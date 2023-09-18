Reiss launch 'Reiss Atelier' collection and it delivers serious Quiet Luxury style
Reiss Atelier is the collection to shop for elevated basics and the best Quiet Luxury wardrobe
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Reiss have launched its first 'Reiss Atelier' collection, a tight edit of luxury basics that deliver all the Quiet Luxury feels. Comprised of high-end wardrobe essentials, in a neutral colour palette and top end fabrications, for those that like to look expensive, this is the collection you've been waiting for.
A continuation of the Quiet Luxury trend, Reiss Atelier is a minimalist capsule wardrobe lovers dream. A neutral palette collection of essentials, it is packed with pieces crafted from silk and cashmere for a truly luxurious wear. The perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, the cashmere sweaters and wrap coats will carry right through to the winter too.
The Reiss Atelier collection is the first of its kind, and while the British clothing brand is one we turn to on the regular for office attire, and timeless buys, this edit takes everything up a notch. With a bit of a Rich Mom feel to it, we're loving the outerwear and evening dresses in particular, for their grown-up sophistication that are both timeless and ageless. Considered detailing and seasonally appropriate fabrics mean that this could-be-designer collection is one to invest in for autumn outfit ideas.
Reiss Atelier - the pieces to invest in right now for pure Quiet Luxury
One of the most elegant high street collection launches we have seen for some time, many of these timeless designs wouldn't look out of place in a French capsule wardrobe. Made up of classic silhouettes in cream, black and camel, while all the items are interchangeable, you can also easily pair them with existing items from your wardrobe.
RRP: £325 / $540 | A sleek sweater dress is a wonderful addition to an autumn wardrobe and this camel iteration will slot effortlessly into a capsule wardrobe. Pair with bolder colours for contrast, or team this beauty with a camel coat, for a subtle finish.
RRP: £155 / $260 | Crafted from silk this luxurious top is a high end basic that will take any outfit to the next level. Layer under your blazer for work, or pair with jeans. Thanks to the silk content it's breathable making it a great Quiet Luxury summer staple too.
RRP: £245 / $395 | The best cashmere sweaters are a must for a winter capsule wardrobe and this funnel neck design is temperature regulating cashmere is sure to keep you cosy. The classic black hue ensures that this jumper won't date, just be careful with care.
RRP: £475 / $785 | Shirt dresses are incredibly versatile and this snake print design, in soft silk can be worn from AM to PM with a smart switch up of accessories. The tie waist belt can be swapped for a leather iteration to add an even more luxurious feel.
RRP: £695 / $1,145 | The best winter coat is a speedy way of making any outfit look more expensive. The self tie belt can be swapped for a leather belt for a tighter, more defined cinch, and this cashmere cosy coat will make even the most dressed down outfits look runway-worthy.
RRP: £345 / $570 | One of the more unusual pieces in the collection, this draped back shirt feels utterly luxe, thanks to the voluminous silk. We love the slight peek-a-boo detailing at the back of the shirt that adds a more high-end element.
RRP: £495 / $815 | Some of the best black boots, this pair of Quiet Luxury shoes will see you through the season in style, the pointed toe and slender heel will elongate your pins. A great choice for teaming with autumn dresses, or poking out of jeans or trousers.
RRP: £495 / $815 | The best blazers never go out of fashion and Reiss delivers some of the best tailoring on the high street. Easily worn for evening with palazzo trousers and a silky cami, you could double up and wear this with a pair of indigo jeans in the day too.
RRP: £395 / $650 | The best sweaters give a cuddly soft finish to any outfit and this design is in an elegant blend of silk and cashmere, sealing the deal on ultimate luxury. Thanks to its oversized fit, pair with a slimmer bottom half, such as leather trousers or skinny jeans to balance.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
Lash perm vs lash lift: How to tell the difference between these treatments
Lash perm vs lash lift – we asked the experts to explain the pros and cons of each lash-boosting treatment
By Jess Beech Published
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 18 September - 24 September 2023
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published