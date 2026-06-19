Scared of spray tanning? This expert says it's the ultimate midlife confidence-boost - and shares her tanning tips

Spray tanning is a polarising treatment. Those who love it, really love it - those who aren't on board tend to have strong feelings in that direction too.

If you've never had a spray tan or have had a bad experience and prefer to stick to your best self tan at home (or none at all), it could be time to reconsider. “I often hear women say, ‘I’m worried I’ll look orange,’ which makes me smile because it’s usually based on memories of tanning from 15 or 20 years ago," says Nicola Matthews, Founder and CEO of Sienna X.

"Modern spray tanning has evolved enormously. After more than two decades in the tanning industry, I’ve noticed that mature women are looking for something different. They want to look healthier, more rested and more confident." If that appeals and you're feeling tempted, consider this your midlife spray tanning cheat-sheet.

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Why a spray tan is the ultimate confidence boost for mature skin

Some people see this treatment as only for the young or celebrities, but according to Matthews, mature skin and a spray tan are a match made in heaven. "In your twenties, you often tan to look different. In your fifties and sixties, you tan to look more like yourself on a really good day, " she explains.

"As we age, skin naturally becomes paler, thinner and often develops more variation in tone," Matthews continues. "Veins become more visible, age spots can appear, and areas such as the arms, legs and décolletage may lose some of their natural warmth. A subtle spray tan can visually soften all of those things."

"I’d go as far as saying that a good spray tan is one of the most effective beauty treatments nobody notices. Many women tell us they start wearing less body makeup, can ditch opaque tights, and feel more comfortable showing their arms and legs once they have a natural-looking tan. It’s less about appearance and more about confidence.”