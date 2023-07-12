12 'Quiet Luxury' summer staples to add to your wardrobe stat

Quiet Luxury summer staples offer the opportunity for easy dressing throughout the warmer months. A collection of key pieces that can mix in with other items in your closet, these summer staples, like other Quiet Luxury pieces exude wealth and expense without being overly showy.

A trend categorized by its subtlety, Quiet Luxury summer staples are ideal for adding to your summer capsule wardrobe. A collection of elegant basics, they will go with pretty much anything, adding a subtle expense to all ensembles. The perfect selection of mix-and-match pieces expect classic summer fabrics such as linen, cotton, and silk.

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staples, but these outfit building blocks will generally be most useful in neutral colorways. While black is a classic, don't forget to mix in white, cream, khaki and navy hues for a sleek and subtle lift.

'Quiet Luxury' summer staples, recommended by a fashion editor

Quiet Luxury, or Stealth Wealth, is one of the biggest summer fashion trends of 2023. Concentrated on pieces devoid of designer monogramming, the look is all about looking subtly expensive, rather than wearing lots of logos that are considered too showy for this aesthetic. Covering every aspect of your wardrobe, this trend is largely related to designer brands that don't add monograms to key pieces, however affordable Quiet Luxury is achievable. Opt for classic cuts and neutral hues, avoiding silhouettes that are overly trendy and you can put this look together at straight-to-market brands.