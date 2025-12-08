Jump to category:
Our team deem these 6 celebrity beauty looks from 2025 as the perfect party inspiration

From glittery smokey eyeshadow looks to a classic red lip, these are the beauty looks to recreate for all your events this Christmas

Collage of images including Julianne Moore, Viola Davis and Helen Mirren, on a white background with mascara, glitter eyeshadow, red lipstick and red lip liner swatches
(Image credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola / Staff / Gilbert Flores / Contributor / Francois Durand / Stringer)
From sparkles and smokey eyes to chic updos and red lipsticks, there are some inherently festive beauty looks that many of us whip out for the Christmas party season.

This season brings an array of joyous events, from opening up one of the best beauty advent calendars and snapping up the best makeup gift sets as part of your Christmas shopping to, of course, party season. For many, December is a go, go, go month, with your diary full of socialising with friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

The 6 celebrity looks we're recreating for ourselves this party season

You might already have your outfits sorted, whether that be a sparkly number or a touch of velvet, but deciding upon the hair and makeup to pair with your fashion ensemble is a whole different ball game.

Collage of Kerry Washington, Gillian Anderson and Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores / Contributor / Unique Nicole / Stringer / Taylor Hill / Contributor)

As it is the season of giving, it's only natural that we come bearing a plethora of visuals to inspire your upcoming party season looks, to make the process easier for you. We've gathered intel on all the looks A-listers have adorned throughout 2025, picking out the crème de la crème for you to recreate this December - and, perhaps, beyond.

So, whether you're looking for a chic updo to style your short strands or a more wearable approach to sporting a festive red lip, we've got you covered.

1. Serena Williams' wearable red lip

Christmas feels like the perfect time to whack out our trusted red lipstick, but the striking hue can feel quite daunting for many. So, why not take notes from Serena Williams, who adorned a slightly muted berry shade that gave the lippie a more wearable feel. Try applying a nude lip liner around the perimeters of your pout before using your finger to softly tap a lip tint into the centre of your lips.

2. Helen Mirren's glitter smokey eye

Collage of images showing Helen Mirren with a white tousled bob and smokey eye, wearing a crystal-embellished black high-neck gown

(Image credit: Getty Images / Francois Durand / Stringer / Arnold Jerocki / Contributor)

In my books, a glitter, smokey eyeshadow will always be a top choice for a party season look. Take Dame Helen Mirren, for example, who blended a smokey kohl eyeliner along her upper and lower lash lines, before adding a touch of silver glitter eyeshadow to her eyelids. As the actress opted for a heavier eye look, she kept the rest of her look minimal, with a glowy, naturally flushed complexion and a rosy nude lip.

3. Emma Stone's short hair updo

On the left, an image showing Emma Stone smiling with auburn updo, on the right, showing the short updo to the side

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy / Staff / John Nacion / Contributor)

If you're someone who sports a shorter hairstyle, you might understand the struggle of trying to find different ways to style your strands. However, we were impressed when we saw Emma Stone's barely chin-grazing bob styled in a chic and timeless updo. Her locks were scraped back into an effortless low chignon-style, while her bouncy bangs delicately framed her complexion.

4. Viola Davis' red-tone blush

Collage of images showing Viola Davis smiling with a pixie cut and wearing a crystal-embellished black high-neck gown

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gilbert Flores / Contributor)

For those wanting to achieve a healthy, glowing complexion, Viola Davis makes a case for opting for a raspberry-hued blush. Hear us out, red blush isn't as scary as it might look. In fact, it's suggested that opting for a red shade gives the skin a more natural flush of colour than perhaps a peachy or rosy hue. Not to mention, the actress's choice of blending the blush on the very high points of her cheekbones gave her complexion a lifted and youthful appearance, too.

5. Eva Longoria Old Hollywood Glamour

Collage of images showing Eva Longoria smiling with a brunette curled Old Hollywood-stle bob, with crystal drop earrings and wearing a bright red lipstick

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor)

Personally, I think nothing screams party more than a true red lipstick. Oozing chic opulence, the bold pout can be worn in a multitude of ways, whether with a natural complexion or a dramatic eye look. As for Eva Longoria, the actress channelled the Old Hollywood style with her sleekly curled bob, red lipstick, and diamond earrings pairing, allowing her striking lip to take centre stage - a stellar look for those who have black tie events in the diary.

6. Julianne Moore's winged eyeliner

Collage of images showing Julianne Moore smiling with auburn wavy bob, wearing eyeliner and a black high-neck gown

(Image credit: Getty Images / TheStewartofNY / Contributor / Mike Coppola / Staff)

Julianne Moore let her eyes do the talking by opting for a sultry, evening-ready winged eyeliner look. Moore kept the rest of her look to a minimum, simply opting for a flush of peachy-hued blush on the apples of her cheeks, which further placed the focus on her eyes and allowed her green eyes to pop.

Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

