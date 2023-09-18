Reiss launch 'Reiss Atelier' collection and it delivers serious Quiet Luxury style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reiss have launched its first 'Reiss Atelier' collection, a tight edit of luxury basics that deliver all the Quiet Luxury feels. Comprised of high-end wardrobe essentials, in a neutral colour palette and top end fabrications, for those that like to look expensive, this is the collection you've been waiting for.

A continuation of the Quiet Luxury trend, Reiss Atelier is a minimalist capsule wardrobe lovers dream. A neutral palette collection of essentials, it is packed with pieces crafted from silk and cashmere for a truly luxurious wear. The perfect addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe, the cashmere sweaters and wrap coats will carry right through to the winter too.

The Reiss Atelier collection is the first of its kind, and while the British clothing brand is one we turn to on the regular for office attire, and timeless buys, this edit takes everything up a notch. With a bit of a Rich Mom feel to it, we're loving the outerwear and evening dresses in particular, for their grown-up sophistication that are both timeless and ageless. Considered detailing and seasonally appropriate fabrics mean that this could-be-designer collection is one to invest in for autumn outfit ideas.

Reiss Atelier - the pieces to invest in right now for pure Quiet Luxury

One of the most elegant high street collection launches we have seen for some time, many of these timeless designs wouldn't look out of place in a French capsule wardrobe. Made up of classic silhouettes in cream, black and camel, while all the items are interchangeable, you can also easily pair them with existing items from your wardrobe.