Maroon nails are the sophisticated update on burgundy to embrace this winter
A mani that mimics the warmth and spice of mulled wine, anyone?
Combining a festive reddish tinge with warm brown undertones, maroon nails are the upgrade on trendy burgundy to embrace as the cold weather hits...
Dark nail colours have so far dominated the 2024 nail trends, with autumn ushering in a plethora of rich brown and wine-like hues. So it will come as no surprise that winter is already proving to be a very similar story, but instead of everyone's current favourite, burgundy nails, we're seeing a slightly warmer iteration take centre stage: maroon. While close on the colour wheel, there is one key difference between the two rich red shades. Where burgundy has purple undertones, maroon verges more towards brown - offering extra warmth and a positively festive feel.
So, if you've already been sporting burgundy or red short autumn nails and are seeking a change without ditching the luxe look altogether, here are four maroon manicures to consider this winter season...
4 maroon nail looks to embrace this winter
As mentioned, we concede that maroon and burgundy are not exactly worlds apart but the former is a tad warmer - which may be exactly what we all need when the temperature plunges.
The hue itself, like all other dark reds, is a timeless nail polish colour and as versatile as they come - suiting all nail shapes, from elegant almond nails to short squoval nails. So, with that in mind, we've rounded up a few ways to wear the wine-like shade. All of which are perfect for party season and beyond.
Our favourite maroon nail shades
RRP: £16.50
The shade from Nailberry is the bridge between a classic red and maroon and will be perfect for winter wear. Plus the formula is oxygenated, meaning it allows moisture to penetrate through to your natural nails underneath - affording a healthier manicure without compromising on pigment.
RRP: £6.99
For a dark and luxe look, opt for this type of brown-red shade and apply two to three coats to achieve a streak-free finish.
To achieve the perfect maroon manicure at home, we would recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners as your base coat before adding two to three coats of your chosen brown-red. Then, be sure to finish your routine with a clear and glossy top coat, to ward off chips and elevate the colour further. If you're heading to the salon, be sure to add a cuticle oil to your beauty bag (this also applies for home manicures), to keep the skin and nail bed hydrated - which in turn will help to prolong your manicure.
1. Maroon squoval nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
Squoval nails have been the go-to for a functional and elevated look for months now, so it only makes sense to adorn the shape with a dark maroon shade. This combination looks so chic and is perfect for a versatile manicure that goes with everything.
2. Maroon French tip nails
A post shared by Polished Hair & Beauty (@polishedhairandbeauty)
A photo posted by on
When in doubt, opt for French tip nails - especially if you find dark nail colours a tad daunting and don't want to commit to a full, monochromatic look. A French manicure always looks sophisticated but there's just something about the design married with a rich maroon or burgundy that cannot be beaten.
3. Maroon almond nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If you have longer almond nails and are wondering what this shade might look like, the answer is very elegant indeed. The colour really lengthens the nails and, when paired under an ultra-glossy top coat, affords such an expensive finish.
4. Warm maroon nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
For a slightly softer look, opt for a maroon with a very warm, chocolate-brown undertone. This shade will pair perfectly with any nail length and outfit.
