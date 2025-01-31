I've recommended this M&S Goodmove jacket to all my friends, even if they don't run - here's why
Reflective, warm but breathable, stylish and under £70 - what more can you ask for? I've found a new favourite in the M&S Goodmove jacket
Whether you're a nighttime dog walker or an early-morning runner, having activewear that keeps you safe and warm is so important in winter. While I've got my shoes and leggings sorted, I've never found the right jacket - until very recently.
While I've found my best walking shoes and my favourite workout leggings, a jacket that ticks all my boxes has evaded me. As a regular walker, hiker, and runner, I'm constantly out when the light is low in winter and, as I live in a big city, I'm always working around cars, bikes, and other pedestrians. I want a jacket warm enough to wear in chilly temperatures with the right layers, breathable, visible, somewhat stylish, and less than £100.
Enter, the new M&S Goodmove range. While it's designed for the upcoming spring and summer months, I got one early to see if this could be the jacket to (finally!) take the spot in my wardrobe. Here's why I'm now recommending it to all my friends and family...
When it comes to activewear for running, walking, and hiking, there's some pretty stiff competition. I've tried jackets from big names like Nike, Sweaty Betty, and The North Face, alongside visibility-focused brands like Proviz with success (and I'd recommend having a look at them all) but there was always something missing.
While some brave individuals face the outdoors in shorts and a light jacket, I am not one of them. I like to layer up and keep those layers long - I found in some cases, the jackets I tried just weren't warm enough. Or, they were warm enough but the small reflective strip running down the arms wasn't enough for the bright lights of London. Or, they ticked both these boxes but I'd be shelling out £200+ for the privilege of owning one.
After I slipped on the M&S Goodmove 360° Reflective Hooded Sports Jacket last month, I knew I'd found my new favourite. As well as being the go-to for clothing in 2025, M&S' Goodmove range makes it one of the best British sportswear brands. The range offers everything from the best sports bras for smaller busts to budget-friendly leggings, but this jacket came out on top.
Purple in colour during the day, the jacket switches to a bright silver when the light hits it in the dark, making it suitable for both day and night wear. It has a cinch in the waist for an adjustable, flattering fit, toggles around the hood for protection against the elements, and ventilation pockets in the arms for breathability.
I've worn this in light rain, so can attest to its water-resistant materials - but I'm not so sure about heavy downpours.
How to wear the M&S Goodmove jacket for winter
RRP: £110 | Having a pair of the best black workout leggings doesn't mean you can't be warm and visible. The Sweaty Betty Therma Boost Leggings are another favourite of mine. Smooth and sweat-wicking, but with a brushed, fleece-like lining to keep your legs warm when walking or running outdoors, a reflective strip down the leg, and a side pocket for your phone, they are my go-to in winter.
RRP: £26 | A good sports bra is a non-negotiable when walking, hiking, or running, in my experience. The Goodmove Ultimate Support bra offers just that - with a zipped front to make peeling it off easier post-workout. What's more, you'll find this bra in sizes A to H, making it one of the best sports bras for bigger busts as well as smaller chests. And at under £30, that's a real rarity.
RRP: £180 | Looking to start running 20 minutes a day or more? You'll need a supportive shoe. The Brooks Running Glycerin Max is my favourite right now for longer walks and runs when you want a little more pep in your step. It has maximum cushioning and support around the ankle, with a low-key design.
Grace Walsh is woman&home's Health Channel Editor, working across the areas of fitness, nutrition, sleep, mental health, relationships, and sex. She is also a qualified fitness instructor. In 2025, she will be taking on her third marathon in Brighton, completing her first ultra marathon, and qualifying as a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.
A digital journalist with over seven years experience as a writer and editor for UK publications, Grace has covered (almost) everything in the world of health and wellbeing with bylines in Cosmopolitan, Red, The i Paper, GoodtoKnow, and more.
