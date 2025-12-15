Deck your nails as you would your Christmas tree, with 9 glittery tinsel-inspired looks

To us, nothing sparks the festive spirit quite like the sight of trees and ceiling beams draped in red, green and gold tinsel. So for those who really want to mark and embrace the season ahead, these shimmery tinsel nails are definitely the way to go.

While any of the wintery 2025 nail trends would deliver a very chic and classy Christmas nail look, with it being party season and all, we can't help but be tempted by a pop of shimmer. Velvet-like cat eye nails, for instance, would definitely fit the bill, or perhaps a look that seeks to mimic a beloved and quintessentially Christmassy decoration. A tinsel manicure can, of course, be interpreted in several different ways, but to us, they boast either a glittery finish or a metallic shine whilst simultaneously showcasing the season's signature colour palette.

Now, we know what you're thinking: "Glitter in December? Groundbreaking," but these nine glistening tinsel looks are as chic as they are glamorous, and might just give you a whole new outlook on festive nail looks - or at the very least, leave you with a very party-ready mani on your hands...

9 tinsel nails that shine with party-season glamour

As mentioned, a tinsel-inspired manicure can be interpreted in a few ways. The first is with a chrome look; think a molten, metallic red or reflective silver, essentially like a strip of tinsel lying flat against your nail. The next is with a simple glitter polish, again in a festive colour like green, to mimic the shimmery effect that tinsel gives from afar, and when lit with gold or colourful fairy lights.

And lastly, you can go for something a bit more literal, like multicoloured stripes, or a candy cane strip (using pink and red, for instance). All are very good options, and we've actually found an array of stylish, inspirational pictures for each take. So no matter your nail length, preferred manicure shape, or overall tastes, you're sure to find a tinsel-like look to suit.

Our tinsel nail picks

Now, before we dive into all the glittery looks, we've rounded up three tinsel-like polishes, in case you want to do your nails at home and quickly.

essie Winter Collection Nail Polish in Shade Apres Chic View at Boots RRP: £8.99 A metallic silver, like this essie nail polish, is a great option for creating a tinsel-like manicure at home. Rimmel London Super Gel Nail Polish in Shade 044 Rock N Sparkle View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 We love this glittery red polish from Rimmel for achieving a really festive, tinsel manicure. Just a coat or two, followed by a gloss top coat, will afford you the perfect party-ready look. Barry M Glitter Effect Nail Paint in Shade Good Time Green View at Boots RRP: £4.49 Green glitter feels so festive to us, and this polish is ideal for layering over a dark, emerald green or a milky white.

1. Silver chrome tinsel nails

Whenever we see this sort of reflective, silver chrome manicure, we're instantly reminded of tinsel. The beauty of silver, though, is that yes, during December it feels Christmassy, but it's also very much a timeless look. It's also an accessory in its own right, like wearing a silver ring or necklace.

2. Red chrome tinsel nails

Like a metallic silver, a chrome red feels very tinsel-y, and we especially love how it looks with a short nail length. It's chic, simple, and perfectly light-catching for party season.

3. Short silver glitter tinsel nails

This silver glitter moment is a great option for your festive mani. The tiny shimmer particles feel more luxe and classy than a very chunky glitter, especially when paired with a short square nail length. It will also carry you straight on until New Year's Eve.

4. Gold tinsel French tips

For a more understated take on tinsel nails, opt for a glittery French tip. You can choose any colour you like, but we're making a case for gold. Like chrome silver, it adds a festive touch to your look, almost like a ring or pair of gold earrings would, without being too bold.

5. Red glitter tinsel nails

There's just something about a deep red shimmer polish that reminds us instantly of tinsel. It's more subtle than some of the glitter nails featured (especially when paired with short nails), but it feels so Christmassy.

6. Stripey tinsel nails

For a more bold and literal take on tinsel or festive decorations, opt for a chrome or glittery striped manicure. It's playful and eye-catching - ideal if you love nail art.

7. Green cat-eye nails

Cat eye nails have been so popular this year, and the effect can definitely afford a certain tinsel-like quality, especially when you opt for a green, red, or gold base colour.

8. Subtle chrome tinsel nails

For those who are seeking a subtle, minimalistic take on this trendy look, opt for a pearly chrome finish, paired with a milky white or pink nail colour.

9. Blue chrome tinsel nails

If you love a bright nail colour, this metallic blue look is so party-ready but looks so chic with short square nails, which have been very trendy this year.