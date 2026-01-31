'Dopamine dress' your eyes with 5 makeup artist-approved ways to wear colourful makeup

There is something to be said for the mood-lifting power of colourful eye makeup. The weather may be bleak, but all the more reason to add playful pops of colour to your repertoire.

Be honest. How long have you been clinging to your current eyeshadow palette? It’s easy to get stuck in a rut of beiges and browns, but an unexpected splash of colour on the lids will brighten the eye, illuminate your complexion, and freshen your whole look.

MUA-approved ways to wear colourful eye makeup

If you've worn the same makeup for years, it can feel daunting to step out of your comfort zone. That's why we've grilled celebrity makeup artists to share their tips on how to make colour work for you.

The key to pulling off a bold eye is to keep everything else pared back. "Coordinating colour on different areas of the face can be overpowering, while clashing can look too much," explains award-winning makeup artist Lan Nguyen-Grealis. Swipe a colourful eyeshadow across the lid, coupled with a coat of black mascara, and you're good to go. "Wear neutral tones on the rest of the face so that the colour can pop," she advises.

1. Go for jewel-toned eyeshadow

"For hooded eyes, I always recommend using a cream shadow as your primer," explains celebrity make-up artist, Bryony Blake. "Not only do creams last well, but they also allow powder shadows to stick to them better, which means they won’t smear and smudge."

Still a little unsure if bright makeup's for you? The beauty of makeup lies in its transience. As Blake perfectly puts it: "Be a little daring. Makeup can always be removed, so why not try it and see how it makes you feel?"

2. Wear a slick of luxe liner

For the pigment-shy, a sliver of electric eyeliner is a great entryway into colourful cosmetics. In an array of rich tones, these eyeliner looks feel elegant at any age, and enhance your eye colour, too.

The perk of liner is that you control the impact. Go bold with a graphic wing or dramatic feline flick. Prefer something more subtle? Trace along your eyelid, hugging the lashline closely to create an ultra-fine, blink-and-you ’ll-see-it bolt of colour.

3. Try an eye-brightening mascara

Most of us wear black mascara by default, but what if you could amplify your eyes further? "Because of the contrast, coloured mascaras can enhance the colour of the eyes, making them appear brighter and wider," explains Nguyen-Grealis.

If colour-drenched lashes feel a step too far, tread lightly by layering a bright formula over the best mascara you've got in your kit. "Use a spooly or eyelash brush to layer on the colour until you reach the tone that feels right for you, to create a more natural, graduated effect," suggests Nguyen-Grealis.

4. Use helpful prep products

Behind every vivid eye is an army of hard-working products designed to enhance, intensify, and hold down your look. Neutral eye makeup tends to be a bit more forgiving, whereas statement colour demands exacting application. This trio of essentials will help to complement colourful eye makeup.

