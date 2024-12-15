6 glitter nail polishes that offer a chic, party-ready mani in a pinch
From disco ball glitter to sheer shimmer, these nail polishes promise an elevated and festive manicure in minutes...
When the festivities descend, our calendars tend to fill up and, if we're not careful, leave us with very little time to prepare. A nail appointment can easily fall through the cracks, but if you suddenly find yourself in need of an elevated, party-ready manicure, these glitter nail polishes will more than suffice...
A festive nail design can encompass all manner of looks, from dainty star nails to pops of timeless red, but there's one style, in particular, that is (and likely always will be) attributed most to the holidays - glitter. Though a shimmering lacquer can get a bad rap for being a tad tacky or juvenile in appearance, when executed well, a hint of pearlescent shimmer or light-catching glimmer can afford a very expensive look - and is arguably one of the easiest ways to transform your talons to party-ready. The key lies in selecting the right finish, base colour and the size of glitter pieces.
So, to that end, we've rounded up six elevated glitter nail polishes, for those who find themselves in need of a last-minute festive manicure - or just want to sparkle their way through the season...
6 glitter nail polishes that bring the party to your talons in seconds
While few things beat the look and feel of professionally painted nails or fresh BIAB nails, when the festive season strikes the days just seem to blur together and you can quickly find yourself with a party to attend, but no nail appointment. It's quite the predicament, but thanks to these chic and gleaming nail polishes, you can dress up those talons quite easily...
RRP: £16
If you favour sheer nail polishes, this Manucurist treatment offers a subtle pink tint and shimmer to your nails, whilst its nourishing blend of beetroot extracts, hexanal and AHA work to strengthen and brighten them.
RRP: £15.60
This deep wine shade is perfect for the festive season. Its fine, light-catching shimmer adds depth and glamour to the already chic colour affording a very sophisticated and of course, party-ready finish - complete with a lasting, glossy shine.
RRP: £29
For a molten, metallic look, this glittery gold polish from Chanel is a must-have. The gold glint this affords your nails looks so luxe and will work perfectly for the festive build-up and right on through until New Year's Eve. It will also come in handy if you're a fan of simple Christmas nail design and chrome-like French tip manicures - as will a number of the other Chanel nail polish shades.
RRP: £16.50
Another metallic option but with an iridescent twist, this polish from Nailberry oscillates between rosy mauve and gold depending on the light - affording an interesting and glamorous finish. Plus, the formula is breathable, water-permeable and oxygenated to promote a healthier manicure - without compromising on pigment or shine.
RRP: £8.99
Whether you're applying it to your natural nails or over the top of a pink or milky white base, this clear glitter polish offers a scattering of shimmer to your talons. Applying one coat will deliver a subtle wash of glitter, which you can then build upon for more of a concentrated shimmer.
RRP: £15.90
If you're not a fan of festive hues or are seeking an elevated occasion manicure perhaps, opt for this rose gold shimmer from OPI. It's part of the Nature Strong range, meaning it's plant-based and vegan, and delivers a long-lasting, glittery wash of pink to your nails.
How to apply glitter polishes
This will depend on the type of glitter polish you opt for. If you're using traditional varnishes and opt for more of a sheer shimmer, you may want to first apply a nude, white or pink base coat - as this will help create a very clean and elevated look, as well as accentuating the glitter itself. That said, you can also leave your nails au naturel and apply the sheer glitter, almost like a top coat, for a very subtle but still sparkly look.
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
If you pick a concentrated, almost metallic glitter, you may not need a base colour to enhance the look or fill in any gaps underneath. That said, if you're using red glitter, for instance, we do still recommend applying a red base coat as it will appear more elevated, intentional and sleek.
A clear top coat however - like essie's Gel Couture polish - is a must, as it will help seal those glittery particles in place and prevent larger pieces from catching on your clothes and so on.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
