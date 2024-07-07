The £22 mist Kate Hudson swears by for adding radiance to her natural look
With the bronzing powers of your favourite fake tan, minus the commitment, Kate Hudson's glow-booster is a true summer staple...
When summer strikes, the words 'radiance' and 'glow' often become part and parcel with our makeup routines and for those wanting to achieve the sunkissed effect of fake tans - minus actually committing to the finish or upkeep - Kate Hudson's bronzing mist is a must buy...
Though the best fake tans for mature skin (and the like) are something of a summertime essential for many, sometimes you just want to add a touch of bronze to your complexion, quickly. And yes, while might say "Just use one of the best bronzers," Kate Hudson has another, more lightweight, suggestion for us, which she uses as a last step in her makeup regime, to add definition and overall radiance.
The product in question toes the line between a skincare product and a liquid bronzer and might just be a game-changer in your beauty bag - oh and did we mention it's just £22?
The bronzing mist Kate Hudson swears by for a natural summer-ready glow
Sharing the ins and outs of her skincare and makeup regime with Vogue in 2023, for the publication's 'Beauty Secrets' YouTube series, Kate Hudson revealed that she uses By Terry's Tea To Tan Face & Body as a finishing, glowy touch.
Kate Hudson's pick
RRP: from £22 for 30ml
Offering a sun-kissed tint to your skin, without tanning agents, this skincare bronzing mist is a true summertime staple. It features 97% naturally derived ingredients and combines black and red tea complexes, to nourish and protect the skin, along with bioactive cherry essence - for that natural glow. It's transfer-proof and easy to remove with water.
After contouring her face with the Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour stick - applying it under her cheekbones, on her forehead, eyelids and jawline - and going in with eyeshadow, highlighter and a mauve-y lip tint - Hudson reached for her go-to By Terry bronzing mist. She sprayed it onto a brush, quipping that the full-size 100ml bottle had taken her "years to get through" (we love getting our money's worth!) before buffing it over the areas where she had initially applied contour - to add another layer of natural-looking radiance. The result was a diffused and seamless glow that really brought the whole look together.
As for the product itself, it's described as being a bronzing and hydrating skincare mist, which adds a subtle sun-kissed tint to the skin, much like one of the best self-tans for your face but without any tanning agents. It's also matte, for a more subtle finish that you can layer with your other go-to highlighters and glow-givers - if you prefer more of a dewy finish.
It's also transfer-proof and can easily be removed with water. Formula-wise, it's vegan and enriched with bioactive cherry essence - to revitalise tired-looking skin and add that all-important glow - black tea complex, which is rich in antioxidants - and a red tea complex, to smooth the skin. So, not only does it leave your complexion looking perfectly radiant (as Hudson proves) it also nourishes and protects your skin while you wear it - a win-win by any standards.
