6 glitter nail polishes that offer a chic, party-ready mani in a pinch

When the festivities descend, our calendars tend to fill up and, if we're not careful, leave us with very little time to prepare. A nail appointment can easily fall through the cracks, but if you suddenly find yourself in need of an elevated, party-ready manicure, these glitter nail polishes will more than suffice...

A festive nail design can encompass all manner of looks, from dainty star nails to pops of timeless red, but there's one style, in particular, that is (and likely always will be) attributed most to the holidays - glitter. Though a shimmering lacquer can get a bad rap for being a tad tacky or juvenile in appearance, when executed well, a hint of pearlescent shimmer or light-catching glimmer can afford a very expensive look - and is arguably one of the easiest ways to transform your talons to party-ready. The key lies in selecting the right finish, base colour and the size of glitter pieces.

So, to that end, we've rounded up six elevated glitter nail polishes, for those who find themselves in need of a last-minute festive manicure - or just want to sparkle their way through the season...

6 glitter nail polishes that bring the party to your talons in seconds

While few things beat the look and feel of professionally painted nails or fresh BIAB nails, when the festive season strikes the days just seem to blur together and you can quickly find yourself with a party to attend, but no nail appointment. It's quite the predicament, but thanks to these chic and gleaming nail polishes, you can dress up those talons quite easily...

How to apply glitter polishes

This will depend on the type of glitter polish you opt for. If you're using traditional varnishes and opt for more of a sheer shimmer, you may want to first apply a nude, white or pink base coat - as this will help create a very clean and elevated look, as well as accentuating the glitter itself. That said, you can also leave your nails au naturel and apply the sheer glitter, almost like a top coat, for a very subtle but still sparkly look.

If you pick a concentrated, almost metallic glitter, you may not need a base colour to enhance the look or fill in any gaps underneath. That said, if you're using red glitter, for instance, we do still recommend applying a red base coat as it will appear more elevated, intentional and sleek.

A clear top coat however - like essie's Gel Couture polish - is a must, as it will help seal those glittery particles in place and prevent larger pieces from catching on your clothes and so on.