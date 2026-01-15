Move over milk, 'iced vanilla' is the cool and creamy nail trend on the rise this year

For lovers of hypernatural manicures, 'iced vanilla' is the creamy, ultra-elegant look currently adorning fingertips - and it might just be the most versatile trend to date.

While the 2026 nail trends promise a rise in punchy petrol blues and statement details, subtle, creamy tones will continue to endure, especially throughout the transitional stages of each season. Nail health is also set to be a key focus, with many of us seeking shades that deliver a glowing sort of 'your-nails-but-better' effect. We can therefore expect to see plenty more sheer and delicately tinted looks in the months to come; in fact, we've already spotted one such manicure making the rounds. 'Iced vanilla' nails, as we're calling them, are not exactly new (you can find iterations of them dotted throughout last year's trends, too), but they've definitely gotten shinier, more in-demand and infinitely easier to achieve.

As the name suggests, these nails are fresh and cool, like a scoop of vanilla gelato, with just a touch of cloudy, creamy colour - ideal for those seeking a soft but expensive-looking manicure for every occasion.

What are iced vanilla nails?

So, what does an icy vanilla manicure entail, aside from sounding delicious? In our minds, it's glassy and milky, but with just a hint of creamy, off-white colour, paired with neat nail shapes like almond and squoval.

We've spied very translucent takes that mirror and elevate the appearance of natural nails, created with custom blends, as well as more opaque chantilly cream-like nails and icy, chrome-covered looks that remind us of vanilla syrup.

Custom blends are also set to be a key trend this year, no doubt sparked by the likes of 2025's rosehip oil nails and so on, with many of us seeking to find the perfect nude or sheer pink to suit our skin tones. Now, someone who has truly mastered the concept of custom blends is celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmorland. If you, like us, spend your time scrolling through Instagram for nail inspo, you'll no doubt have come across the tinted looks that she's become so synonmous for. Many of which have sparked a few trends in their own right, one of which being glossy, vanilla-inspired manicures.

In fact, last year she actually launched her very own line of 'Glass Gel' polishes, named Vanilla Gloss. The collection features an array of sheer, vanilla-inspired, high-shine shades that can be worn alone, for a natural, softly tinted look or layered together to create more of a custom look. So, if you're a gel lover hoping to achieve the perfect vanilla manicure, her collection is a no-brainer.

As mentioned, this genre of milky, vanilla nails has been on the rise for some time (remember last year's ice cream manicure), and for good reason. Sheer nail polishes are perfect for any occasion and never fail to deliver an elegant and classy look. They're especially apt for January and February, when you may be in dire need of a break from winter's rich and dark burgundies and reds. But, if you're not a fan of gel manicures or want to request a similar sort of look from your own nail artist, we've got you well and truly covered.

How to achieve glossy, iced vanilla nails at home

Milky, vanilla cream nails are very much a timeless look at this point, so it's always a good idea to have these sorts of shades to hand - for a quick and reliably luxe look. Thankfully, due to the demand for tinted nails, as opposed to blocky, opaque ones, more and more brands are offering their own iterations.

Manucurist Green™ Natural Nail polish in shade Crème View at Manucurist RRP: £14 Aptly named, this vegan Manucurist nail polish offers a wash of off-white creamy colour to your nails. It's opaque rather than sheer, which might be preferable if your nail beds are looking a little worse for wear. essie essie Original Nail Polish in Allure View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 A popular essie nail polish, the shade Allure offers a sheer wash of vanilla-like cream to your nails and can be worn on its own, or as the base colour for a design or French tip. Nailberry Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer View at SpaceNK RRP: £16.50 For another creamy nail option, Nailberry's Almond shade is a lovely choice. It's cool-toned and buildable, and sports the brand's breathable, oxygenated formula to promote a healthier manicure.

We recommend investing in a clear, high-shine top coat to finish your vanilla mani with, or alternatively, to mix with your chosen shade to dilute it further. A pearly chrome coat will also make a great addition to your kit for a really icy look.

1. Oval & icy vanilla nails

The ultimate, milky glassy manicure. It's fresh and understated, but when paired with oval or almond nails, especially, it's incredibly chic and expensive-looking.

2. Short vanilla nails

With short nails still proving incredibly popular, a trimmed length and this sort of sheer, vanilla-like tint is such a reliable and trendy combo. It feels effortless and clean, ideal for a transitional manicure.

3. Opaque iced vanilla nails

If you prefer an opaque manicure to a sheer one, you can still achieve this sort of glassy and icy vanilla look with a more solid colour. Above, we can see nail artist Mateja Novakovic achieve a very chic look using a cream-coloured polish and a very neat, squoval nail shape.

5. Square milky nails

Short square nails and a milky pink or white polish will never fail to look classy, especially if you're stuck for ideas or just want a versatile manicure that transcends the seasons.

6. Chrome iced vanilla nails

If you're still a fan of chrome nails, this sort of icy, vanilla look is a lovely option for you. It's cool and glamorous, but thanks to that soft, creamy base colour, it still feels very wearable.