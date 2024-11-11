9 nail colours to try in November for a luxe mani that's wintry, but not festive

If you're bored of the autumnal colour palette and yet aren't quite ready for a merry red or shimmer, these rich and cosy November nails will tide you over in style...

Though the 2024 nail trends are by no means lacking in stylish options, when you find yourself at the end or beginning of a season, it can often be hard to settle on a manicure. November is one such transitional month when you may be feeling the autumnal nail design fatigue but at the same time, aren't in the festive mood yet either. Thankfully, we have a solution in the form of nine stylish shades, all of which are perfectly on-theme for the season ahead but offer a refreshing change from the browns, warm neutrals and wine-like hues we've already been wearing. Plus, some of these designs may just become the precursor to your party season mani.

So, for all those who are looking to depart from the short autumn nail trends but want a manicure that still oozes winter cool, here's a selection of November-ready hues to consider...

9 November nails to embrace the cold and ease you into party season

While we would argue that many of autumn's looks are timeless nail colours, we can understand feeling a little bored with the selection. And while we can practically smell the mulled wine and cinnamon in the air, December is still a way off.

Thus, your November manicure is the perfect opportunity to sport something a little different - perhaps a shade that's not quite autumnal, not quite festive but very much chic.

Our November nail staples

Regardless of the season, nail care is essential for healthy-looking talons, cuticles and fingers but it's especially key in the harsher winter climates. Thus, we recommend adding one of the best hand creams to your kit, along with a glossy base coat (both for protective and aesthetic reasons), as well as a cuticle oil - especially if you're a frequent gel or BIAB nail getter.

1. Espresso nails

A post shared by Adeeba Khan (@yodeebs) A photo posted by on

While autumn ushered in several warm, chocolatey hues, November is the perfect opportunity to sport a rich, espresso-like colour. The finish is so expensive-looking, especially when paired with short squoval and square nails.

2. Berry burgundy nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

While wine and burgundy have been autumn's most requested shades, this dark berry colour is the perfect alternative for November. It's not a huge departure from the dark red tones but is just different enough to feel fresh.

3. Dark forest green nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

A dark green is the perfect pre-festive nail colour. It evokes thoughts of evergreen trees and wreaths but doesn't scream Christmas. With that said, you can easily wear it all December long.

4. Cherry chrome nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you love a glazed nail look or a chrome bauble-like red manicure come December, this metallic cherry look is perfect for easing you into the season and fuelling your festive excitement. It's also already proving to be very popular, which is always a good sign when choosing your new-season manicure.

5. Warm and sheer nude nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

If you want a palate cleanser and to give your nails a little breather before December arrives, opt for a cosy sheer nail polish as well as a short and versatile nail length - especially if you're planning to get special festive gel extensions and so on.

6. Glossy black nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

A high-shine black manicure is always a timeless pick but it's especially apt for the moody and cold days of November.

7. Metallic Copper nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

November is synonymous with fireworks and bonfires and this molten, fiery shade is the perfect way to embrace that. Plus, it will transition perfectly into a festive glitter or gold nail look come December.

8. Chestnut brown nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you're not quite ready to ditch your warm browns and neutrals, this reddish-chestnut shade is another great option. It's cosy and looks so chic on square and squoval nails.

9. Black cherry nails

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Another dark nail option that will relieve your burgundy fatigue whilst still affording a similar luxe look is black cherry. It's dark and rich and will complement all your cosy winter knitwear.