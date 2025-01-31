I've recommended this M&S Goodmove jacket to all my friends, even if they don't run - here's why

Whether you're a nighttime dog walker or an early-morning runner, having activewear that keeps you safe and warm is so important in winter. While I've got my shoes and leggings sorted, I've never found the right jacket - until very recently.

While I've found my best walking shoes and my favourite workout leggings, a jacket that ticks all my boxes has evaded me. As a regular walker, hiker, and runner, I'm constantly out when the light is low in winter and, as I live in a big city, I'm always working around cars, bikes, and other pedestrians. I want a jacket warm enough to wear in chilly temperatures with the right layers, breathable, visible, somewhat stylish, and less than £100.

Enter, the new M&S Goodmove range. While it's designed for the upcoming spring and summer months, I got one early to see if this could be the jacket to (finally!) take the spot in my wardrobe. Here's why I'm now recommending it to all my friends and family...

When it comes to activewear for running, walking, and hiking, there's some pretty stiff competition. I've tried jackets from big names like Nike, Sweaty Betty, and The North Face, alongside visibility-focused brands like Proviz with success (and I'd recommend having a look at them all) but there was always something missing.

While some brave individuals face the outdoors in shorts and a light jacket, I am not one of them. I like to layer up and keep those layers long - I found in some cases, the jackets I tried just weren't warm enough. Or, they were warm enough but the small reflective strip running down the arms wasn't enough for the bright lights of London. Or, they ticked both these boxes but I'd be shelling out £200+ for the privilege of owning one.

After I slipped on the M&S Goodmove 360° Reflective Hooded Sports Jacket last month, I knew I'd found my new favourite. As well as being the go-to for clothing in 2025, M&S' Goodmove range makes it one of the best British sportswear brands. The range offers everything from the best sports bras for smaller busts to budget-friendly leggings, but this jacket came out on top.

M&S Goodmove 360° Reflective Hooded Sports Jacket View at M&S Purple in colour during the day, the jacket switches to a bright silver when the light hits it in the dark, making it suitable for both day and night wear. It has a cinch in the waist for an adjustable, flattering fit, toggles around the hood for protection against the elements, and ventilation pockets in the arms for breathability. I've worn this in light rain, so can attest to its water-resistant materials - but I'm not so sure about heavy downpours.

The M&S Goodmove 360° Reflective Hooded Sports Jacket turns a bright silver when exposed to light, making you visible at night, as shown by Health Editor Grace Walsh. (Image credit: M&S / Grace Walsh)

How to wear the M&S Goodmove jacket for winter