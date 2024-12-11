11 black nail designs that are elevated and party-ready, but not *too* Christmassy

When one thinks of a Christmas manicure, it's reds, greens and golds that typically come to mind. But for those of us who aren't feeling festively inclined – either because the traditional colourways don't match your aesthetic or you prefer a more minimalistic look – these black Christmas nails make a perfect alternative.

Now, don't get us wrong, we'll always have a soft spot for a shimmery festive nail design but with the shift towards more subtle and sleek looks this year, we can understand the desire to tone things down. After all, there are plenty of simple Christmas nail designs that balance timeless shades and subtly with the themes of the season. That said, if even these options are still a bit too - for lack of a better - Christmassy, there's another chic but slightly unconventional option to consider. One that offers a sense of high fashion to the occasion and is also proving to be a popular short winter nail hue.

A black manicure can be a saving grace this time of year – especially if you're not a lover of the classic party season colour palette – as it's always chic. But when layered under a shimmer or chrome, or even used to create a French tip nail look, it can be seriously versatile – even rivalling dark red or green.

Whether it's used as the base colour for a silver shimmer to mimic a wintery night's sky or pair it with a few white snowflakes (or even just dots for die-hard minimalists), the following 11 looks prove this colour can look surprisingly festive. We've even rounded up some of our favourite at-home essentials for the aspiring nail artists among you...

11 black Christmas nails that offer style with just a hint of festivity

Our black Christmas nail essentials

1. Black glitter French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

A black glitter French tip manicure is the perfect example of how to achieve a chic look that is still on-theme for the season. It's subtle but elevated, especially when applied to short squoval nails – which also just so happen to be a popular choice right ow.

2. Bejewelled French tips

A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit) A photo posted by on

Adding a few jewels is one of the easiest ways to transform a simple, everyday nail look into something that glitters with festivity (quite literally, if you use something glittery). So, if black French tip nails complete with a nude or sheer base are your signature, just add a few silver beads or gemstones and you've got the perfect party mani at your fingertips.

3. Black glitter nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

This would definitely constitute a classy Christmas nail look. It's festive but not overly so and will catch the light beautifully – especially in a party setting – while also easily complementing your winter wardrobe.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Chrome French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

You really can't go wrong with a French tip, especially not a black metallic one. It's stylish but also edgy – for those of us who want a hint of glamour but also want to rebel against the more conventional gold, red and silver glitters that the festive season typically brings.

5. Black and silver double French tips

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

Sticking with the French tip theme, silver and black are such a classic and glamorous combination – especially in winter – so a double French manicure using both of these hues feels like a no-brainer.

6. Glossy black squoval nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Much like a burgundy or dark green, a glossy black manicure is a very chic choice for the winter – and, by extension, the festive period. It's sleek, timeless and can easily be dressed up with a glitter top coat or metallic chrome.

7. Black French tips & bows

A post shared by Ffion Cook (@gels.byffi) A photo posted by on

Bow designs are proving to be very popular this season, so a look that features a tiny ribbon, as well as some of the elements already discussed – like silver glitter and French tips – is an easy route to a luxe-looking Christmas manicure.

8. Black nails with white dot details

A post shared by Fliss Alton (@gelsbyfliss) A photo posted by on

If you're not a glitter or French tip fan, you could opt for a more monochromatic look. A white dot at the base of your nail or a simple star, for instance, can easily make for a wintery, festive look – and can also look really classy on short nails, as seen here.

9. Black snowflake nails

A post shared by Lindsey Cunningham (@lindseysbeautylounge1) A photo posted by on

If you love a festive design but just not the wider Christmassy colour palette, swap out the typical golds, reds and greens for black and white nail polishes, applied over a milky white or sheer base coat. We love the contrast of this snowflake design.

10. Black, white and gold nails

A post shared by Shelley Graham (@_by_shelley) A photo posted by on

Black, white and gold are another winning colour combination for a party-ready manicure, no matter what design you opt for – but we love the use of gold foil and abstract lines in this look.

11. Black micro French tips

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Of course, you also have the option to just keep things classic and simple by opting for some black French tip nails and calling it a day. This design is chic, timeless and easy to recreate at home with some practice and the help of a thin nail art brush (like this brush set from Amazon).