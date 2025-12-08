Our team deem these 6 celebrity beauty looks from 2025 as the perfect party inspiration

From sparkles and smokey eyes to chic updos and red lipsticks, there are some inherently festive beauty looks that many of us whip out for the Christmas party season.

This season brings an array of joyous events, from opening up one of the best beauty advent calendars and snapping up the best makeup gift sets as part of your Christmas shopping to, of course, party season. For many, December is a go, go, go month, with your diary full of socialising with friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

Whether you're heading to your work Christmas party or out for a Christmas Eve tipple with friends, you might be in the market for some beauty inspiration to finish off your festive-ready look. Well, our beauty team has been making note of the celebrity looks from 2025 that we think are worth recreating, whittling them down to these top six standout looks...

The 6 celebrity looks we're recreating for ourselves this party season

You might already have your outfits sorted, whether that be a sparkly number or a touch of velvet, but deciding upon the hair and makeup to pair with your fashion ensemble is a whole different ball game.

As it is the season of giving, it's only natural that we come bearing a plethora of visuals to inspire your upcoming party season looks, to make the process easier for you. We've gathered intel on all the looks A-listers have adorned throughout 2025, picking out the crème de la crème for you to recreate this December - and, perhaps, beyond.

So, whether you're looking for a chic updo to style your short strands or a more wearable approach to sporting a festive red lip, we've got you covered.

1. Serena Williams' wearable red lip

Christmas feels like the perfect time to whack out our trusted red lipstick, but the striking hue can feel quite daunting for many. So, why not take notes from Serena Williams, who adorned a slightly muted berry shade that gave the lippie a more wearable feel. Try applying a nude lip liner around the perimeters of your pout before using your finger to softly tap a lip tint into the centre of your lips.

Benefit Benetint Raspberry View at Lookfantastic RRP: £22.50 Whether used on the skin or lips, this sheer, water-light formula glides on for a buildable, natural-looking tint. One application delivers a soft flush of colour; however, its featherlight texture allows you to layer it up for a more intense raspberry-red finish - meaning, you have full control over the intensity of your red lip.

2. Helen Mirren's glitter smokey eye

In my books, a glitter, smokey eyeshadow will always be a top choice for a party season look. Take Dame Helen Mirren, for example, who blended a smokey kohl eyeliner along her upper and lower lash lines, before adding a touch of silver glitter eyeshadow to her eyelids. As the actress opted for a heavier eye look, she kept the rest of her look minimal, with a glowy, naturally flushed complexion and a rosy nude lip.

e.l.f Fine As Fleck Glitter Eyeshadow View at Boots RRP: £7 Add a pop of sparkle to your smokey eye look, just like Helen Mirren, with this sheer glitter eyeshadow topper. Its smooth, grit-free formula is packed full of micro-fine glitter that reflects the light for the perfect party-ready look. Wear alone for a subtle shimmer or layer over other eyeshadows for an eye-catching look.

3. Emma Stone's short hair updo

If you're someone who sports a shorter hairstyle, you might understand the struggle of trying to find different ways to style your strands. However, we were impressed when we saw Emma Stone's barely chin-grazing bob styled in a chic and timeless updo. Her locks were scraped back into an effortless low chignon-style, while her bouncy bangs delicately framed her complexion.

Color Wow One Minute Transformation View at Space NK RRP: £21.50 Enriched with avocado oil and omega-3, this waxy styling cream makes styling shorter hairstyles a breeze. The lightweight formula in question works to hydrate strands, banish frizz, and tame flyaways for smooth, polished and glossy tresses.

4. Viola Davis' red-tone blush

For those wanting to achieve a healthy, glowing complexion, Viola Davis makes a case for opting for a raspberry-hued blush. Hear us out, red blush isn't as scary as it might look. In fact, it's suggested that opting for a red shade gives the skin a more natural flush of colour than perhaps a peachy or rosy hue. Not to mention, the actress's choice of blending the blush on the very high points of her cheekbones gave her complexion a lifted and youthful appearance, too.

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in 'Beloved' View at Space NK RRP: £38 A favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, the RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek in 'Beloved' is a must-try red blush. This true poppy red hue has been designed to suit all skin tones, bringing a pop of natural rosiness to the complexion for healthy-looking skin.

5. Eva Longoria Old Hollywood Glamour

Personally, I think nothing screams party more than a true red lipstick. Oozing chic opulence, the bold pout can be worn in a multitude of ways, whether with a natural complexion or a dramatic eye look. As for Eva Longoria, the actress channelled the Old Hollywood style with her sleekly curled bob, red lipstick, and diamond earrings pairing, allowing her striking lip to take centre stage - a stellar look for those who have black tie events in the diary.

MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick in 'Ruby Woo' View at Lookfantastic RRP: £25 Name a more iconic red lipstick than MAC's Ruby Woo, we'll wait. This lippie is a cult classic for a reason; its moisturising formula and silky satin-matte finish allow for up to eight hours of comfortable wear. While the likes of coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter nourish the pout for fuller and smoother lips. Hello, high-impact finish!

6. Julianne Moore's winged eyeliner

Julianne Moore let her eyes do the talking by opting for a sultry, evening-ready winged eyeliner look. Moore kept the rest of her look to a minimum, simply opting for a flush of peachy-hued blush on the apples of her cheeks, which further placed the focus on her eyes and allowed her green eyes to pop.