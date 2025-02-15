'Cat eye' nails are the surprising and ultra-shimmery trend we didn't see coming

With their reflective and shimmery velvet-like finish, cat eye nails are set to be 2025's twist on chromes and classic glitters. So, here's how to approach the trend with subtlety - for everyday wear...

After the icy pearl looks and glittery designs of last season, we expected some respite from metallic manicures. The 2025 nail trends, however, have other ideas, with one molten, crushed velvet-esque look predicted to be a popular pick. Known as 'cat eye' nails thanks to a reflective, strobe-like effect - created when shimmer particles are manipulated with a magnet - the trend might seem a departure from the milky and neutral nails we've been seeing.

That said, there are a few ways to make the statement effect appear slightly more subtle - especially if you have glitter nail polish fatigue. So, if you're intrigued by this new celestial-looking manicure, here's how to embrace cat eye nails, even if you prefer minimalist colours and designs...

Cat eye nails are set to be 2025's answer to chromes

As mentioned, the best way to describe a cat eye manicure is by likening the finished result to crushed velvet. The polish looks almost fluid and changes from a darker shimmer to a lighter one, depending on the lighting, like velvet when it catches the light - or is smoothed upwards or downwards.

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

What are cat eye nails?

Tinu Bello, Senior Mylee Ambassador and A-List Manicurist explains: "Cat eye nails are a type of manicure inspired by the shimmering, reflective quality of a cat’s eye gemstone. The look is achieved using magnetic nail polish infused with metallic particles. When a magnet is held near the polish, it creates a captivating 3D effect, often resembling the slit pupil of a cat's eye or a streak of light on a polished gem."

As for why they're popular this year, Bello has shared some insights. "Cat eye nails have become increasingly popular due to their unique and mesmerizing shine with depth, which makes them stand out compared to traditional nail art." Bello adds that "their versatility allows for customization with a wide range of colours and effects, ranging from subtle and elegant to bold and vibrant styles. Social media buzz has further amplified their appeal, as influencers and nail artists have showcased the captivating look, making it a must-try for beauty enthusiasts.

"Lastly, the DIY appeal of cat eye nails makes them accessible to everyone; with the right tools, they can be easily created at home, saving time and money while still achieving a professional-looking manicure."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop cat eye nail staples

For those who like to do their gel nails at home (and have all the kit ready to go), you can buy specifically designed cat eye gel polishes and magnetic tools to create the popular effect - a few of which we've rounded up below. Alternatively, you can also achieve a similar look with classic metallic nail polish, like this essie Special Effects top coat

Mylee Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish - Gaia View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9.99 Designed to be layered over black gel nail polish, this shimmering magenta colour delivers a mesmerizing, shape-shifting effect once applied to your nails and held underneath a magnet. (This polish requires UV/LED curing). Mylee Magnet Duo for Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 As mentioned, cat eye polish requires a magnet to really get the most out of the shimmers and these handy tools are perfect for the job - especially if you want to create precise designs. essie Original Nail Art Studio Special Effects Topcoat in shade Gilded Galaxy View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For those wanting to achieve a similar look without any curing or magnets involved, this iridescent polish from essie is a great option. It's a top coat, so you can wear it over the top of a pink or white base colour, for instance, or just on its own.

How to do cat eye nails at-home

For those wanting to recreate this shimmery look at home but are unsure how best to use these magnetic gel polishes, Bello has shared a step-by-step guide:

Prep: "Start by prepping your nails: file, shape, and clean them, then apply a base coat to protect your nails and then cure for 60 seconds under Mylee’s Grande LED lamp." Apply black polish first: "Next, apply a layer of black gel polish (such as Mylee’s Witching Hour) and cure." Add your cat eye gel: "Apply a thin layer of cat eye gel polish. Do not cure just yet! Hold your Mylee Magnet Duo close to the nail to create your desired design, whether that’s a vertical stripe, diagonal streak, or a swirling pattern." Cure: "Once you’re happy, cure under your LED lamp." Lock it in: "Seal your design with a top coat, cure accordingly, and finish with cuticle oil to promote shine and nail health. Et voila! Your dazzling cat eye nails are ready to impress!"

6 subtle approaches to the cat eye nail trend

If you like the idea of this glistening nail trend but don't typically gravitate towards statement manicures - for fear of them looking tacky or jarring against your everyday wardrobe - we've rounded up six chic and understated ways to wear it...

1. Cat eye French tip nails

A post shared by Jen Seales • Nail Artist (@swaknails) A photo posted by on

French tip nails are always a classic choice and are ideal if you want to try a new colour or design without committing to the look covering your entire nail (especially if you have longer almond nails). We also love the choice of beige with the shimmery cat eye effect - it's subtle but will still catch the light beautifully.

2. Short cat eye nails

A post shared by Shelley Graham (@_by_shelley) A photo posted by on

Opting for a short nail shape is always a surefire way to tone down a statement colour or design, as is opting for a subtle, nude or warm pink as your core shade.

3. Rose-pink cat eye nails

A post shared by Megan Rose (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Speaking of pink, a rosy shade with a silver shimmer is the perfect combination if you want to nail that crushed velvet effect. It's sparkly and eye-catching but not too overpowering - compared to a bright green or red, for example.

4. Dark brown cat eye nails

A post shared by glossyleny (@glossyleny) A photo posted by on

If you're a fan of dark nail colours, this brown cat eye manicure is a great example of making the bold effect more wearable for every day. It's almost like an accessory in itself, where it adds another layer to your attire, but won't clash.

5. Sheer pink cat eye nails

A post shared by Buckeye, Az Gel-X 🧿 (@gelxbynadia) A photo posted by on

A sheer nail polish with this cat eye gleam is another option for toning down the trend. It's soft and pretty, without being too garish. We'd say that pairing the look with long almond nails would be great for an event or party but for every day, a shorter shape will add further subtlety.

6. Almost cat eye nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

If you love the look of cat eye nails but want something slightly less glittery, or don't want the hassle of magnets and curing, a pearly or iridescent nail polish (as seen above), is a lovely and low-maintenance alternative.