe rotation. With a mix a of blended fabrics, including cashmere and wool combos, The White Company's knitwear pulls together a host of key specifications and benefits by mixing fibres for timeless styles and fits.

4. Boden Specifications Prices from: from £50 Sizes: 6-22 Reasons to buy + Fun prints and colours as well as classics + Wide price and fabric range + Some plus sizes Reasons to avoid - Would be great to see more extended sizes

Another brilliant British brand, Boden has a wide range of separates, dresses and some of the best knitwear. Known for its use of colour and print, while the label does take care of the classics, its expertise lie in making dopamine dressing induced clothing, with heaps of colour, print and pattern available. Boden has a strong use of natural fibres, including a great selection of cashmere styles for the months ahead, but does also offer blends and synthetic knitwear designs.

Boden Striped Merino Wool Jumper View at Boden RRP: £98 | A classic striped jumper will never go out of style and this cream and navy iteration delivers a nautical feel that is wearable all year. Crafted from soft and cosy merino wool, this crew neck sweater with contrast striped sleeves is super chic. Boden Chunky Cashmere Crew Neck Tank View at Boden RRP: £150 | The best sweater vests are ideal for giving a snuggly finish to any look, adding a wintery layer. When it comes to how to style a sweater vest, this design can be slipped over a shirt, a dress or even a finer, more fitted knit for added warmth. Boden Olivia Merino Cardigan View at Boden RRP: £110 | If you're wondering about this season's fashion colour trends, Boden has you covered with an array of bright knitwear, including this thick striped, rainbow cardigan. Crafted from merino wool it has a lovely, soft handle and skimming fit.

5. Reiss Specifications Prices from: from £68 Sizes: 4-22 Reasons to buy + Some extended sizes + Lots of neutral styles + Cashmere options available Reasons to avoid - Not huge amounts of colour or print

If you want to build a minimalist capsule wardrobe, Reiss should be on your hitlist. Reiss coats are some of the best on the high street - thanks to the brand's use of luxe fabrications, but its range of knitwear is worth checking out too.

Having launched Reiss Atelier for the autumn/winter season, this British retailer is marking itself out as one that excels at luxury basics. With a strong selection of neutral hues, that will slot effortlessly into your closet, Reiss lean towards high end cashmere and sumptuously soft wool-blends, to seal its place on our best knitwear brands list.

Reiss Wool Blend Crew Neck Jumper View at Reiss RRP: £148 | Wide cuffed and crew necked, this wool-blend jumper mixes classic knitwear elements with bold statement design. The timeless latte hue ensures this jumper, if well looked after can stay in your closet for years to come. Reiss Fitted Cashmere Roll Neck View at Reiss RRP: £198 | A cashmere roll neck jumper will never not have a home in your capsule wardrobe and can be enjoyed from autumn through to spring thanks to its body temperature regulating abilities. This grey marl colourways is a softer change from black. Reiss V-Neck Wool Blend Jumper View at Reiss RRP: £138 | Reiss isn't known for its colour or print, but this neutral diamond design is discreet enough to fit into the brand's aesthetic. A simple V-neck knit, it is universally flattering and can be paired with jeans, trousers or skirts, and even under a blazer.

6. Brora Specifications Prices from: £135 Sizes: 8-18 Reasons to buy + Crafted in Scotland + High end materials Reasons to avoid - No plus sizes

Heritage brand Brora is one of the best knitwear brands, thanks to its use of traditional techniques and top quality fibres. Crafting some of the best fair isle jumpers, in cashmere, mohair and alpaca, the selection at Brora is the ultimate in luxury knitwear. Sticking to a classic patterns and silhouettes, while the brand's price point is high, the styles are bit to last and outrun any current trends.

Brora Cashmere Luxe Fennel Neck Knit View at Brora RRP: £479 | Available in three elegant colourways, this raven coloured jumper is crafted from cashmere and features a cosy funnel neck, perfect for sinking into on the coldest of days. The price point of this piece is pretty high, but the quality is outstanding. Brora Cashmere Hoodie in Steel View at Brora RRP: £445 | The best loungewear, crossed with the best knitwear brands equals a total winner and this cashmere hoodie proves that point sufficiently. Ideal for more dressed down weekends, this dreamy piece is ideal for pairing with your best joggers. Brora Alpaca Fair Isle Jumper View at Brora RRP: £245 | A fair isle sweater is a super chic way to rock a Christmas-inspired jumper without having to go down the cheesy, OTT festive knitwear route. The slightly cropped silhouette makes this perfect for pairing with skirts and higher waists.

7. Chinti & Parker Specifications Prices from: £95 Sizes: XS-LL Reasons to buy + Lots of brand collabs + Great use of colour and pattern + Starts from under £100 Reasons to avoid - No plus sizes

Chinti & Parker is a playful knitwear brand that manages to combine directional style and luxury in one. Driven by a love of knitwear, colour and pattern, the brand is all about spreading joy through your wintery basics.

"One of my favourite knitwear brands has to be Chinti & Parker, a women founded British cashmere company with truly excellent styles. As well as classic block colour styles, every season is full of fun designs - from rainbows and leopard spots to cool collaborations such as Crayola, Snoopy and most recently, Barbie. Its timeless navy and cream star intarsia is a fashion editor favourite and even comes with matching bottoms for a truly luxury experience, perfect for those chilly days where you don’t want to leave your sofa." says fashion editor & stylist Antonia Kraskowski

Chinti & Parker Flamingo Pink Wool-Cashmere Sweater View at Chinti & Parker RRP: £95 | A wool-cashmere combo, this pink crew neck sweater gives a fresh feel that can work from autumn through to your spring capsule wardrobe. The stitch detail down the centre front will help to lengthen your silhouette. Chinti & Parker Cream-Navy Breton Wool-Cashmere Sweater View at Chinti & Parker RRP: £125 | A Breton top never goes out of style and this ideal is also true when it comes to jumpers. This cute striped design is made from a wool and cashmere blend, while the red heart emblazoned on the chest adds a cute and youthful feel. Chinti & Parker Wool-Cashmere Dream Big Barbie Sweater View at Chinti & Parker RRP: £295 | Slogan sweaters haven't fallen out of favour and this wool-cashmere blend promises to be a cosy and cuddly fit. The star graphic on the front of the jumper adds a fun and punchy feel that gives any ensemble an inspiring and uplifting look.

What is a high quality sweater If you're looking for the best knitwear brands, opt for labels that produce knitwear crafted from natural fibres. This includes cotton, wool and cashmere knits or blends. This is because natural fabrics are more breathable and subsequently help to regulate your body temperature. Purchase knitwear made from synthetic fibres can be too warm and make you feel sweaty as they trap the air and don't help your skin breathe. Fully natural fibre knits can be extremely costly, because of how expensive natural fibres are. You can also look to blends, where there is a high percentage of natural fibre as this should still give you the breathability benefits without the price tag and draw on the pros of using synthetic fibres too.

Why is 100% cashmere so expensive As a natural fibre, cashmere comes at a high price point because it is a rare and finite resource. An 100% cashmere jumper requires a lot of cashmere fibre, which is produced by a particular cashmere goat. Only 200-300 grams of cashmere is produced per goat, in a single year. With the fibre being collected during the spring. To make an entire coat out of cashmere you would need 3-4 goats, which explains why investing in cashmere comes at such a price.