Star nails are the subtly festive nail art you can get away with pre-December

While often associated with the festive period, a celestial design has the power to elevate any manicure by adding a hint of twinkling glamour. That said, with winter now upon us, star nails are trending and perfect for those looking to embrace the party spirit...

Though the 2024 nail trends often usher in dark and cosy shades for the cold-weather months, like rich burgundy nails and emerald green hues, winter is also the perfect opportunity to get a little creative. Whether that's with an icy-looking layer of pearlescent chrome, a metallic French tip or a starry pattern to mimic the long and chilly nights. This is especially true of November nails, when you might be looking to adopt a nod to the festive period, without going full yuletide with your manicure.

A star nail look promises to do just that, whilst remaining wearable no matter the season - especially where these minimalistic designs are concerned. Looking to dress up your short winter nail look or signature neutral nails? Here are seven celestial designs to consider...

7 simple and luxe-looking star nail designs to try this winter

While Christmas is still a way off, star nails are already proving to be in high demand. Before you swear off the look - perhaps believing nail art is tacky or hard to do - there are several very simple avenues you can go down. All of which are very dainty and elegant, not to mention, perfect for the winter months (and any time you want to add a dash of shimmer into your look).

Our star nail essentials

Before we jump onto the starry nail inspiration, if you're looking to do your nails at home, we've rounded up a few essentials to add to your kit...

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish in Shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 To make these star nail designs really wearable, we recommend pairing them with a neutral base coat, like OPI's Bubble Bath, which is a popular sheer nail polish and will easily complement your silver and gold star details. essie Original Nail Polish in Shade 387 apres chic View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 To create your constellations or star feature nail, we recommend this metallic number from essie - especially alongside OPI's Bubble Bath. Beetles Nail Art Brushes Set View at Amazon RRP: £12.99 If you're creating a celestial nail design at home, a set of thin nail art brushes is a must - like this 5 brush kit from Beetles, two of which are double-sided.

How to do star nails at home

While a star design may look and sound quite complex, they're actually very easy to recreate when you have the right tools and a bit of patience.

To create a simplistic yet effective-looking twinkly star, a dotting tool - like this set from Amazon - can be a real game-changer, as you can simply add a dot of silver or gold to your nail and then, using a thin brush, (or your dotting tool) drag out lines from the centre to create that star shape. We'd recommend creating four lines on each side and then adding a smaller line between each, before adding a diamante on top of your initial middle dot to finish.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, you can paint a diamond shape but drag out each tip to give a more star-like effect. You can also use stencils or even a star-shaped stamper to create more precise and uniform stars.

1. Short pink and gold star nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

If you're looking to enhance your BIAB nails or want a very subtle, party-ready manicure, opt for a pink base colour and use (or request) a gold glitter shade to create star designs - either across all of your nails or just on one or two. We also love how the nail look above includes a sparkly French tip. This manicure also proves that nail art can work for short nails just as well as it can for longer talons.

2. Icy blue star nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

To embrace the wintery weather, you can create a subtle starry look with pastel and cool-toned blues. The combination is on-theme for the season, but not overtly Christmassy, meaning you can get away with it pre and post-festive season.

3. Solo burgundy star nails

A post shared by peachi nails (@peachinails) A photo posted by on

For a more statement and modern look, opt for a classic five-point star on the centre of each nail. We love the combination of a pink base and burgundy star, especially in the autumn/winter months.

4. Star nail French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you love French tip nails but are looking to elevate them further, adding a few silver or white stars is the perfect option. Again, it's perfect for the festive season but also works in the wintertime or just for a fun, party-ready manicure.

5. Star feature nails

A post shared by Liverpool / Manchester Nail Tech (@astraea_nails) A photo posted by on

Whether paired with a French tip or block nail colour, a star feature nail is a fun way to change up your manicure without doing anything drastic - and if you get sick of it, you can simply paint over it rather than redoing all of your nails.

6. Gold and sage green star nails

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@byjessicarose_) A photo posted by on

The blend of sage green, gold and a sheer pink base coat is simply gorgeous and we love how delicate this starry design is.

7. Silver star almond nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

This starry look is perfect if you have almond nails or want to create the design at home. All you need is a thin nail art brush and a dotting tool to achieve these twinkling shapes. The silver and pink combination is also very versatile and elegant, no matter the season.