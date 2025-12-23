The A-list have spoken: winged eyeliner is officially back, just in time for party season

Often dubbed the cat-eye flick, winged eyeliner is the makeup trend making a resurgence this year - and it's a perfect choice for the festive party season.

If you turn to celebrity beauty looks for party season inspiration, you'll most likely be greeted with a smoky eye, bold long-lasting lipstick, or one of the best eyeliners. As for the latter, this classic buy seems to be working its way back into the makeup routines of many this season in the form of winged eyeliner.

Proving to be a popular choice amongst celebrities and on catwalks, this trend gives the eye a sultry, lifted appearance that makes it perfect for those wanting to bring more definition to their eyes. Wondering how to achieve the look? We've tapped a professional makeup artist to reveal her top winged eyeliner tips and tricks - plus, we've rounded up a collection of celebrity looks to inspire you.

Why we're incorporating winged eyeliner into our makeup routine this season

After years of the popular minimalism makeup trend, it's about time we switched it up. Speaking of which, we've spotted the resurgence of winged eyeliner everywhere this season, from A-listers on the red carpet to those walking the runway at Fashion Week. So, with that in mind, we quizzed a makeup artist on our burning cat-eye liner questions, from the easiest way to achieve the look on hooded eyes to the best formulas to use.

Winged eyeliner essentials

For those wanting to jump aboard the eye makeup trend, we've curated an edit of eyeliners for you to invest in, from felt pens to smoky kajal formulas - with options of jet black shades and soft brown hues.

Revolution Beauty Fierce Flick Felt Eyeliner Pen in 'Black' £5.99 at Revolution Beauty RRP: £5.99 This liquid eyeliner pen from Revolution Beauty boasts a waterproof, jet-black formula that stands the test of time all day long. Not to mention, its precise felt tip design delivers a sleek, sharp wing. Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick in 'Super Brown' £25 at Sephora UK RRP: £25 For a softer winged eyeliner alternative, why not opt for a brown hue? This Charlotte Tilbury buy arrives in a seductive brown shade that delicately enhances the eyes, giving a wider appearance. Plus, its ultra-matte formula is waterproof to ensure long-wear. Hildun Beauty Silk to Set Kajal Liner in 'Noir' £17 at hildunbeauty.co.uk RRP: £17 If you struggle to get a precise winged effect, we'd recommend a kajal eyeliner, like this one from Hildun Beauty. Their creamy formulas glide onto the eyelid and can be buffed out for an effortlessly smoky finish, before setting in place for the ultimate longevity.

What effect does winged eyeliner have on the eyes?

So, what effect does winged eyeliner have on the eyes? Emily Wood, Qualified Makeup Artist and Revolution Beauty Spokesperson, says: "A winged liner instantly gives the eyes a lifted, elongated feel. It adds structure without needing much else on the lid, which is why it’s such a classic. Even a tiny flick can make you look more awake."

What eye shapes work best with winged eyeliner?

If you're doubting whether winged eyeliner will work with your eye shape, Wood is here to reassure you as she notes: "Honestly, every eye shape can wear a wing - it’s just about tweaking the angle. Almond eyes suit the traditional flick; round eyes look gorgeous with a slightly straighter wing to elongate, and downturned eyes get a lovely lift from angling the wing up a touch more. Hooded eyes absolutely can wear winged liner too - you just have to place it a bit differently."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is the best eyeliner formula to use?

With a plethora of different eyeliner formulas on the market, from gels and liquids to felt pens and kohl pencils, it can be tricky to know which is the best for achieving that sharp winged eyeliner effect. However, Wood recommends: "For winged liner, a felt-tip liquid pen is the easiest and most reliable; it gives you the boldness of a liquid liner but with way more control."

As for which eyeliner the makeup artist personally reaches for, she notes Revolution Beauty's Fierce Flick Felt Eyeliner Pen as her go-to: "The Revolution Fierce Flick Felt Eyeliner Pen has a firm nib and really smooth pigment, so it doesn’t skip or drag." For those wanting a more subtle look, Wood advises opting for the eyeliner's cherry-coded shade: "It creates this soft berry-toned eye look that feels fresh but still wearable."

⁠How do you do winged eyeliner on hooded eyes?

If you have hooded eyes and often find your winged eyeliner disappears whenever you apply, the Makeup Artist reveals the trick is to map out the wing with your eyes open: "Look straight ahead and sketch where you want the wing to sit so it doesn’t disappear into the crease. Place the flick a little higher than you think, then connect it back to the lash line with a thin line."

5 celebrity winged eyeliner looks to recreate this season

If you're in need of some visual inspiration, you've come to the right place, as we've collated a few of our favourite celebrity winged eyeliner looks from the past few months. We're talking Demi Moore's Old Hollywood pairing with a bold red lip to Julianne Moore's smoky, subtle cat-eye.

1. Julianne Moore's subtle smokey winged eyeliner

A post shared by Soo Park Makeup (@sooparkmakeup) A photo posted by on

For those reaching for a kohl or kajal liner, take note of Julianne Moore's incredibly subtle winged eyeliner look. The actress opted for a soft brown-hued eyeliner that was delicately buffed out to create a barely-there smoky effect.

2. Demi Moore's delicate winged eyeliner

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

Demi Moore recently stepped out on the red carpet donning a dainty winged eyeliner look, which is a great option for those wanting to take an understated, feminine approach to the trend. Moore then completed the look by pairing her winged eyeliner with a striking red lipstick.

3. Kerry Washington's lifted-effect winged eyeliner

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) A photo posted by on

Kerry Washington kept her look minimal by pairing her eyeliner with a sculpted complexion and a nude lipstick. However, she let her winged liner do all the talking, which gave her eyes a lifted, awakened appearance.

4. Nicole Kidman's Old Hollywood winged eyeliner

A post shared by Gucci Westman (@gucciwestman) A photo posted by on

To complement her winged eyeliner, Nicole Kidman channelled the Old Hollywood effect by opting for a pared-back brown smokey eyeshadow look and a rosy red lip.

5. Gillian Anderson's eye-opening winged liner

A post shared by Jo Strettell (@jostrettell) A photo posted by on

Gillian Anderson's winged eyeliner was kept close to her lash line, before turning into an angled flick at the actress' outer corners of her eye, which gave her eyes a wider appearance.