9 nail colours to try in November for a luxe mani that's wintry, but not festive
Dark, cosy and perfectly chic, these November nails are perfect for the weeks ahead...
If you're bored of the autumnal colour palette and yet aren't quite ready for a merry red or shimmer, these rich and cosy November nails will tide you over in style...
Though the 2024 nail trends are by no means lacking in stylish options, when you find yourself at the end or beginning of a season, it can often be hard to settle on a manicure. November is one such transitional month when you may be feeling the autumnal nail design fatigue but at the same time, aren't in the festive mood yet either. Thankfully, we have a solution in the form of nine stylish shades, all of which are perfectly on-theme for the season ahead but offer a refreshing change from the browns, warm neutrals and wine-like hues we've already been wearing. Plus, some of these designs may just become the precursor to your party season mani.
So, for all those who are looking to depart from the short autumn nail trends but want a manicure that still oozes winter cool, here's a selection of November-ready hues to consider...
9 November nails to embrace the cold and ease you into party season
While we would argue that many of autumn's looks are timeless nail colours, we can understand feeling a little bored with the selection. And while we can practically smell the mulled wine and cinnamon in the air, December is still a way off.
Thus, your November manicure is the perfect opportunity to sport something a little different - perhaps a shade that's not quite autumnal, not quite festive but very much chic.
Our November nail staples
RRP: £28
Formulated with 25% shea butter, this hand cream offers deep hydration and protection to sensitive skin, helping to ward off dryness this winter.
RRP: £10.99
If you prefer to do your manicures at home, be sure you have a glossy top coat, like this one from essie, to complete and protect your nail look.
Regardless of the season, nail care is essential for healthy-looking talons, cuticles and fingers but it's especially key in the harsher winter climates. Thus, we recommend adding one of the best hand creams to your kit, along with a glossy base coat (both for protective and aesthetic reasons), as well as a cuticle oil - especially if you're a frequent gel or BIAB nail getter.
1. Espresso nails
A post shared by Adeeba Khan (@yodeebs)
A photo posted by on
While autumn ushered in several warm, chocolatey hues, November is the perfect opportunity to sport a rich, espresso-like colour. The finish is so expensive-looking, especially when paired with short squoval and square nails.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
2. Berry burgundy nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
While wine and burgundy have been autumn's most requested shades, this dark berry colour is the perfect alternative for November. It's not a huge departure from the dark red tones but is just different enough to feel fresh.
3. Dark forest green nails
A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
A dark green is the perfect pre-festive nail colour. It evokes thoughts of evergreen trees and wreaths but doesn't scream Christmas. With that said, you can easily wear it all December long.
4. Cherry chrome nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If you love a glazed nail look or a chrome bauble-like red manicure come December, this metallic cherry look is perfect for easing you into the season and fuelling your festive excitement. It's also already proving to be very popular, which is always a good sign when choosing your new-season manicure.
5. Warm and sheer nude nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
If you want a palate cleanser and to give your nails a little breather before December arrives, opt for a cosy sheer nail polish as well as a short and versatile nail length - especially if you're planning to get special festive gel extensions and so on.
6. Glossy black nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
A high-shine black manicure is always a timeless pick but it's especially apt for the moody and cold days of November.
7. Metallic Copper nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
November is synonymous with fireworks and bonfires and this molten, fiery shade is the perfect way to embrace that. Plus, it will transition perfectly into a festive glitter or gold nail look come December.
8. Chestnut brown nails
A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss)
A photo posted by on
If you're not quite ready to ditch your warm browns and neutrals, this reddish-chestnut shade is another great option. It's cosy and looks so chic on square and squoval nails.
9. Black cherry nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Another dark nail option that will relieve your burgundy fatigue whilst still affording a similar luxe look is black cherry. It's dark and rich and will complement all your cosy winter knitwear.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Victoria Beckham's staple grey T-shirt was made so glam by tiny hoops, delicate chains and a smudged smokey eye
VB is queen of taking wardrobe basics to new levels of glamour
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Where is Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light filmed? Locations featured in the BBC drama
It's been a long wait, but Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light is finally here - and the filming locations are just as incredible as the acting.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
These three beauty products give Cat Deeley her fresh-faced glow on This Morning
Cat Deeley's makeup artist has revealed the exact products she uses to get her camera-ready...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Maroon nails are the sophisticated update on burgundy to embrace this winter
A mani that mimics the warmth and spice of mulled wine, anyone?
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham Beauty is having its first sale - here's what we're buying at 20% off
Unmissable sale ends Monday
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This viral £11 winter lip combo has taken our entire beauty team by surprise
With countless TikTok videos singing its praises and a price that defies belief, our team couldn't resist putting this viral e.l.f lip combo to the test...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This 'soft' twist on the bob promises chic, effortless texture for winter
Swapping a dramatic flick for wispy and textured strands, the soft bell-bottom bob is even more flattering than its predecessor...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
I've discovered my dream winter moisturiser that leaves my skin plump and glowy
Offering intense hydration for thirsty skin, Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream is our beauty writer's go-to for a radiant complexion
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The A-list are rejecting dark winter nails in favour of this timeless hue
From Victoria Beckham to Demi Moore, we're seeing one chic and sheer shade on famous nails everywhere this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Hannah Waddingham just embraced this dark and daring nail colour for winter
Offering a refreshing departure from wintery reds, Hannah Waddingham's striking mani is the look to consider this season...
By Naomi Jamieson Published