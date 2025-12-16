Fearne Cotton's shimmer eyeliner is the shortcut to festive makeup without overcomplicating your routine

Seeking a way to elevate and transform your makeup for party season, without investing in a load of new products? Fearne Cotton's luminous, chrome-like eyeliner is the look to match, for instant impact and minimal fuss.

While we are partial to chic smoky eyes and the best red lipsticks when Christmas comes calling, if you're looking for a way to quickly zhush up your makeup via a touch of festive sparkle, without really altering your routine all that much, we have two words for you: chrome eyeliner. Though the idea of wearing a glittery or holographic wing might seem a tad out there, it can actually do much of the heavy lifting when creating a party-ready look that remains very cool and stylish.

Case in point, Fearne Cotton's molten copper-gold winged liner, which she paired with an otherwise very natural complexion, brows, and lip. Think of it as a party on the eye, easy on the face, sort of look...

Why Fearne Cotton's luminous, chrome eyeliner is perfect for party season

If you'd like to approach your Christmas or New Year's Eve makeup like you would your manicure, perhaps with tinsel nails or a simple glitter French tip, Fearne Cotton's chrome eyeliner is definitely the look for you.

A post shared by JUSTINE JENKINS (@justinejenkins) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram to supply us with all the festive inspo, celebrity makeup artist Justine Jenkins shared a carousel of pictures, showcasing this chic look of Fearne's, whilst also detailing the products used. For the complexion, Jenkins opted to keep Cotton's base very subtle but seamless, using the high-coverage Hourglass Vanish Stick Foundation, followed by a touch of bronzer and blush on her cheeks, to really allow Cotton's eyes to shine. And shine they do, thanks to simple and sweeping winged liner courtesy of Violette FR's Lune Liner.

Violette FR Lune Liner View at Liberty RRP: £35 Available in four luminous multi-chrome shades and boasting a precision tip for easier application, Violette FR's Lune liner is a one-stop for a party-ready look. It's comfortable and long-lasting, offering up to 16 hours of wear, and can be used to create a full wing (like Cotton's), a cat-eye, or to highlight your inner corners, line your lower lash line, or smudged out to achieve a smokier look; the choice is up to you. This liner would also make a gorgeous gift for a fellow French makeup fan.

The coloured 'multi-chrome' formula subtly shifts depending on where the light hits it, offering a very effective and eye-catching metallic shine whenever Cotton moves her head.

Alas, while Jenkins didn't reveal the exact shade used to create Cotton's shimmering cat eye in her Instagram caption, we think it might have been 'Cuivre 29', which boasts an iridescent gold gleam. Saying that, though, any one of the four glistening colours available at Violette FR would make a gorgeously festive and light-catching eye look, so you can't really go wrong.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The chrome liner is really the pièce de résistance of the makeup and proves that you really don't need to go overboard with glittery shadows, lipstick, or even with your base products to achieve festive, party-ready impact. Simply add a cat-eye or full winged liner using a chrome or glitter formula before topping your lashes with one of the best mascaras, and you're good to go.

Speaking of which, if this metallic look is a tad too bold for you, a shimmery pencil liner like the new Cocoa Pavé shade of Victoria Beckham's Kajal eyeliners is a good alternative. Or if you'd prefer a liquid metallic eyeshadow instead, Lisa Eldridge's Lurex eyeshadow is a good way to go, as it is similarly easy to apply and ideal for a quick, Christmassy elevation of your everyday makeup. And of course, any of the best eyeliners, be it a classic liquid or felt tip-style pen, will also work well to create a chic look this season.