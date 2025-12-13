Helen Mirren just mastered the art of a wearable smoky eye - and it's perfect for party season
Got an event in the diary? This timeless eyeshadow look instantly brings drama and definition to your makeup
For many, rocking a smoky eye look can feel quite daunting, not to mention it can also be tricky to get right - but, thankfully, Helen Mirren has served us some inspiration just in time for party season.
Whether you add a pop of festive colour with a long-lasting lipstick or opt for a swipe of the best cream eyeshadow over the lid for an instant pop of shimmer, there's so much fun to be had with makeup looks in the party season. However, when we're in need of some inspiration to create a look for the festive season, it's no surprise that we turn to celebrity party beauty looks.
Speaking of which, Helen Mirren just stepped out showcasing a chic and subtle way of wearing a smoky eye that's perfect for party season. Thankfully, we've got everything you need to recreate the look for yourself, whether that's for your work party or on Christmas Day itself.
Why we're taking notes on Helen Mirren's makeup for party season
On the red carpet of the 20th Anniversary L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth event, which took place in Los Angeles on 2nd December 2025, Helen Mirren stunned in a blue beaded ensemble. While her recognisable platinum locks were styled in a sleek side-parted bob, it was her makeup look that grabbed our attention.
Mirren sported a classic smoky eye, but it was kept to only the centre of her eyelid, which ensured the look was subtle. A pop of white shimmer in the inner corners of her lid also brightened everything up, giving her eyes a wider, awakened appearance.
A post shared by Jo Strettell (@jostrettell)
A photo posted by on
As for the rest of Mirren's makeup look, the wearability was carried through with radiant pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, which gave her complexion a fresh-faced appearance, and rosy lipstick on her pout. Despite not opting for a bold Christmassy red lip, the makeup look still had a true festive feel.
Recreate Helen Mirren's smokey eye look
For those wanting to recreate this eye for an upcoming occasion in the calendar, you're in luck, as we've curated a list of the three buys you'll need to equip your makeup collection with - from an easy cream eyeshadow stick to a rosy-hued lippie.
RRP: £11.99
Creating a smoky eye has never been easier thanks to L'Oréal Paris' Le Shadow Stick. Whether you're looking for subtle definition or dramatic smoky eyes, one swipe of this creamy, blendable eyeshadow stick imparts richly intense pigment. Not to mention, the ultra-lightweight formula is also comfortable and smudge-proof for all-day wear.
RRP: £26
Mimic Helen Mirren's pop of pink blush with Merit's bestselling Flush Balm in shade 'Archival'. This specific shade delivers a cool mauve hue to the complexion for a healthy flush of colour. As for the formula itself, it's a cream tint that melts into the skin for that lit-from-within colour that lasts all day.
RRP: £29
Infused with lipstick tree extract to help hydrate the lips, this Charlotte Tilbury lipstick works to moisturise and soften the lips, while also offering rich pigment. The '90's Pink' lipstick is a warm rose shade that boasts a smooth, satin shine finish for a picture-perfect pout.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
