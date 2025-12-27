Our completely foolproof guide to mastering a smoky eye, in 4 simple steps

A smoky eye is a bit like that other famous party makeup trick, a red lip. Both are touted as the most timeless, classic, and suits-all looks - yet countless people never go anywhere near them for fear of getting it wrong.

It's understandable if you're amongst that group. A smoky eye is a statement look that involves a few steps and techniques - it's certainly got more to it than just loading on your best mascara and heading out.

However, we'd argue that it is worth learning how to do a smoky eye, because once you've got that (surprisingly straightforward) technique in your locker, you'll use it again and again.

How to do a smoky eye, in four simple steps

Think of a smoky eye as the little black dress of beauty skills; it always goes down a treat at parties, and it'll never be out of style. It's also infinitely adaptable - you can tailor a smoky with your favourite shades of eyeshadow, or a texture that suits your skin type, like the best cream eyeshadows. As with so much in the world of makeup, prep is crucial, and a little bit of technique goes a long way. Here's how to get it bang on, every time.

1. Always prep the lids

(Image credit: Urbanlip.com/Iain Philpott)

You can use primer to create a smooth canvas and prevent creasing, or apply concealer across the lid and around the eye, which will also help to even out any discolouration on the eyelids. As a general rule, it’s best to stick to a maximum of three shadows and a liner. Start by applying a pale shade across the whole eye, up to the brow bone, in a nude hue or even something light and shimmery.

2. Map with eyeliner

(Image credit: Urbanlip.com/Iain Philpott)

Trace a black gel eyeliner or kohl pencil along the upper lash line, hugging the eyelashes as tightly as possible. Use a soft brush to buff it out slightly, creating a sooty, slightly hazy lash line.

3. Create a 'C' shape

(Image credit: Urbanlip.com/Iain Philpott)

Over this line, layer a dark eyeshadow. Use it to shade in the socket and outer corner of the eye, creating a kind of backwards ‘C’ shape. Amplify the smoky effect by taking your eyeshadow under the lower lash line, stopping halfway across. Blending is key, so buff everything out with a fluffy eyeshadow brush to fuse it together. For an extra bit of Christmas magic, dab a light sparkling eyeshadow in the very centre of your eyelid.

4 Add finishing touches

(Image credit: Urbanlip.com/Iain Philpott)

Once you’re happy, apply your finishing touches. For a sharp, cat-eye effect, go in with liquid liner, winging up and out. Otherwise, finish the look with a few coats of mascara. Concentrating your mascara on the outside of each eye will create lift, making your gaze even more sultry and beguiling.