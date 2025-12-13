Helen Mirren just mastered the art of a wearable smoky eye - and it's perfect for party season

For many, rocking a smoky eye look can feel quite daunting, not to mention it can also be tricky to get right - but, thankfully, Helen Mirren has served us some inspiration just in time for party season.

Whether you add a pop of festive colour with a long-lasting lipstick or opt for a swipe of the best cream eyeshadow over the lid for an instant pop of shimmer, there's so much fun to be had with makeup looks in the party season. However, when we're in need of some inspiration to create a look for the festive season, it's no surprise that we turn to celebrity party beauty looks.

Speaking of which, Helen Mirren just stepped out showcasing a chic and subtle way of wearing a smoky eye that's perfect for party season. Thankfully, we've got everything you need to recreate the look for yourself, whether that's for your work party or on Christmas Day itself.

Why we're taking notes on Helen Mirren's makeup for party season

On the red carpet of the 20th Anniversary L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth event, which took place in Los Angeles on 2nd December 2025, Helen Mirren stunned in a blue beaded ensemble. While her recognisable platinum locks were styled in a sleek side-parted bob, it was her makeup look that grabbed our attention.

Mirren sported a classic smoky eye, but it was kept to only the centre of her eyelid, which ensured the look was subtle. A pop of white shimmer in the inner corners of her lid also brightened everything up, giving her eyes a wider, awakened appearance.

A post shared by Jo Strettell (@jostrettell) A photo posted by on

As for the rest of Mirren's makeup look, the wearability was carried through with radiant pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, which gave her complexion a fresh-faced appearance, and rosy lipstick on her pout. Despite not opting for a bold Christmassy red lip, the makeup look still had a true festive feel.

Recreate Helen Mirren's smokey eye look

For those wanting to recreate this eye for an upcoming occasion in the calendar, you're in luck, as we've curated a list of the three buys you'll need to equip your makeup collection with - from an easy cream eyeshadow stick to a rosy-hued lippie.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors