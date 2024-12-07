Mulled wine or icy nude? 9 Christmas nail designs to see you through party season

Looking for chic yet festive nail designs to last you through the Christmas holidays? We've found nine easy-to-achieve merry manicure looks for you to recreate this December...

2024 nail trends have been nothing short of plentiful, and with December in full swing, it's only natural that we're welcoming a lineup of new manicures to add to the mix. November nails gave us a taste of the festive season with the likes of maroon nails and burgundy French tip nails gaining popularity - a few of which have been sported on our very own woman&home beauty team's winter nails.

Now December is in full swing, we're on the hunt for manicure inspiration to carry us through the Christmas season. From star nails to cosy alpine green talons, we've found nine festive nail looks, that are both wearable and ooze luxury, for you (or your nail tech) to recreate...

The Christmas nail designs we're loving this season

When it comes to Christmas nails, you might automatically think of Christmas tree nail art and flamboyant candy cane stripes, but, in fact, there are a multitude of manicure designs that are chic, wearable and get you into the festive spirit.

From burgundy mulled wine polishes to glitter French tips, these Christmas nail designs are not only simple to achieve at home but will also suit whatever shape or length you're sporting on your talons - from long almond to short square nails...

Our nailcare staples

Ensuring you're stocked up with nailcare essentials is a necessity for a long-lasting, salon-worthy manicure. However, it's even more important in the cooler winter months when your hands are in need of some extra TLC - think nourishing cuticle oils and rich hand creams...

Nursem Protective Caring Hand Cream View at Sephora RRP: £9.99 Give dry palms a well-deserved boost of moisture with this nourishing hand cream from Nursem. Enriched with manuka honey, white willow extract, glycerin and pro-vitamin B5, this fast-absorbing formula works to moisturise, soothe any inflammation or soreness and restore the skin. Nails Inc. Superfood Repair Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 Keep your cuticles in tip-top condition thanks to this Nails Inc. repairing oil. Its superfood blend of oils, such as sweet almond, argan and rosehip, offers deep hydration, while revitalising and regenerating your natural nails - protecting them from chipping and breaking. OPI Start to Finish 3-in-1 Nail Polish Top Coat View at Amazon $9.99 at Beyond Polish $14.99 at Amazon RRP: £16.90 Infused with vitamins A and E, this 3-in-1 nail treatment acts as a base coat, top coat and strengthener. Perfect for those with weak and brittle talons, this formula helps protect against discolouration, chipping, peeling and splitting, while also offering a long-lasting glossy shine.

9 Christmas nail designs to carry you through the festive season

Whether you're preparing your at-home Christmas mani or you're looking for inspiration ahead of your Christmas nail appointment, we've rounded up nine nail designs that are perfect for the upcoming festive season...

1. Mulled wine nails

Mulled wine nails have been a popular choice in the run-up to December. Whatever your nail shape, this rich red hue oozes the ultimate sophisticated luxury in the winter months and is sure to complement any outfit.

2. Icy nude chrome nails

For minimalist manicure lovers who may feel intimidated by the classic winter nail trends, why not opt for a neutral nail polish with an icy white chrome powder over the top for a chic, pared-back look.

3. Minimalist star nails

For those wanting to utilise their artist streak, look no further than these dainty star nails. Recreate the look with glittery nail polish, like in the image above, or inject some vibrancy into the manicure by opting for a colour of your choice - either way, they pair exceptionally well with an almond nail shape.

Mylee Ultra Fine 7mm Brush View at Amazon RRP: £5.50

4. Alpine green nails

Resembling the greenery of Christmas, from holly to pine trees, this jewel-toned alpine shade evokes opulence for an expensive-looking manicure. Complete the look by opting for a squoval nail shape and finishing with a high-shine top coat.

5. Glitter French tip nails

Mylee Stamp It Out Nail Art Stamper View at Amazon RRP: £7.99

For those who ask for a French tip at every nail appointment, add some Christmas spirit by opting for glitter nail polish to grace the end of your talons. This versatile look can be tailored to suit you, whether you choose a typical metallic hue, such as silver and gold, or you prefer a touch of colourful sparkle.

6. Candy cane red nails

No words are needed for this classic candy cane red hue. If you're someone who steers clear of nail art, this true red shade makes for the perfect all-over block colour - extra points for completing the look with an ultra glossy top coat, like the essie Gel Couture Top Coat.

7. Gold leaf nails

If you're looking for an easy-to-achieve, at-home manicure that will lend itself perfectly for both Christmas and New Year's Eve, these gold leaf nails are your answer. Simply opt for a barely-there nude polish, before adding flecks of the gold leaf and finishing with a gel top coat.

The GelBottle Inc Gold Studio Leaf View at Salons Direct RRP: £10.80

8. Snowy cream nails

Although typically opted for in the warmer summer months, an off-white manicure can actually also work great for Christmastime. Mirroring snowy days and indulgent mascarpone cream, this soft shade is a subtle manicure lover's dream - and looks especially great on shorter nails.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in shade 'Almond' View at Space NK RRP: £16.50

9. Metallic gold nails

Nothing screams Christmas more than a metallic hue and this gold nail polish is the perfect candidate for a party-ready manicure. Whether you wear it as a block colour or opt for a gold French tip, this look is the ideal balance between subtle and standout.