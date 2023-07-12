12 'Quiet Luxury' summer staples to add to your wardrobe stat
Quiet Luxury summer staples offer the opportunity for easy dressing throughout the warmer months. A collection of key pieces that can mix in with other items in your closet, these summer staples, like other Quiet Luxury pieces exude wealth and expense without being overly showy.
A trend categorized by its subtlety, Quiet Luxury summer staples are ideal for adding to your summer capsule wardrobe. A collection of elegant basics, they will go with pretty much anything, adding a subtle expense to all ensembles. The perfect selection of mix-and-match pieces expect classic summer fabrics such as linen, cotton, and silk.
There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staples, but these outfit building blocks will generally be most useful in neutral colorways. While black is a classic, don't forget to mix in white, cream, khaki and navy hues for a sleek and subtle lift.
Quiet Luxury, or Stealth Wealth, is one of the biggest summer fashion trends of 2023. Concentrated on pieces devoid of designer monogramming, the look is all about looking subtly expensive, rather than wearing lots of logos that are considered too showy for this aesthetic. Covering every aspect of your wardrobe, this trend is largely related to designer brands that don't add monograms to key pieces, however affordable Quiet Luxury is achievable. Opt for classic cuts and neutral hues, avoiding silhouettes that are overly trendy and you can put this look together at straight-to-market brands.
RRP: $49.90 / £35.99 | Offering endless wardrobe possibilities this summer whether it's styling linen pants for work or wearing them casually as part of a Quiet Luxury vacation wardrobe, linen pants, in a timeless hue are a great switch out for jeans when the weather starts to heat up. Polished and breezy, they're a must-have.
RRP: $29 / £19 | The best white t-shirts never go out of fashion, and a relaxed fit, round-neck design can easily be worn loose, or tucked in to waistbands for a more fitted finish. High quality fabrics with a good percentage of cotton will be most breathable, but you should be prepared to update your white t-shirts every season to keep them fresh.
RRP: $148 (US only) | The best summer dresses will always be considered a wardrobe essential and when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staple design, opt for an A-line midi dress in a light hue to bolster your everyday ensembles. This shirt dress inspired design can be worn from AM to PM, or slung over a swimsuit on holiday as a beach cover-up.
RRP: $89.50 / £100 | Another piece that can reworked for all manner of occasions is the humble slip skirt. Sleek and silky it offers instant Quiet Luxury vibes, and whether you're exploring how to style a slip skirt for work, or want to dress it up for an occasion, the formality and sheen of the fabric makes it ideal for teaming with dressier pieces for a smart casual outfit.
RRP: $80 (US only) | A white cotton shirt is an ideal buy in the summer, thanks to the breathability of the fabric, keeping you cool on the warmest of days. Easy to dress up for the office, paired with tailored pants, or tucked into an A-line skirt, you can also wear your white shirt more casually, slipped over camisoles and t-shirts, left open as a light summer layer.
RRP: £55 (UK only) | Of course, the summer brings with it balmier weather, but summer evenings can still get chilly and having a neutral, chic, goes-with-everything cardigan is a softer switch out for a tailored blazer. This navy hue is less harsh than black, offering less of a stark contrast again white jeans and tops, and delivering a polished nautical aesthetic.
RRP: $148 (US only) | Available in standard, petite and tall ranges, in sizes XS-3X these inclusive Spanx jeans are some of the best white jeans on the market. With a flat front, thanks to the stretchy, figure contouring fabric, these jeans offer plenty of support and lift and are perfect for pairing with more fitted tops. The wider leg keeps the look utterly directional.
RRP: $138 / £131 | Available in main line and plus sizes, this shacket is a hybrid of a shirt and jacket for the ultimate in summer layering. This light, latter hue offers a summery feel, pairing effortlessly with all other neutral colorways including navy, white and khaki. The slightly faded wash gives it a lovely lived in feel that will add a relaxed feel to any outfit.
RRP: $700 / £570 | Quiet Luxury shoes are the key to sealing the deal on this aesthetic and there is no better sandal for this trend than the Hermes Oran. Available in over 18 colorways, there is a Oran for every occasion, however this khaki hue is elegant enough to pair with anything. Instantly recognizable to those in the know, this dressy flat is one to invest in.
RRP: $295 / £225 | A raffia bag never goes out of style and this gorgeous iteration from Demellier is one of the best Quiet Luxury handbags out there this season. The tan leather trim elevates this tote from beach bag to everyday accessory, and the bucket silhouette taps nicely into this season's handbag trends. The branding is subtle enough for Stealth Wealth.
RRP: $77.99 / £45 | The best linen dresses are a must-have when it comes to Quiet Luxury summer staples. This classic black shirt dress can be restyled for all manner of occasions. To elevate the look further, swap the self tie fabric belt for a slim leather iteration in a contrast color to help highlight your waist and add a pop of personality to this timeless ensemble.
RRP: $475 / £325 | If you're looking for Quiet Luxury sunglasses, the latest sunglasses and eyeglasses trends are influenced but chic, classic designs. A play of the harlequin frame, this slightly cat-eyed oversized design features particularly subtle branding on the arm making it ideal for this aesthetic. A universally flattering shape and elegant color.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
