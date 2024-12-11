11 black nail designs that are elevated and party-ready, but not *too* Christmassy
If the idea of glittery, tinsel red nails makes you shudder, these sleek black manicures will help you mark the season in style...
When one thinks of a Christmas manicure, it's reds, greens and golds that typically come to mind. But for those of us who aren't feeling festively inclined – either because the traditional colourways don't match your aesthetic or you prefer a more minimalistic look – these black Christmas nails make a perfect alternative.
Now, don't get us wrong, we'll always have a soft spot for a shimmery festive nail design but with the shift towards more subtle and sleek looks this year, we can understand the desire to tone things down. After all, there are plenty of simple Christmas nail designs that balance timeless shades and subtly with the themes of the season. That said, if even these options are still a bit too - for lack of a better - Christmassy, there's another chic but slightly unconventional option to consider. One that offers a sense of high fashion to the occasion and is also proving to be a popular short winter nail hue.
A black manicure can be a saving grace this time of year – especially if you're not a lover of the classic party season colour palette – as it's always chic. But when layered under a shimmer or chrome, or even used to create a French tip nail look, it can be seriously versatile – even rivalling dark red or green.
Whether it's used as the base colour for a silver shimmer to mimic a wintery night's sky or pair it with a few white snowflakes (or even just dots for die-hard minimalists), the following 11 looks prove this colour can look surprisingly festive. We've even rounded up some of our favourite at-home essentials for the aspiring nail artists among you...
11 black Christmas nails that offer style with just a hint of festivity
Our black Christmas nail essentials
RRP: £8.99
To recreate the looks in this roundup at home, you'll need a classic black nail polish and this one fits the bill perfectly – and like most essie nail polishes, costs under a tenner. Simply apply two to three coats for a complete, glossy black manicure or use it in tandem with a nail art brush to create designs like a French tip, for instance.
RRP: £17
For a wash of celestial shimmer or to create black and silver star nails, a shimmer - like Nailberry's Cosmic polish - is a must. This shimmer polish is also part of Nailberry's oxygenated range, meaning it's breathable and still allows moisture to permeate down to the nail bed - promoting a healthier manicure.
RRP: £9.95
Digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson swears by NAILKIND's Plumping top coat for a glossy manicure at home. It glides on like a dream, without disrupting your base colour or design, and imparts a reflective and plump (hence the nail), gel-like gleam to your talons.
1. Black glitter French tips
A black glitter French tip manicure is the perfect example of how to achieve a chic look that is still on-theme for the season. It's subtle but elevated, especially when applied to short squoval nails – which also just so happen to be a popular choice right ow.
2. Bejewelled French tips
Adding a few jewels is one of the easiest ways to transform a simple, everyday nail look into something that glitters with festivity (quite literally, if you use something glittery). So, if black French tip nails complete with a nude or sheer base are your signature, just add a few silver beads or gemstones and you've got the perfect party mani at your fingertips.
3. Black glitter nails
This would definitely constitute a classy Christmas nail look. It's festive but not overly so and will catch the light beautifully – especially in a party setting – while also easily complementing your winter wardrobe.
4. Chrome French tips
You really can't go wrong with a French tip, especially not a black metallic one. It's stylish but also edgy – for those of us who want a hint of glamour but also want to rebel against the more conventional gold, red and silver glitters that the festive season typically brings.
5. Black and silver double French tips
Sticking with the French tip theme, silver and black are such a classic and glamorous combination – especially in winter – so a double French manicure using both of these hues feels like a no-brainer.
6. Glossy black squoval nails
Much like a burgundy or dark green, a glossy black manicure is a very chic choice for the winter – and, by extension, the festive period. It's sleek, timeless and can easily be dressed up with a glitter top coat or metallic chrome.
7. Black French tips & bows
Bow designs are proving to be very popular this season, so a look that features a tiny ribbon, as well as some of the elements already discussed – like silver glitter and French tips – is an easy route to a luxe-looking Christmas manicure.
8. Black nails with white dot details
If you're not a glitter or French tip fan, you could opt for a more monochromatic look. A white dot at the base of your nail or a simple star, for instance, can easily make for a wintery, festive look – and can also look really classy on short nails, as seen here.
9. Black snowflake nails
If you love a festive design but just not the wider Christmassy colour palette, swap out the typical golds, reds and greens for black and white nail polishes, applied over a milky white or sheer base coat. We love the contrast of this snowflake design.
10. Black, white and gold nails
Black, white and gold are another winning colour combination for a party-ready manicure, no matter what design you opt for – but we love the use of gold foil and abstract lines in this look.
11. Black micro French tips
Of course, you also have the option to just keep things classic and simple by opting for some black French tip nails and calling it a day. This design is chic, timeless and easy to recreate at home with some practice and the help of a thin nail art brush (like this brush set from Amazon).
