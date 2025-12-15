I was scared to tan my face until I tried this fuss-free mist - it gives the most natural glow

This easy and effective tanning face mist completely transformed my ghost-like winter complexion

an image of beauty writer Annie after using Self Glow by James Read hydrating tan mist
(Image credit: Future)
Annie Milroy's avatar
By
published
in Features

An all-year-round glow is something we all want, but with winter in full swing, achieving an authentic-looking tan is easier said than done.

Mastering how to self tan your face is no mean feat. Even when equipped with the best fake tan for your face, one small mistake could have you looking like a walking Wotsit. Trust me, I've been there (please don't stalk my Facebook).

WHY SELF GLOW IS NOW MY FAVOURITE WAY TO FAUX GLOW

I'm a self-confessed lazy beauty girl. So, when it's time for me to go to sleep, I'm rushing to face plant my bed, rather than performing a 25-step skincare routine. Because of this, fake tanning my face is a rarity. Or, if I do find the time, I always wake up to orange palms because I've forgotten to wash them (and immediately have to Google how to get fake tan off my hands)

After years of falling out of love with face tan, I discovered a product that does all the hard work for me and ensures I wake up looking my best, radiant self, with unstained hands.

How to use Self Glow by James Read Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist

an image of beauty writer Annie after using Self Glow by James Read Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist

(Image credit: Annie Milroy/ Future)

What I love most about this mist is that you can use it however you want. You can apply it directly to skin, under or on top of skincare, or even on top of your makeup before heading out for the day.

The lightweight mist absorbs instantly, without leaving even a hint of stickiness or fake tan smell. It's suggested to use it once a week for subtle warmth, twice a week for a sun-kissed glow, and three times a week for a gorgeous bronzed base.

I tend to apply once at the start of the week and then top it up after two to three days, to keep me looking radiant.

I always use it as the last step in my evening skincare routine, and I find it mixes well with other ingredients I might be using, even retinoids. I wake up the next morning to a natural-looking glow that just makes me look like a better version of myself.

3 other tanning mists I love

Annie Milroy
Annie Milroy
Beauty Writer

Annie Milroy is the Beauty Writer for Woman & Home and other publications.

She spent three years studying Journalism and English Language at the University of Portsmouth before starting her career in magazines in 2017. After 8 years in the beauty industry, she's grown very fond of any product that can give her that 'my skin but better' finish, and anything that hydrates her seemingly always parched face.

When she’s not working, she’s shamelessly watching back-to-back Real Housewives episodes, spending all her time with her beloved yellow Lab, Freya, and hunting down the best carb spots London has to offer.

