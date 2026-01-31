'Dopamine dress' your eyes with 5 makeup artist-approved ways to wear colourful makeup

There is something to be said for the mood-lifting power of colourful eye makeup. The weather may be bleak, but all the more reason to add playful pops of colour to your repertoire.

Be honest. How long have you been clinging to your current eyeshadow palette? It’s easy to get stuck in a rut of beiges and browns, but an unexpected splash of colour on the lids will brighten the eye, illuminate your complexion, and freshen your whole look.

A bolt of electric eyeliner will lift your whole face, like a shot of espresso for a tired complexion, while the best coloured mascaras can be relied upon to hide signs of a bad night's sleep in a single swipe.

MUA-approved ways to wear colourful eye makeup

If you've worn the same makeup for years, it can feel daunting to step out of your comfort zone. That's why we've grilled celebrity makeup artists to share their tips on how to make colour work for you.

The key to pulling off a bold eye is to keep everything else pared back. "Coordinating colour on different areas of the face can be overpowering, while clashing can look too much," explains award-winning makeup artist Lan Nguyen-Grealis. Swipe a colourful eyeshadow across the lid, coupled with a coat of black mascara, and you're good to go. "Wear neutral tones on the rest of the face so that the colour can pop," she advises.

1. Go for jewel-toned eyeshadow

"For hooded eyes, I always recommend using a cream shadow as your primer," explains celebrity make-up artist, Bryony Blake. "Not only do creams last well, but they also allow powder shadows to stick to them better, which means they won’t smear and smudge."

Still a little unsure if bright makeup's for you? The beauty of makeup lies in its transience. As Blake perfectly puts it: "Be a little daring. Makeup can always be removed, so why not try it and see how it makes you feel?"

Splurge Dior Diorshow Mono Couleur in 162 Blue Bayadère RRP: £33 Brilliant, true-to-palette colour pay-off with a long-lasting finish, this cobalt blue works with every eye colour and skin tone. Turn it up by washing across the whole lid, or dial it down by pressing into the inner corner of each eye for a subtle flash of colour. Spend MAC Dazzleshadow Liquid Eyeshadow in Telepathic Teal RRP: £22 This mesmerising, mermaid-green liquid eyeshadow swipes on like butter, with a crease-proof finish that lasts all day. It has a metallic golden sheen running through it that really helps to brighten and awaken the eye area. Save H&M Eye Shadow in Bold Type £4.99 at H&M RRP: £4.99 Green and hazel eyes will pop in purple. This high street hero has a lovely soft matte finish that keeps things modern and understated. With change from a fiver, you can afford to experiment with a rainbow of statement colours.

2. Wear a slick of luxe liner

For the pigment-shy, a sliver of electric eyeliner is a great entryway into colourful cosmetics. In an array of rich tones, these eyeliner looks feel elegant at any age, and enhance your eye colour, too.

The perk of liner is that you control the impact. Go bold with a graphic wing or dramatic feline flick. Prefer something more subtle? Trace along your eyelid, hugging the lashline closely to create an ultra-fine, blink-and-you ’ll-see-it bolt of colour.

Liquid CHANEL Le Liner De Chanel in Écarlate £37 at Chanel RRP: £37 Perfect for sharp and graphic eye looks, this liquid liner is packed with pigment for a punchy swoosh of colour. If you want to get ahead of the pack for spring/summer, this bold red is a fashion-forward choice. Gel Avon Power Stay 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner in Going Green £9.50 at Avon RRP: £9.50 A versatile option, gel eyeliner works for soft or sharp looks, with a rich, creamy pigment that stays put. For a cool, understated look, trace this mossy green hue along the waterline, and counter with lashings of black mascara. Kohl Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner in Copper $34 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £32 Use to create a soft, smoky, diffused effect by buffing and blending. It is also soft enough to trace along the waterline. Copper is a suits-all shade. Go in with a bold streak on the upper and lower lashlines, or buff out to create a smoky haze.

3. Try an eye-brightening mascara

Most of us wear black mascara by default, but what if you could amplify your eyes further? "Because of the contrast, coloured mascaras can enhance the colour of the eyes, making them appear brighter and wider," explains Nguyen-Grealis.

If colour-drenched lashes feel a step too far, tread lightly by layering a bright formula over the best mascara you've got in your kit. "Use a spooly or eyelash brush to layer on the colour until you reach the tone that feels right for you, to create a more natural, graduated effect," suggests Nguyen-Grealis.

For green eyes By Terry Mascara Terrybly in Mystic Purple Check Amazon RRP: £39 Green and hazel eyes glimmer in this deep purple hue. It's quite a deep, discreet shade, perfect for those wanting to dip a toe in the colourful mascara trend. For blue eyes Revolution Wrap Lash Tubing Mascara in Burgundy Check Amazon RRP: £10.99 Blue eyes pop against plummy, burgundy tones, which also help brighten the whites of the eyes to negate signs of tiredness. This is one of the best tubing mascaras we've tried. For brown eyes Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Blue Mist Check Amazon RRP: £12.99 Blue really amplifies the richness of brown eyes. Navy is a more subtle choice, but this royal blue creates a bold statement. Layer over black or brown to dial down the effect.

4. Use helpful prep products

Behind every vivid eye is an army of hard-working products designed to enhance, intensify, and hold down your look. Neutral eye makeup tends to be a bit more forgiving, whereas statement colour demands exacting application. This trio of essentials will help to complement colourful eye makeup.