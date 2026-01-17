Move over tailoring, Amanda Holden just signalled that trackpants are about to have a major fashion moment
The presenter wowed in a printed pair of track pants while out in London
Once reserved for gym bags and sofa days, the humble track pant has, in recent years, made the official move to high fashion staple, and Amanda Holden is the latest in a long list of celebrities to show them off.
The presenter is most often spotted in polished colour-blocking ensembles or fitted frocks, but earlier this week, Amanda was seen out and about in London wearing a pair of leopard print Adidas joggers, which felt like a relaxed and fun change from her usual glam outfit formulas. Of course, the star still gave the sporty bottoms a chic spin, styling them expertly with a fitted brown top and a mink coloured, faux fur coat - and her outfit was like a masterclass in how to tick off the athleisure trend for this season.
Amanda’s combination was a total winner for a low-key day and can easily be recreated for any weekend plans. You can emulate her high-meets-low combination with the stylish buys below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
A light satin fabric combined with bold leopard print gives the retro bottoms a very fresh and modern feel. Wear them with a fitted top and jacket like the star or team them with a cosy knit.
Ruching at the front of this top gives the otherwise simple separate a high fashion feel that will sit well with barrel leg jeans or a leather skirt.
Shop More Track Pants
Tracksuit bottoms like Amanda's really can work for day or evening plans - it's just down to clever styling. For a relaxed feel, add simple basics and your most comfortable trainers, and a cosy jumper for any AM adventures.
When it comes to taking your joggers through to date night, try switching them up by wearing them with a silky cami, blazer and high heels, and a pair of statement earrings will really help to up the wow factor.
Avoid anything too loose or baggy on top, avoiding anything that feels remotely sporty if you're trying to lean into a more runway-ready aesthetic. Side stripe detailing and classic neutral hues will help your trackpants to feel a little more polished and versatile, too.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.