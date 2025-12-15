I was scared to tan my face until I tried this fuss-free mist - it gives the most natural glow

An all-year-round glow is something we all want, but with winter in full swing, achieving an authentic-looking tan is easier said than done.

Mastering how to self tan your face is no mean feat. Even when equipped with the best fake tan for your face, one small mistake could have you looking like a walking Wotsit. Trust me, I've been there (please don't stalk my Facebook).

After years of mistakes, I thought I had retired from the fake tan game, until recently, when I discovered the best fake tan for me, and now I can't stop using it or recommending it. Here's why I think you'll fall in love with it too.

WHY SELF GLOW IS NOW MY FAVOURITE WAY TO FAUX GLOW

I'm a self-confessed lazy beauty girl. So, when it's time for me to go to sleep, I'm rushing to face plant my bed, rather than performing a 25-step skincare routine. Because of this, fake tanning my face is a rarity. Or, if I do find the time, I always wake up to orange palms because I've forgotten to wash them (and immediately have to Google how to get fake tan off my hands)

After years of falling out of love with face tan, I discovered a product that does all the hard work for me and ensures I wake up looking my best, radiant self, with unstained hands.

Self Glow by James Read Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist Check Amazon RRP: £39 This gorgeous rose-scented mist is formulated with 87% rosewater and active ingredients including hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and rose petals, to hydrate, soothe and boost radiance - all while tanning your face. So, not only are you applying a tanning agent, but the highly concentrated rosewater formula will calm, nourish, and refresh a tired complexion.

How to use Self Glow by James Read Sunblush Hydrating Tan Mist

(Image credit: Annie Milroy/ Future)

What I love most about this mist is that you can use it however you want. You can apply it directly to skin, under or on top of skincare, or even on top of your makeup before heading out for the day.

The lightweight mist absorbs instantly, without leaving even a hint of stickiness or fake tan smell. It's suggested to use it once a week for subtle warmth, twice a week for a sun-kissed glow, and three times a week for a gorgeous bronzed base.

I tend to apply once at the start of the week and then top it up after two to three days, to keep me looking radiant.

I always use it as the last step in my evening skincare routine, and I find it mixes well with other ingredients I might be using, even retinoids. I wake up the next morning to a natural-looking glow that just makes me look like a better version of myself.

