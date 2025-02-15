'Cat eye' nails are the surprising and ultra-shimmery trend we didn't see coming
Mimicking the texture of crushed velvet, cat eye nails are the unexpected statement look taking off in 2025...
With their reflective and shimmery velvet-like finish, cat eye nails are set to be 2025's twist on chromes and classic glitters. So, here's how to approach the trend with subtlety - for everyday wear...
After the icy pearl looks and glittery designs of last season, we expected some respite from metallic manicures. The 2025 nail trends, however, have other ideas, with one molten, crushed velvet-esque look predicted to be a popular pick. Known as 'cat eye' nails thanks to a reflective, strobe-like effect - created when shimmer particles are manipulated with a magnet - the trend might seem a departure from the milky and neutral nails we've been seeing.
That said, there are a few ways to make the statement effect appear slightly more subtle - especially if you have glitter nail polish fatigue. So, if you're intrigued by this new celestial-looking manicure, here's how to embrace cat eye nails, even if you prefer minimalist colours and designs...
Cat eye nails are set to be 2025's answer to chromes
As mentioned, the best way to describe a cat eye manicure is by likening the finished result to crushed velvet. The polish looks almost fluid and changes from a darker shimmer to a lighter one, depending on the lighting, like velvet when it catches the light - or is smoothed upwards or downwards.
What are cat eye nails?
Tinu Bello, Senior Mylee Ambassador and A-List Manicurist explains: "Cat eye nails are a type of manicure inspired by the shimmering, reflective quality of a cat’s eye gemstone. The look is achieved using magnetic nail polish infused with metallic particles. When a magnet is held near the polish, it creates a captivating 3D effect, often resembling the slit pupil of a cat's eye or a streak of light on a polished gem."
As for why they're popular this year, Bello has shared some insights. "Cat eye nails have become increasingly popular due to their unique and mesmerizing shine with depth, which makes them stand out compared to traditional nail art." Bello adds that "their versatility allows for customization with a wide range of colours and effects, ranging from subtle and elegant to bold and vibrant styles. Social media buzz has further amplified their appeal, as influencers and nail artists have showcased the captivating look, making it a must-try for beauty enthusiasts.
"Lastly, the DIY appeal of cat eye nails makes them accessible to everyone; with the right tools, they can be easily created at home, saving time and money while still achieving a professional-looking manicure."
Shop cat eye nail staples
For those who like to do their gel nails at home (and have all the kit ready to go), you can buy specifically designed cat eye gel polishes and magnetic tools to create the popular effect - a few of which we've rounded up below. Alternatively, you can also achieve a similar look with classic metallic nail polish, like this essie Special Effects top coat
RRP: £9.99
Designed to be layered over black gel nail polish, this shimmering magenta colour delivers a mesmerizing, shape-shifting effect once applied to your nails and held underneath a magnet. (This polish requires UV/LED curing).
RRP: £6.99
As mentioned, cat eye polish requires a magnet to really get the most out of the shimmers and these handy tools are perfect for the job - especially if you want to create precise designs.
RRP: £8.99
For those wanting to achieve a similar look without any curing or magnets involved, this iridescent polish from essie is a great option. It's a top coat, so you can wear it over the top of a pink or white base colour, for instance, or just on its own.
How to do cat eye nails at-home
For those wanting to recreate this shimmery look at home but are unsure how best to use these magnetic gel polishes, Bello has shared a step-by-step guide:
- Prep: "Start by prepping your nails: file, shape, and clean them, then apply a base coat to protect your nails and then cure for 60 seconds under Mylee’s Grande LED lamp."
- Apply black polish first: "Next, apply a layer of black gel polish (such as Mylee’s Witching Hour) and cure."
- Add your cat eye gel: "Apply a thin layer of cat eye gel polish. Do not cure just yet! Hold your Mylee Magnet Duo close to the nail to create your desired design, whether that’s a vertical stripe, diagonal streak, or a swirling pattern."
- Cure: "Once you’re happy, cure under your LED lamp."
- Lock it in: "Seal your design with a top coat, cure accordingly, and finish with cuticle oil to promote shine and nail health. Et voila! Your dazzling cat eye nails are ready to impress!"
6 subtle approaches to the cat eye nail trend
If you like the idea of this glistening nail trend but don't typically gravitate towards statement manicures - for fear of them looking tacky or jarring against your everyday wardrobe - we've rounded up six chic and understated ways to wear it...
1. Cat eye French tip nails
French tip nails are always a classic choice and are ideal if you want to try a new colour or design without committing to the look covering your entire nail (especially if you have longer almond nails). We also love the choice of beige with the shimmery cat eye effect - it's subtle but will still catch the light beautifully.
2. Short cat eye nails
Opting for a short nail shape is always a surefire way to tone down a statement colour or design, as is opting for a subtle, nude or warm pink as your core shade.
3. Rose-pink cat eye nails
Speaking of pink, a rosy shade with a silver shimmer is the perfect combination if you want to nail that crushed velvet effect. It's sparkly and eye-catching but not too overpowering - compared to a bright green or red, for example.
4. Dark brown cat eye nails
If you're a fan of dark nail colours, this brown cat eye manicure is a great example of making the bold effect more wearable for every day. It's almost like an accessory in itself, where it adds another layer to your attire, but won't clash.
5. Sheer pink cat eye nails
A sheer nail polish with this cat eye gleam is another option for toning down the trend. It's soft and pretty, without being too garish. We'd say that pairing the look with long almond nails would be great for an event or party but for every day, a shorter shape will add further subtlety.
6. Almost cat eye nails
If you love the look of cat eye nails but want something slightly less glittery, or don't want the hassle of magnets and curing, a pearly or iridescent nail polish (as seen above), is a lovely and low-maintenance alternative.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
