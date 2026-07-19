I tried polynucleotide injections to rejuvenate my hands - here's what happened, with photos

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that polynucleotides are one of the most talked-about – if not the most talked-about – aesthetic treatments of the last couple of years.

This rejuvenating injectable treatment is much raved about for its promising results in skin rejuvenation, particularly for the under-eyes and other areas of the face. But it can be administered to the body too, and polynucleotides for hands are gaining ground as one of the biggest 2026 aesthetic trends.

Dr Ash Soni, plastic surgeon and founder of The Soni Clinic, sums up why we’re seeing a hand tweakment boom nicely: “Hands have always been an area that people have neglected; people treated their face really well but actually neglected their hands and their neck,” he explains. Because of this gap, “The hands always ‘reveal’ the age of somebody, so I think that’s another reason why [we’re seeing] the increase in popularity of hand injectables and hand treatments.”

What happened when our contributing beauty editor tried polynucleotides for the hands

Dr Soni's words certainly ring true for me. I’m not particularly self-conscious of or bothered by it, but over the last couple of years, I kept noticing that my hands were ageing significantly faster than, well, everywhere else. I had a lot of fine lines and considerable laxity for someone in their thirties.

This isn’t particularly surprising, given that our hands get far more sun exposure year-round than most other parts of our bodies, and that I wear long-sleeved clothing most of the time. I also get manicures fairly regularly, which, even though I apply SPF beforehand, will have an impact, too.

Given the much-talked-about rejuvenating benefits of polynucleotides for areas of the face, and that I test various treatments as part of my job as a freelance beauty journalist, I wondered if I could reap those same benefits in the skin on my hands. When I met with Dr Soni last year, he confirmed that yes, I could. Here’s what happened when I tried it out…

Warning: While there's nothing graphic ahead, do be advised that there are some images of post-injection bruising ahead

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First things first: What are polynucleotides?

If you’ve not yet read our previous guide to this treatment, such as our beauty editor’s under-eye polynucleotides review, the main thing to know is that these are small fragments of DNA, known for their rejuvenating benefits. As Dr Soni previously explained to woman&home: "They are biostimulators that are used to boost the collagen and elastin within the skin and will also brighten and hydrate it. They work on improving tissue regeneration, restoring skin tone and improving its elasticity."

Despite the buzzy nickname that’s been everywhere in the media, they aren’t actual salmon sperm (or trout, for that matter). It’s true that this is often the source, but here the DNA fragments are extracted from the spermatozoa, then purified, before becoming the final polynucleotide products used in aesthetic treatments. So, next time you hear salmon sperm facial…

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

As for their use specifically for hands, when working in this treatment area, Dr Soni actually chooses to use a combined polynucleotide and skin booster formula. “I do a lot of polynucleotides for the hands,” he explains, adding that he uses a product called Newest by Mastelli. “Newest is a combination product of a polynucleotide with a skin booster in one injectable.”

What that means for the results is, “You get that more immediate glow from the skin booster and that regenerative effect from the polynucleotides," plus "that stimulation of collagen and elastin to improve the elasticity of the hands."

You can have treatment with just polynucleotides; Dr Soni also uses Mastelli's Plinest-only product in-clinic, which he says could be used in someone who wanted more of that collagen and elastin stimulation due to its higher concentration of polynucleotides. However, "Personally, I prefer using Newest if I’m going to [treat the hands] because I love that skin booster effect as well as the regenerative effects of the polynucleotides. I treat a lot of hands with it and it just really gives a really beautiful glow, improvement of skin quality, especially as that skin starts to get thinner and a bit more crepey.” And in my case, Dr Soni's expert opinion was that Newest would get the best results.

How are polynucleotides administered to the hands?

Polynucleotides are typically administered via lots of small injections or a cannula, depending on the treatment area. For the hands, it’s the latter, primarily because you’re treating a larger surface area than, say, the under-eye area. As with facial treatments, you’ll also need a course of around three sessions, spaced out by two to four weeks, for the best results.

As is true of any aesthetic treatment, it’s important to see a practitioner who is qualified, experienced and insured, and who has medical training so that they can respond to and treat any complications. Not only does this mean you’ll get the best possible results, but to ensure that the treatment is administered as safely as possible.

Your practitioner’s knowledge of anatomy is also very important. Given that Dr Soni is a UK- and US-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon who spent years working on hand trauma and reconstruction specifically, I knew mine were in one of the safest pairs of hands.

Do polynucleotide injections in the hands hurt?

It is annoying when people downplay how much any given treatment hurts. So: yes, this hurts a bit, but it's quick and far from excruciating. Before injecting, Dr Soni applied numbing cream and a cold compress to my hands so that the injections themselves (around 20 per hand) wouldn’t be too painful. I'd describe it as uncomfortable in the way that any injection is, plus a little sting-y when the product goes in. I consider my pain threshold to be below average, and while the process was a bit wince-inducing, the good news is that it’s over fairly quickly – barely a minute.

My hands were a little sore afterwards, but not to the extent that I couldn’t do normal activities. I also experienced some swelling, which is normal, so I kept an ice pack handy to help take this down. This subsided after a day or two. I bruise very easily, so I did have several tiny bruises dotted over my skin at the injection sites, which then took about a week to clear.